The Second Amendment provides “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Its purpose? To enable “We, the People” to resist tyranny and defend ourselves, our families, and our country. It does not authorize us to commit acts of aggression or violence against one another. (Back then, far more than now, people basically followed their Judeo-Christian legacy and belief system, where the Ten Commandments formed their moral compass. Moreover, mass shootings didn’t occur; they couldn’t – not with single-shot muzzle-loaders!)
But today, technology enables mass shootings. And warped people commit them. And the gun control zealots preach stronger laws and confiscation as the solution. Except it doesn’t work, can’t work, and never will. The problem, demonstrably, is not guns, but violence. In their zeal to negate our self-defense capability (a la Hitler) and nullify the Second Amendment, the zealots deflect our attention toward guns, not the real problem: violence. Last month, in Baltimore and Chicago, two of the strictest gun law cities in the country, there were 51 gun homicides. Chicago: Over the weekend of May 31-June 2, there were 52 people shot, 10 dead. Chicago again: During the weekend of Aug. 9-11, there were five shooting deaths and 47 wounded, in 37 separate incidents. And in 2018, Baltimore had an astounding 55.8 gun murders per 100,000 residents. The nation’s toughest gun control laws prevented absolutely nothing!
The mass media treated these like just another day at the office, unlike the sensational coverage they gave Dayton and El Paso. Why? Put simply, Baltimore and Chicago didn’t fit the anti-Second Amendment narrative that the media and their political allies want to sensationalize; to them, neither the shooters nor their victims mattered.
We’ve been indoctrinated, by both the mass media and the political class they serve, with their inevitable clamor for “common sense gun control,” to focus on the wrong issue, i.e., guns, not violence. Their goal is to destroy the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution. Ours must be to deny them – and save our children and their future. Remember, a gun is an inanimate object, merely a tool. Reality check: according to U.S. Government figures, there are about 36,000 shooting deaths annually. They’re real – but not “mass.” Moreover, two thirds are suicides, the remaining third virtually all by handgun, not rifles. People die, and families grieve — and the mass media studiously ignore them.
Here are the typical profiles of people who shoot others: Young (15-29); almost exclusively male; “troubled;” school problems; “loners;” in or in need of counseling; using psychotropic and/or illegal drugs; fatherless; little to nonexistent family structure; frequent scrapes with the law; heavy violent video game and/or music addiction; easy access to guns (almost exclusively illegal and almost exclusively handguns); sociopathic behavior or tendencies; and the list goes on and on.
Truth is, it’s all about violence, not guns. Ask yourself, how much gun violence is attributable to responsible gun owners? That’s right; it’s non-existent. But we DO live in an unbelievably violent society. It’s been estimated that, from infancy into their teens, our children are exposed to hundreds of thousands of violent images, in Tom & Jerry (and countless other) cartoons, Grand Theft Auto and other video “games,” and motion pictures like “Reindeer Games,” “Mad Max,” and now, “The Hunt.” They may all be fantasy, but not to the impressionable developing mind. And they’re also not harmless. Blasting the bad guy on a computer screen may be “fun,” but ask any combat veteran how much “fun” it was to actually shoot another human being, and see that child of God suffer and die. It’s real, the memory never fades, and it isn’t “fun.”
Look around you. Examine carefully what you watch on TV, videos, and smart phones – more important, what your kids watch. That’s how they’ll grow up. As Dorothy Nolte taught us, “Children Learn What They Live.” Our culture — Hollywood, TV, videos, computers, music, etc. — it’s all the most violent in human history. And we call it “entertainment.” We saturate our children’s lives with it. When life is no longer real, but a video, it’s no wonder that a “troubled” young male tries to get rid of his demons the way he’s witnessed done his entire life, via a violent act that’s as normal to him as his video games.
It should be crystal clear by now that violence, not guns, is the real problem. Chicago has arguably the toughest gun laws in the nation – and a murder rate to match. Baltimore is, per capita, the murder capital of America – in one of the most gun-restrictive States in the Union! This will only worsen unless “We, the People”, put a stop to it – first in our homes, then in our schools and communities and the workplace, then throughout society.
How? By replacing the computer/TV/iPhone babysitter with the real thing – parents who truly love their kids and care more about them than “relaxing” after work. By re-introducing the Golden Rule, a healthy respect for life and a fundamental moral code into the home and to those around us – and living those values as exemplars for and to our kids. As always, it’s up to us, “We, the People”. Not the politicians, not the psychology or education “experts,” not the TV networks, not Silicon Valley, not the “games” industry, not the computer/telephone industry. They’re all in it purely for the money, the power, the control. The good news is, by not buying or buying into what they’re peddling, we can recapture our kids and their future. Improvement won’t happen overnight, but we can make it happen. We must.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution you’d like addressed, please send your idea to me.
