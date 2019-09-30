 

YUMMY THINGS

Asian

1. Li’s Buffet

2. Ping’s

3. Chinatown Kitchen

Bakery/Cakes

1. Gettysburg Baking Co.

2. Deja Brew – New Oxford Coffee & Baking Co.

3. Kennie’s Markets

BBQ

1. Frontier Bar B Q

2. Little Everett’s BBQ

3. 3 Hogs BBQ

Breakfast

1. Gettysburg Family Restaurant

2. May’s Avenue Restaurant

3. Dunlap’s Restaurant

Burger

1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2. Gettysburg Eddie’s

3. Appalachian Brewing Company

Butcher

1. Butcher Block

2. The Butcher Shoppe

3. Stoney Point Farm Market

Casual Dining

1. May’s Avenue Restaurant

2. Garryowen Irish Pub

3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Caterer

1. Biggerstaff’s Catering

2. Chez Cheri Café & Catering

3. Fabio’s Events & Catering

Dessert

1. May’s Avenue Restaurant

2. Deja Brew – New Oxford Coffee & Baking Co.

3. Dunlap’s Restaurant

Fine Dining

1. Dobbin House

2. Inn at Herr Ridge

3. C&D Bar & Grill

Friendliest Waitstaff

1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery

3. Gettysburg Eddie’s

Fruit Stand/Farm Market

1. Hollabaugh Bros. Inc.

2. McDannell Fruit Farm & Market

3. Adams County Farmer’s Market

Grocery Store

1. Kennie’s Markets

2. Giant Food Stores

3. Weis Markets

Ice Cream

1. Mr. G’s Ice Cream

2. Cone Sweet Cone

3. Half Pint Creamery

Italian

1. La Bella Italia Gettysburg

2. Brother’s Pizza, Bonneauville

3. Mamma Ventura’s

Mexican

1. Montezuma Restaurant

2. Tanias Mexican Restaurant

3. El Costeno

Most Kid Friendly

1. Friendly’s

2. The Upper Crust

3. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House

Outdoor Dining

1. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery

2. Garryowen Irish Pub

3. Adams County Winery

Pizza

1. Tommy’s Pizza

2. The Upper Crust

3. Antica Napoli Pizza

Salad/Salad Bar

1. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House

2. Kennie’s Markets

3. Giant Food Stores

Sandwich/Sub

1. Deliso Pizza

2. Hunt’s Battlefield Fries

3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Steak

1. Gettysburg Eddie’s

2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery

3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Wings

1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery

3. Gettysburg Eagles

BEST FACE FORWARD

Barber

1. Chronister's Barber Shop 

2. Town & Campus Hair Care

3. Thee Barber Room LLC

Dance Studio

1. Vibe Performing Arts

2. Gettysburg Dance Center

3. Dance Academy

Fitness Facility

1. YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County

2. Gettysburg Performance Gym

3. Gettysburg Health & Fitness

Salon/Spa

1. Gettysburg Day Spa

2. Town & Campus Hair Care

3. Main St. Cutique

Tanning

1. Fun in the Sun Tanning

2. Town & Campus Hair Care

3. Body Care, Biglerville

Tattoo

1. Locke Studios Tattoo and Piercing

2. Cross Cannons Collective of PA

3. Modern Vintage Tattoos

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Audiologist

1. Audio Professional Hearing Centers

2. Village Hearing Aid Center

3. Miracle-Ear

Chiropractor

1. Gettysburg Chiropractic Center

2. Adams County Chiropractic

3. Morgenstern Chiropractic

Dentist

1. Gettysburg Dental Associates

2. Gettysburg Smiles Cosmetic & Family Dentistry

3. Samuels Dental Arts P.C.

Eye Care

1. Gettysburg Ophthalmology

2. Gettysburg Eye Care – Dr. Hsu

3. Adams Cumberland Vision Care

Family Doctor

1. Gettysburg Family Practice

2. Apple Ridge Family Medicine

3. Dr. Smitha Nair

Home Health Care

1. Home Instead Senior Care

2. Comfort Keepers, Gettysburg

3. WellSpan VNA Home Care

Massage Therapy

1. Breaktime Massage

2. Gettysburg Day Spa

3. Persona

Pharmacy

1. Laslow’s Pharmacy

2. CVS Pharmacy

3. East Berlin Pharmacy

Physical Therapy

1. WellSpan Physical Therapy

2. OSS Health Hanover Orthopedic

3. Advantage Physical Therapy

Senior Living Center

1. Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community

2. SpiriTrust Lutheran

3. Paramount Senior Living

Veterinarian

1. Gettysburg Animal Hospital

2. Confederate Woods Veterinary Hospital Inc.

3. Animal Wellness Clinic

HELPING HANDS

Accountant

1. Raffensperger, Martin & Finkenbiner, LLC

2. Forsythe & Donahue Tax Solutions

3. Musselman & Creager

Auction Services

1. Redding Auctions Services

2. Old Tyme Auctions

3. Haar’s Auctions

Auto Repair

1. Milhimes Automotive Inc.

2. Mike’s KARS Inc.

3. R&S Service Center

Auto Sales

1. C&R Auto Fleet

2. L&L Ford

3. Gettysburg Auto Auction

Bank

1. ACNB

2. PNC Bank

3. M&T Bank

Car Wash

1. R&S Service Center

2. Biglerville Car Wash

3. Suzi-suds

Childcare

1. YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County

2. St. James Lutheran Church

3. Gettysburg Growing Place

Cleaning Service

1. Good Life Cleaning

2. Do Right Cleaning Service

3. Otter’s Cleaning Service

Computer Repair

1. Treysta Technology Management

2. Jester’s Computer Services

3. DL3 Solutions

Credit Union

1. Members 1st Federal Credit Union

2. Belco Community Credit Union

3. Patriot Federal Credit Union

Electrician

1. Ketterman Electrical Services LLC

2. Crouse Electric

3. Heflin Electric

Financial Advisor

1. Thrivent Financial

2. Edward Jones

3. Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services

Funeral Services

1. Monahan Funeral Home

2. Dugan Funeral Home

3. Little’s Funeral Home

General Contractor

1. C.E. Williams & Sons

2. Alam B Roofing and Home Improvement LLC

3. Gettysburg Construction

HVAC

1. Ensor & Sowers Htg & Air Inc

2. Baird Heating & Cooling

3. Baumgardner Mechanical Services

Insurance Agency

1. CRS Insurance Inc.

2. Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency

3. Mike Ball – State Farm Insurance Agent

Landscaping/Hardscaping

1. McLeaf Landscaping

2. Countryside Gardens

3. Davies Lawn Care

Law Firm

1. Apple Leaf Abstracting-Settlement

2. Salzmann Hughes, P.C.

3. Steve Rice Law-Gettysburg

Motorcycle & Accessories

1. Battlefield Harley-Davidson

2. Rider’s Edge

3. Unique Cycle

Non-Profit

1. SCCAP

2. Adams County Community Foundation

3. United Way of Adams County

Pet Groomer

1. Kozmo Kuts Pet Salon

2. Fast & Furry LLC

3. Tail Chasers Grooming

Plumber

1. Alexander’s Plumbing

2. Frantz Plumbing

3. Advanced Maintenance

Pool/Spa

1. Neiderer’s Pool Sales & Service

2. Yorktown Pools & Spas

3. Outdoor Living

Photographer

1. Leer Photography

2. Lovefusion Photography

3. Amanda Howard Photography

Realtor

1. Sites Realty Inc.

2. Remax of Gettysburg

3. Keller Williams Keystone Realty

Small Engine/Lawn Mower Repair

1. Gettysburg Rental & Outdoor Power Equipment Center

2. Messick’s Farm Equipment

3. Moritz Machine & Repairs, LLC

Tax Prep

1. Jackson Hewitt

2. Forsythe & Donahue

3. Musselman & Creager

Tire Dealer

1. K&W Tires

2. Mar-Bar Tire Service

3. Breighner’s Tire Center

Towing Services

1. Excalibur Towing Inc.

2. B & C Auto Menders

3. C&S Towing

Volunteer Organizations

1. Optimist Club of Gettysburg

2. Project Hope

3. SPCA

SPECIALTIES

Art Gallery

 

1. Gallery 30

2. Lord Nelson’s Gallery

3. King James Gallery

Clothing & Accessories

1. Rosie’s Collection

2. A & A Village Treasures

3. True Friends Boutique

Consignment/Thrift Store

1. Adams County Rescue Mission

2. Another Chance Thrift Store

3. CommunityAid Thrift Store

DJ’s

1. Ultimix DJ’s

2. HD Entertainment

3. Zeigler’s Mobile Entertainment

Excellent Customer Service

1. Rosie’s Collections

2. Adams County Winery

3. CRS Insurance Inc.

Fabric/Fiber

1. Needle & Thread

2. Danner’s Bernina Shoppe

3. The Sew’n Place

Flooring

1. Schmitt’s Interiors, Inc.

2. Roger’s Floor Covering

3. Kimple Carpet

Florist

1. The Flower Boutique

2. Bair’s Flower Basket LLC

3. The Flower Shop, Littlestown

Formal Wear

1. Rosie’s Collection

2. Hanover Clothing Co.

3. Suzanne’s Bridals & Formals

Garden Center

1. Countryside Gardens

2. Boyer Nurseries & Orchards Inc.

3. Auker’s Greenhouses

Hardware Store

1. Redding’s Hardware

2. Ace Hardware – Littlestown

3. APM Building Materials

Hunting/Fishing Supplies

1. Redding’s Hardware

2. Gettysburg Trading Post

3. We Sell Sporting Goods

Jeweler

1. Body & Soul Silversmith

2. Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers

3. Jeweler’s Daughter

Most Unique Gifts

1. Gallery 30

2. Lark Gifts

3. A & A Village Treasures

Potter

1. Gettysburg Polish Pottery

2. The Lion Potter

3. Under The Horizon

Rental Services

1. Gettysburg Rental & Outdoor Power Equipment Center

2. Renta Fiesta

3. Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Shoe Store

1. Martin’s Family Shoes

2. The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg

3. Clark’s

PLACES TO GO, THINGS TO DO

Annual Local Event

1. National Apple Harvest Festival

2. Gettysburg Brass Band Festival

3. Gettysburg Bike Week

Bed & Breakfast

1. Battlefield Bed & Breakfast

2. Brafferton Inn

3. A Sentimental Journey

Best Date Night

1. Board & Brush

2. Majestic Theater

3. Olivia’s

Campground

1. Granite Hill Camping Resort

2. Gettysburg Campground

3. KOA Gettysburg

Conference Center/Event Venue

1. Gettysburg NMP Visitor’s Center

2. Wyndham Gettysburg

3. Liberty Mountain Resort

Ghost tour

1. Gettysburg Ghost Tours

2. Ghosts of Gettysburg

3. Ghostly Images

Golf Course

1. The Links at Gettysburg

2. Mountain View Golf Club

3. Piney Apple Golf Course

Hotel

1. Gettysburg Hotel

2. Inn at Cemetery Hill

3. Wyndham Gettysburg

Kid Friendly

1. Land of Little Horses

2. Granite Hill Camping Resort

3. Friendly’s

Live Performance Venue

 

1. Gettysburg Community Theatre

2. Majestic Theater

3. Totem Pole Playhouse

Miniature Golf

1. Granite Hill Camping Resort

2. Hickory Falls Family Entertainment

3. Cluggy’s Amusement Center

Movie Theater

1. Majestic Theater

2. R C Gateway Theater 8 Gettysburg

3. R C Hanover Movies 16

CHEERS (ESTABLISHMENTS)

Bartender

 

1. Becky Bennett, O'rorke's Family Eatery

2. Michele Milhimes, Dave & Jane’s Crabhouse

3. Terri Byers, One Lincoln

Brewery

1. Thirsty Farmer Brew Works

2. Battlefield Brew Works

3. Appalachian Brewing Company

Cidery

1. Reid’s Cider House

2. Big Hill Ciderworks

3. Thirsty Farmer Brew Works

Distillery

1. Mason Dixon Distillery

2. Tattered Flag Taproom

3. Battlefield Brew Works

Draft Selection

1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2. Garryowen Irish Pub

3. The Upper Crust

Happy Hour

1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

2. Garryowen Irish Pub

3. Gettysburg Eddie’s

Social Bar

1. The Gettysburg Eagles

2. New Oxford Social Club

3. American Legion Biglerville, Post 262

Winery

1. Adams County Winery

2. Buddy Boy Winery

3. Reid’s Winery

