Our country is dealing with three crises simultaneously: the Covid-19 pandemic (150,000 deaths and counting), an economic collapse caused by the pandemic (economy contracted 33% last quarter), and civil unrest. It’s reasonable to expect our national leaders to lead us through these trying times. That leadership begins at the top, the presidency, and it requires decisions based on a plan of action to meet these crises. Instead, we are given tweets, bragging, and a denial of responsibility.
We shouldn’t have expected Trump and his administration to make any plans. If Trump had paid attention when he was a student (undergraduate, not MBA) at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School, he would have learned the importance of planning. Planning requires reading up on an issue and having discussions with people who know more than you do. But in interviews before becoming president, Trump said he does not need to read extensively because he reaches the right decisions “with very little knowledge other than the knowledge I had, plus the words ‘common sense,’ because I have a lot of common sense and I have a lot of business ability.” He also said reading long documents is a waste of time because he absorbs the gist of an issue very quickly. “I’m a very efficient guy,” he said. “Now, I could also do it verbally, which is fine. I’d always rather have – I want it short. There’s no reason to do hundreds of pages because I know exactly what it is. Do me a favor: Don’t send me a report. Send me, like, three pages.”
