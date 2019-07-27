T.W. Burger
I stood one evening in Rachel Carson’s Pond in New Harbor, Maine. With the help of a flashlight and the full moon, I had a pretty good view of the critters that spent their nights skittering, swimming, and meandering across the floor of the tidal pond where the famous naturalist did much of her research years ago.
I am still kind of nervous at letting creepy crawlies wander around on my various surfaces, but I’m better than I used to be.
This particular evening, I managed to remain calm (more or less) while a fairly good-sized lobster strolled across my right foot. It apparently regarded my foot as just another surface to pass over as it wandered around looking for supper. I was happy that didn’t include me.
Over the years, I have come to have a much more appreciative attitude toward living creatures. How not? The months I have been photographing birds, for example, has told me there is no such thing as an ordinary bird.
Wherever our place in the food chain, we’re all extraordinary. Watch a swallow tie knots in the air in pursuit of a beetle in the air above a hay field sometime. Try to imagine how much fitness and strength that takes. Watch a robin fly across a road and into a tangle of brush and out the other side. Draw closer and loot at the network of twigs and branches it just passed through at speed, never touching one. Heck, I have trouble walking into a room without bumping into something.
You might have a yard full of them, and not a one of them is ordinary, despite being commonplace.
I once walked a good half mile on a thorny bank of the Oconee River watching a catfish and a Brown Water Snake fighting, each trying to eat the other. A chilling sight, a fierce struggle that they both lost. I wondered if they considered mediation.
Nature isn’t pretty in the sense children’s’ stories make it out to be. It is beautiful and terrifying all at once.
I watched a gyrfalcon hit a mallard hen in mid-air at about 200 mph. The duck died instantly. The hawk sat next to me in the falconer’s car, heading home, calm and lovely as a jewel. The demolished duck made the trip in a game bag in the trunk.
The wallpaper on my desktop is a photo I got early this spring; a red tail hawk, standing on a fencepost in Freedom Township, deliberately pulling apart a leopard frog and eating it. I sat very still, 30 feet away, snapping pictures, feeling a little queasy and grateful. Queasy because it was gruesome, of course.
Grateful because I had witnessed part of that basic drama, the chase, the kill, the enfolding of one form of energy into another, an endless dance that goes on, everywhere, over and over and forever, amen.
Another thing I do when I get a good photo of a bird or other creature, I always say “thank you.” To the bird, for being there and holding still long enough. But also, to the world, of which I am part, for giving me a chance to peek at its workings, a flash here and a flash there, as I go drifting down the stream toward whatever fate has waiting for me.
Holly Fletcher
I wrote one of these “see ya later” Notebook entries about 25 years ago. I had returned to work here as general assignment reporter after the birth of our son, but soon realized that the newsroom did not need me as much as I needed to be home. Best decision ever.
The bosses kept me on the payroll and I submitted stories, but every time HR asked if I was ready to come back full-time, I seemed to be “with child” again.
Four semi-grown kids later, I did come back to a new location (the Gettysburg Times had moved from downtown Carlisle Street to Fairfield Road in 1996, and yup, I was pregnant with kid No. 2) and over the years found myself taking on more tasks and titles, especially after the company was bought by Sample News Group.
I am proud that this local business is still (at 115 years old) producing and publishing a newspaper – in-house, six days a week – and I hope the community realizes how rare and special that is and continues to support its local watchdog.
I have worked with some of the best people in the business and will take many wonderful memories and contacts with me as I head to a new adventure with the Central Region – York Division of Easterseals in August. You can follow along on Facebook or check out www.easterseals.com/wcpenna for more information.
Many, many thanks to our wonderful readers and the community members I have had the pleasure of interacting with over the years. It’s been a great ride and you hold a special place in my heart. You might even see my byline in this newspaper on occasion, so it’s not really good-bye ... more like, “see ya later!”
Alex J. Hayes
Every 365-day spin around the sun, I pick up some new friends and others drop off. When I lose contact with someone, there is usually no animosity, life just took us in different directions. I have reconnected with some years later, and hope to reunite with others in the future.
But there are a few I can’t get rid of, and wouldn’t for all of the money in the world. A special crew of five high school friends. We usually only get together once a year and a group text message may go inactive for months, but when we gather it’s seems like 2001 again.
This weekend, one of us will be getting married. Ron and I met in German class our freshman year. Twenty-two years later, I don’t have any German left in my brain but meeting Ron made the class worth the time. Today, the boys from Shamokin who once wore South Park and Tool t-shirts will be dressed to the nines as he says “I do.”
Charles Stangor
Summer is very much happening in my backyard this week. There’s been an impressive mélange of heat and rain the past month, and everything is green, green, green.
I went on vacation for a week and the grass and weeds got a bit out of control.
But the flowers – wow, the flowers. I don’t remember another year where they have done so well.
Handfuls of seeds have become tall splotches of color. Summer bulbs have spread and produced some fine specimens. The sunflowers are growing tall.
In terms of the vegetables, it’s been hit or miss. The tomatoes are red-ripe and delicious, but there are only a few zucchinis. The cucumbers are just appearing.
But I guess that’s part of the fun of gardening — you really don’t know what you are going to get until it happens.
I’m doing my best to enjoy every second of this month because I know in a week or two I’ll start feeling the days getting shorter and there will be a hint of fall in the air.
But for now it’s midsummer in July, the hottest month of the year, and one of my favorites.
Vanessa Pellechio
At a recent meeting, Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin announced he is standing with the prison administration after feeling they were “targeted” in an article I wrote this past week.
Since that article was published Tuesday, I have received countless emails, Facebook messages, and text messages from others who wish to come forward and share similar stories.
I may be leaving in a few weeks for a new opportunity, but it does not mean I will stop doing my job here. My job is to share all sides to a story, not just what prison administration and the county decide is appropriate.
I understand they may feel “targeted,” but I explained my process and how the stories evolved from a prison board story that showed 15 resignations occurred within the last two months at the Adams County Prison. I also took about two hours to sit down with Martin, prison administration,and the county solicitor to include their side in a story.
The prison is one of the most expensive parts of the county budget at $12.4 million in expenses and $953,065 in revenues, according to budget documents.
Taxpayers have a right to know what is going on inside those walls when they are the ones paying for it.
Former staff and current employees also have a right to talk to the media, if they feel comfortable to share their stories. I have spoken to some current employees and hope to put a story together in the coming days to showcase their perspectives.
If any other staff would like to reach out, it is not too late. I want to know if current staff feel the same as former employees do about the prison, and I’m sure readers are curious as well.
Individuals would just need to prove their identities to guarantee anonymity in such a story.
Feel free to contact me at vpellechio@gettysburgtimes.com or 717-253-9419.
Jim Hale
I’ll have to navigate by flashlight and GPS the first time I cut my grass this weekend.
The jungle canopy has grown high and thick enough to keep any light from reaching the ground. At least I can skip the sunscreen after bathing in bug repellent.
The first cut will be via machete.
On the second pass, I’ll use a hand-held scythe like a medieval peasant or the Grim Reaper.
I hope my mower will be able to handle the third pass.
I won’t rake up the clippings. Instead, I plan to ask a local farmer to loan me his combine.
Why haven’t I kept up with the mowing?
It’s because of storms, dangerous heat, and working a lot of nights. It is in absolutely no way my fault.
