Michael Cooper-White
Jim’s and Adam’s recollections of bus rides to school in last week’s Notebook drew from me the response, “Well, can I top those!”
My own rides on the big orange carriages began way back in the mid-1950s. While our farm was only five miles from school, the bus route meandered over 50 miles through the countryside. The Cooper’s mailbox was second stop of the morning. Rolling out of bed at about five of seven, I’d often end up sprinting down our long driveway at 7:15 upon hearing the bus horn issue its final warning. Those dashes down the driveway probably served me well in later years when the football coaches determined it was time for wind sprints.
The good news about where our place was situated was that the bus retraced the same route after school. So, “first on, first off” meant I got home almost an hour before some of my fellow riders. There was one exception for a kid living just outside of town who got picked up last and let off first. After over 60 years of stewing about that great injustice, I’ve finally decided to let it go.
Our savvy bus drivers back then were prepared for the almost inevitable upchucks by first graders (we had no kindergarten in those days, which I’ve used lifelong as an excuse for my educational deficiencies) unaccustomed to the swaying motions of the big behemoths. They carried a bucket of sawdust in the back of the bus, which covered the evidence and somewhat deadened the unsavory odor. Yes, on at least one occasion the remedy had to be applied on my behalf.
Unlike my “town kid” colleagues who wrote last week of pecking orders on their buses dictated by the older kids, on our rural route seating arrangements for the hour-long journey were assigned. I was fortunate that my seat mate Jim Bullis climbed aboard way down the line, so I had the bench to myself most of the way and could nod off or even do a bit of frantic last-minute homework early in the ride.
Backpacks had not been invented in those ancient times, so we diligent students all just carried a stack of books and binders, which had to be squeezed between us on the seats. Our band instruments were piled up front around the driver’s seat and nobody seemed to worry about how that might have affected egress in the case of a crash. And when the bus got stuck in a snowbank, as it inevitably did several times during those harsh unending Minnesota winters, the driver had a simple solution: “OK, kids,” he said, “time to get out and push.” Such action today likely would result in multiple lawsuits and law enforcement measures.
You’ll notice in the prior paragraph I avoided an inclusive pronoun. Back then, the notion of a “lady school bus driver” went beyond unheard of and probably lapsed over into the heretical. Times do change, thank God.
My best to all the kids climbing aboard buses these late-summer mornings, and to their parents who smile as they wave goodbye and then turn away to wipe the tears.
D.K. Thomas
Working nights, I see all manner of wildlife on the drive home.
The deer population along Table Rock Road has increased exponentially over the past couple years. The deer stand along the edges of the road and watch the cars go by, no fear.
Sometimes I stop, roll down the window and have a little talk with them, ask them how their evening is going. They just look at me and continue eating.
I also see lots of stray cats running hither and yon. I also frequently see squished cats on the road.
There are numerous skunks, raccoons and opossums skittering about, as well. There are a few quite lovely foxes I see now and then. Throughout the summer spotting fox kits wasn’t uncommon. There’s also what I suspect is a coyote running around that area, too. Don’t think it’s a stray dog.
Hawks and owls are a sometimes sighting, and usually startle me with their sudden swooping from a treetop to latch onto some small critter in the tall grass, too frequently crossing over the road right in front of my windshield.
But recently I’ve seen some critter I just can’t identify. It runs on all fours, like a canine. It’s larger than a fox, and doesn’t move quite the same way. It appears to be relatively hairless, too.
I’ve thought on it a lot and finally decided there must be a chupacabra running around that part of Cumberland Township. I’ve looked up these legendary creatures on the internet. Whatever is making the Table Rock Road area its home sure looks like the drawings on Google.
Maybe Adams County will make it on the map for something other than apples and a happenstance battle here in the 19th century. Maybe this will be the first place a real live chupacabra is captured, proving once and for all they do exist. (Or maybe the area farmers will find the carcass of a fox or coyote with mange.)
Charles Stangor
It turns out I like to write more than I like to read. Reading is something I do at the end of a long day, often when I’m too tired to do much of anything else.
And it’s pretty rare when a book grabs me – picks me up and shakes me even – and I again realize the real power a writer can have on someone.
It happened to me this week, and the book is the 2016 “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. In elegant and entertaining prose, Jahren chronicles her journey from a child in southern Minnesota to a graduate degree at UC Berkeley, building her first research lab at Georgia Tech, and finally ending up at the University of Oslo in Norway.
On the way she tells us about the many labs she built on scrounged parts, begging the National Science Foundation to pay for her lab assistant, her research at remote sites around the world, and the sexism that drove her out of her lab at Johns Hopkins.
Jahren’s personal life has been filled with challenges. And she’s sometimes pushed the boundaries of social norms.
She describes the complicated birth of her first child with rare sensitivity and detail.
The memoir is not my favorite genre, but Jahren’s writing is superb and the story is so engaging I couldn’t put the book down.
Oh yeah, I almost forgot the most fun part: Jahren studies trees. She understands trees, she loves trees, and she brings them to life in her book with interesting tree-nuggets. Did you know, for instance, that trees do not use ambient temperature to know when to drop their leaves? They aren’t fooled by a hot or cold summer, only using changes in the number of hours of daylight to do so.
I found out today that “Lab Girl” is also on President Obama’s summer reading list.
Adam Michael
I come to you today not as an assistant editor of the Gettysburg Times but as the NBA Jam: Tournament Edition champ of the greater south-central Pennsylvania area.
I earned this distinction, not to mention a little arthritis in my thumbs, while competing at Nerdfest 7, a semi-annual video game tournament and tradition unlike any other.
Up to twice a year, my friend Andy Sandrik organizes a table of up to 24 video game aficionados who wish to enter into a gauntlet of digital demands. The 12-hour competition tests competitors’ stick skills, from the lowly levels of an Atari joystick all the way up to the dexterity-driven Playstation 4 and XBox One controllers enhancing home gaming today.
Each player forks over a $20 entry fee and may enter into a raffle that includes unique prizes. This year’s hot item was a customized Playstation Classic. Hannah and I walked away with an Atari Flashback, complete with 150 pre-installed games. Others won Tetris-themed eye shadow, Mario socks and a Ms. PacMan board game missing about a third of its parts. Fortunately that last piece came with a complimentary PacMan trash can for, um, storage.
The $535 raised was an all-time high for the event. It was donated to Children’s Miracle Network’s Extra Life: Hershey program, which raises money to provide treatment and entertainment for hospitalized children.
Players were ranked based on their performance in 14 video games. In solo, non-competitive contests, the top eight players scored based on placement. In competitive matches, we were whittled down to a final four through single-elimination play. The featured game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, came with what many in the gaming community know as a “double XP weekend,” or in layman’s terms, bonus points.
I held my ground in the early stages of the tournament, but was more often than not knocked out during the quarterfinals. Hannah and I met once, battling for supremacy in a game called “Combat” on the Atari. I shot her pixelated plane out of the sky with ease and paused to dance with a 6-2 lead, forgetting how motivated my girlfriend gets when humiliated. She fought back to narrow the deficit to 10-9 before time expired, then filled my ear with resentment as I was pulled jet-wing from jet-wing during the finals. She obviously should have won, she said, and later proved it by decimating me multiple times in front of our pets the following day on our newly acquired Atari.
Fortunately, I restored the family name with a late-night run in the aforementioned NBA Jam tourney. Former New Oxford boys’ coach Sean Bair’s formula — pass the ball, shoot the 3, play good D — stood the test of travel back into time.
I won by no less than nine points in each match and could not have done it without my teammates, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and the unforgettable Muggsy Bogues.
Andrea Grabenstein
If Jim, Adam, and Michael are talking about buses, I want in too!
Well, actually I almost never rode the bus to school. Ten out of 12 years of public education, I walked to school. Which is kind of astonishing if you factor in how many times I moved growing up.
Every time we moved, my parents somehow strategically stumbled upon a house near a school I would attend during our stay. Thus, I mostly avoided getting crammed on to that yellow party bus.
Walking to school, I still had hectic mornings getting siblings out the door, but I wasn’t subjected to morning commute chaos.
(Although I frequently ran out the door with Toaster Strudel in my mouth, but didn’t we all?)
I had to take the bus to two different middle schools and don’t remember it being a fun time. I remember the obnoxious kids who threw things and screamed down every hill, (I wonder where they are now) and the round trips always seemed to take hours. Hours I tell you!
Walking to school, and especially walking home, on the other hand was some splinter of smugness for an angsty adolescent.
Oh, you have to wait for your mom to pick you up? Sucker! Your house is the last stop? Neener neener! Red light? Not for me, peace out!
For most of my school years, the rate at which I could speed walk determined how soon I could be in the computer room playing Neopets and eating Gushers.
They say driving gives you freedom, no, walking does.
Alex J. Hayes
Tuesday night, Ashley, our friend Sara and I were tourists in our own town.
Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force held its inaugural Ice Cream Walk. For $10, participants could try samples from their choice of five participating businesses. After stopping at Mr. G’s, Cone Sweet Cone, Sunset Ice Cream Parlor, Dairy Queen and Rita’s, our stomachs were full.
There is something special about walking down Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Streets on a warm summer evening. Even though our home is only two miles away, I felt like we were on vacation. The wide Steinwehr sidewalks, lights shining from stores and others passing by reminded me of a boardwalk near a beach.
Before summer slides away for another year, be sure to go for an evening walk in our town.
