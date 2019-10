Pat Nevada, whose opinions are her own, lives near Gettysburg.

Writer’s note: I am taking a vacation from column writing. My hope is to catch up on, at least, some of my leisurely reading. Our bookshelves are overflowing with books beckoning to be read. Hopefully, I can get to a few of them. So, this will be my last column for the year. My plan is to return Jan. 12. In the meantime, I feel compelled to remind you that Election Day is a week and a day away — Nov. 5; and we fall back to Standard Time this coming Sunday. Sorry.

Also, permit me to wish you happy holidays, a few weeks early?