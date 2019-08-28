It was just one of those random laugh lines from a television sitcom, but upon reflection it was clear that it offered far more than simply some comedic wit. There was great wisdom in it. It provided a timeless reminder of an oft-ignored example of social grace, an expression of real interpersonal compassion, and quietly actionable piece of emotional intelligence.
One of the main characters was a waitress who was know for her seemingly off-the-cuff, generally rude, and habitually offensive comments. Even though she had particular characters on which she focused her unkind social attention, no one was immune from her verbal barbs. As is often the case even in real life situations, her reputation for quick and rude comments served as somewhat of a protective shield for her. Knowing her propensity for unkind comments, and her apparent lack of social control, no one made such comments to her. There was no point in poking this dog with a stick, because you were certain to get a poke in return, and it would more than likely be more painful than the one you offered in the first place.
Another of the characters played the role of a patron in the establishment where the ill-mannered, cheeky waitress worked. Immediately after being the target of some of the waitress verbal jabs and after the laughs that followed had quieted, the patron said, “You know, it’s okay to have an unexpressed thought from time to time.” That response, even though it had a humorous side, also carried a great serious life lesson. It was an important reminder that just because you have a thought, it does not have to be expressed. In fact, it’s a timeless reminder that many thoughts should not be expressed. There are times when it’s fine, even appropriate to share your thoughts, and there are times times when allowing thoughts to go unexpressed is just as fitting. The trick is knowing the difference.
Take for example the woman who worked in an office with six other folks. They all held similar positions so there was no chain-of-command or pecking order. This particular woman constantly put others off with her comments. She made rude statements, asked questions that were far too personal for an office setting, and in general seemed to have something to say about everybody and everything that came up.
In time her comments began to isolate her. Once when a co-worker called her on one of her rude comments she said, “Well, that’s how I feel, and I have a right to say what I feel.” On a similar occasion she said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and thoughts.” Not wishing to take her on, the person who had questioned her was content that he had at least made her think about her comments.
Had he chosen to go further he may have reminded her that it is not essential, or socially prudent, to express every thought and feeling. He could have reminded her that there is a thin line between the right to express feelings, thoughts, and opinions, and the social responsibility to be sensitive of others.
Conversely, there are times when unexpressed thoughts are inappropriate and unproductive. Take for example the lawn care business owner who repeatedly tolerated a customer who never paid on time and always had some snarky comments about the service provided. Each week he knew he would be angry with himself and the situation this customer created. To say nothing he did keep her as a customer, and eventually he would get paid, but was the frustration worth it?
Finally, he decided to share his thoughts. He insisted on getting paid for the last cut before he would begin on that day. She paid him then he politely said. “You’ll need to find another lawn care provider.” His unexpressed thought had been a problem for him. Once expressed the problem was over.
Life presents you with choices. Among those choices is what we choose to share and how you express yourself. Both expressed thoughts and unexpressed thoughts can lead to uncomfortable and unproductive relationships. There is no single right or wrong method for sharing your thoughts and feelings. What is right in one situation may be wrong in another. Something you share freely with one person may destroy your relationship with another.
It’s important to remember that how you express yourself is a matter of choice. Failure to speak up in certain situations may cause internal frustration and a sense of intimidation. Under other circumstances expressing a particular thought may put you and others in an uncomfortable and unpleasant situation.
Think before you speak. Permit yourself the freedom to speak your mind, but remember, “It’s also okay to have some unexpressed thoughts!”
Dr. Mike McGough is a York College professor who lives in Abbottstown.
