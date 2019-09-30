YUMMY THINGS
Asian
1. Li’s Buffet
2. Ping’s
3. Chinatown Kitchen
Bakery/Cakes
1. Gettysburg Baking Co.
2. Deja Brew – New Oxford Coffee & Baking Co.
3. Kennie’s Markets
BBQ
1. Frontier Bar B Q
2. Little Everett’s BBQ
3. 3 Hogs BBQ
Breakfast
1. Gettysburg Family Restaurant
2. May’s Avenue Restaurant
3. Dunlap’s Restaurant
Burger
1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2. Gettysburg Eddie’s
3. Appalachian Brewing Company
Butcher
1. Butcher Block
2. The Butcher Shoppe
3. Stoney Point Farm Market
Casual Dining
1. May’s Avenue Restaurant
2. Garryowen Irish Pub
3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
Caterer
1. Biggerstaff’s Catering
2. Chez Cheri Café & Catering
3. Fabio’s Events & Catering
Dessert
1. May’s Avenue Restaurant
2. Deja Brew – New Oxford Coffee & Baking Co.
3. Dunlap’s Restaurant
Fine Dining
1. Dobbin House
2. Inn at Herr Ridge
3. C&D Bar & Grill
Friendliest Waitstaff
1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery
3. Gettysburg Eddie’s
Fruit Stand/Farm Market
1. Hollabaugh Bros. Inc.
2. McDannell Fruit Farm & Market
3. Adams County Farmer’s Market
Grocery Store
1. Kennie’s Markets
2. Giant Food Stores
3. Weis Markets
Ice Cream
1. Mr. G’s Ice Cream
2. Cone Sweet Cone
3. Half Pint Creamery
Italian
1. La Bella Italia Gettysburg
2. Brother’s Pizza, Bonneauville
3. Mamma Ventura’s
Mexican
1. Montezuma Restaurant
2. Tanias Mexican Restaurant
3. El Costeno
Most Kid Friendly
2. The Upper Crust
3. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House
Outdoor Dining
1. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery
2. Garryowen Irish Pub
3. Adams County Winery
Pizza
1. Tommy’s Pizza
2. The Upper Crust
3. Antica Napoli Pizza
Salad/Salad Bar
1. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House
2. Kennie’s Markets
3. Giant Food Stores
Sandwich/Sub
1. Deliso Pizza
2. Hunt’s Battlefield Fries
3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
Steak
1. Gettysburg Eddie’s
2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery
3. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
Wings
1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2. O’Rorke’s Family Eatery
3. Gettysburg Eagles
BEST FACE FORWARD
Barber
1. Chronister's Barber Shop
2. Town & Campus Hair Care
3. Thee Barber Room LLC
Dance Studio
1. Vibe Performing Arts
2. Gettysburg Dance Center
3. Dance Academy
Fitness Facility
1. YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County
2. Gettysburg Performance Gym
3. Gettysburg Health & Fitness
Salon/Spa
1. Gettysburg Day Spa
2. Town & Campus Hair Care
3. Main St. Cutique
Tanning
1. Fun in the Sun Tanning
2. Town & Campus Hair Care
3. Body Care, Biglerville
Tattoo
1. Locke Studios Tattoo and Piercing
2. Cross Cannons Collective of PA
3. Modern Vintage Tattoos
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Audiologist
1. Audio Professional Hearing Centers
2. Village Hearing Aid Center
3. Miracle-Ear
Chiropractor
1. Gettysburg Chiropractic Center
2. Adams County Chiropractic
3. Morgenstern Chiropractic
Dentist
1. Gettysburg Dental Associates
2. Gettysburg Smiles Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
3. Samuels Dental Arts P.C.
Eye Care
1. Gettysburg Ophthalmology
2. Gettysburg Eye Care – Dr. Hsu
3. Adams Cumberland Vision Care
Family Doctor
1. Gettysburg Family Practice
2. Apple Ridge Family Medicine
3. Dr. Smitha Nair
Home Health Care
1. Home Instead Senior Care
2. Comfort Keepers, Gettysburg
3. WellSpan VNA Home Care
Massage Therapy
2. Gettysburg Day Spa
3. Persona
Pharmacy
1. Laslow’s Pharmacy
2. CVS Pharmacy
3. East Berlin Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
1. WellSpan Physical Therapy
2. OSS Health Hanover Orthopedic
3. Advantage Physical Therapy
Senior Living Center
1. Cross Keys Village-The Brethren Home Community
2. SpiriTrust Lutheran
3. Paramount Senior Living
Veterinarian
1. Gettysburg Animal Hospital
2. Confederate Woods Veterinary Hospital Inc.
3. Animal Wellness Clinic
HELPING HANDS
Accountant
1. Raffensperger, Martin & Finkenbiner, LLC
2. Forsythe & Donahue Tax Solutions
3. Musselman & Creager
Auction Services
1. Redding Auctions Services
2. Old Tyme Auctions
3. Haar’s Auctions
Auto Repair
1. Milhimes Automotive Inc.
2. Mike’s KARS Inc.
3. R&S Service Center
Auto Sales
1. C&R Auto Fleet
2. L&L Ford
3. Gettysburg Auto Auction
Bank
1. ACNB
2. PNC Bank
3. M&T Bank
Car Wash
1. R&S Service Center
2. Biglerville Car Wash
3. Suzi-suds
Childcare
1. YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County
2. St. James Lutheran Church
3. Gettysburg Growing Place
Cleaning Service
2. Do Right Cleaning Service
3. Otter’s Cleaning Service
Computer Repair
1. Treysta Technology Management
2. Jester’s Computer Services
3. DL3 Solutions
Credit Union
1. Members 1st Federal Credit Union
2. Belco Community Credit Union
3. Patriot Federal Credit Union
Electrician
1. Ketterman Electrical Services LLC
2. Crouse Electric
3. Heflin Electric
Financial Advisor
1. Thrivent Financial
2. Edward Jones
3. Huston-Fox Financial Advisory Services
Funeral Services
1. Monahan Funeral Home
2. Dugan Funeral Home
3. Little’s Funeral Home
General Contractor
1. C.E. Williams & Sons
2. Alam B Roofing and Home Improvement LLC
3. Gettysburg Construction
HVAC
1. Ensor & Sowers Htg & Air Inc
2. Baird Heating & Cooling
3. Baumgardner Mechanical Services
Insurance Agency
1. CRS Insurance Inc.
2. Hockley & O’Donnell Insurance Agency
3. Mike Ball – State Farm Insurance Agent
Landscaping/Hardscaping
1. McLeaf Landscaping
2. Countryside Gardens
3. Davies Lawn Care
Law Firm
1. Apple Leaf Abstracting-Settlement
2. Salzmann Hughes, P.C.
3. Steve Rice Law-Gettysburg
Motorcycle & Accessories
1. Battlefield Harley-Davidson
2. Rider’s Edge
3. Unique Cycle
Non-Profit
1. SCCAP
2. Adams County Community Foundation
3. United Way of Adams County
Pet Groomer
1. Kozmo Kuts Pet Salon
2. Fast & Furry LLC
3. Tail Chasers Grooming
Plumber
1. Alexander’s Plumbing
2. Frantz Plumbing
3. Advanced Maintenance
Pool/Spa
1. Neiderer’s Pool Sales & Service
2. Yorktown Pools & Spas
3. Outdoor Living
Photographer
1. Leer Photography
2. Lovefusion Photography
Realtor
1. Sites Realty Inc.
2. Remax of Gettysburg
3. Keller Williams Keystone Realty
Small Engine/Lawn Mower Repair
1. Gettysburg Rental & Outdoor Power Equipment Center
2. Messick’s Farm Equipment
3. Moritz Machine & Repairs, LLC
Tax Prep
1. Jackson Hewitt
2. Forsythe & Donahue
3. Musselman & Creager
Tire Dealer
1. K&W Tires
2. Mar-Bar Tire Service
3. Breighner’s Tire Center
Towing Services
1. Excalibur Towing Inc.
2. B & C Auto Menders
3. C&S Towing
Volunteer Organizations
1. Optimist Club of Gettysburg
2. Project Hope
3. SPCA
SPECIALTIES
Art Gallery
1. Gallery 30
2. Lord Nelson’s Gallery
3. King James Gallery
Clothing & Accessories
2. A & A Village Treasures
3. True Friends Boutique
Consignment/Thrift Store
1. Adams County Rescue Mission
2. Another Chance Thrift Store
3. CommunityAid Thrift Store
DJ’s
1. Ultimix DJ’s
2. HD Entertainment
3. Zeigler’s Mobile Entertainment
Excellent Customer Service
2. Adams County Winery
3. CRS Insurance Inc.
Fabric/Fiber
1. Needle & Thread
2. Danner’s Bernina Shoppe
3. The Sew’n Place
Flooring
1. Schmitt’s Interiors, Inc.
2. Roger’s Floor Covering
3. Kimple Carpet
Florist
1. The Flower Boutique
2. Bair’s Flower Basket LLC
3. The Flower Shop, Littlestown
Formal Wear
2. Hanover Clothing Co.
3. Suzanne’s Bridals & Formals
Garden Center
1. Countryside Gardens
2. Boyer Nurseries & Orchards Inc.
3. Auker’s Greenhouses
Hardware Store
1. Redding’s Hardware
2. Ace Hardware – Littlestown
3. APM Building Materials
Hunting/Fishing Supplies
1. Redding’s Hardware
2. Gettysburg Trading Post
3. We Sell Sporting Goods
Jeweler
2. Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers
3. Jeweler’s Daughter
Most Unique Gifts
1. Gallery 30
2. Lark Gifts
3. A & A Village Treasures
Potter
1. Gettysburg Polish Pottery
2. The Lion Potter
3. Under The Horizon
Rental Services
1. Gettysburg Rental & Outdoor Power Equipment Center
2. Renta Fiesta
3. Enterprise Rent-a-Car
Shoe Store
1. Martin’s Family Shoes
2. The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg
3. Clark’s
PLACES TO GO, THINGS TO DO
Annual Local Event
1. National Apple Harvest Festival
2. Gettysburg Brass Band Festival
3. Gettysburg Bike Week
Bed & Breakfast
1. Battlefield Bed & Breakfast
2. Brafferton Inn
3. A Sentimental Journey
Best Date Night
2. Majestic Theater
3. Olivia’s
Campground
1. Granite Hill Camping Resort
2. Gettysburg Campground
3. KOA Gettysburg
Conference Center/Event Venue
1. Gettysburg NMP Visitor’s Center
2. Wyndham Gettysburg
3. Liberty Mountain Resort
Ghost tour
1. Gettysburg Ghost Tours
2. Ghosts of Gettysburg
3. Ghostly Images
Golf Course
1. The Links at Gettysburg
2. Mountain View Golf Club
3. Piney Apple Golf Course
Hotel
1. Gettysburg Hotel
3. Wyndham Gettysburg
Kid Friendly
1. Land of Little Horses
2. Granite Hill Camping Resort
Live Performance Venue
1. Gettysburg Community Theatre
2. Majestic Theater
3. Totem Pole Playhouse
Miniature Golf
1. Granite Hill Camping Resort
2. Hickory Falls Family Entertainment
3. Cluggy’s Amusement Center
Movie Theater
1. Majestic Theater
2. R C Gateway Theater 8 Gettysburg
3. R C Hanover Movies 16
CHEERS (ESTABLISHMENTS)
Bartender
1. Becky Bennett, O'rorke's Family Eatery
2. Michele Milhimes, Dave & Jane’s Crabhouse
3. Terri Byers, One Lincoln
Brewery
1. Thirsty Farmer Brew Works
2. Battlefield Brew Works
3. Appalachian Brewing Company
Cidery
1. Reid’s Cider House
2. Big Hill Ciderworks
3. Thirsty Farmer Brew Works
Distillery
1. Mason Dixon Distillery
2. Tattered Flag Taproom
3. Battlefield Brew Works
Draft Selection
1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2. Garryowen Irish Pub
3. The Upper Crust
Happy Hour
1. Blue & Gray Bar & Grill
2. Garryowen Irish Pub
3. Gettysburg Eddie’s
Social Bar
1. The Gettysburg Eagles
2. New Oxford Social Club
3. American Legion Biglerville, Post 262
Winery
1. Adams County Winery
2. Buddy Boy Winery
3. Reid’s Winery
