Littlestown 5,
Shippensburg 2
The Dodgers batted around in an improbable seventh-inning rally, scoring five times to stun the homestanding Stars in South Penn League playoff action on Thursday, 5-2.
Littlestown (11-8) entered the seventh down 2-0 and without a base hit to its credit. Travis Inch led off with a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Jacob House before Justin Keith hit a single. Both runners moved up on Jacob Crawmer’s sacrifice bunt.
Blake Dipietro made it a 2-1 game with an RBI single, and Trent Copenhaver squared things with an infield hit.
Later in the frame, Tanner Kohler singled to load the bases and Sam Zeigler followed with a sacrfice fly to put the Dodgers on top. Two more runs came across on an error and a Joe Murren knock to make it 5-2.
Calvin Benevento gave up a pair of singles in the bottom of the seventh but got a game-ending double play to secure the win. Benevento went the distance on 83 pitches, striking out five with no walks.
Littlestown moves into Saturday’s winner’s bracket game at Cashtown. Shippensburg (14-5), the No. 3 seed, will host either Hanover or Gettysburg on Saturday.
Littlestown 000 000 5 — 5 6 1
Shippensburg 100 001 0 — 2 6 1
Calvin Benevento. Jayvien Sandridge, AJ Farling (5), Corey Weldon (7). WP: Benevento. LP: Farling. SO-BB: Bevento 5-0, Sandridge 5-4, Farling 1-1, Weldon 0-0. 3B: S-Jared Pine
Cashtown 4, Hanover 1
Austin Kunkel spun a four-hitter on Thursday as the Pirates began defense of their South Penn League title with a 4-1 win over the visiting Raiders.
Hanover (10-10) opened the scoring in the first when Brandon Horick reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to third on Clint Roche’s single. Bob Taylor lifted a sacrifice fly that plated Horick with the game’s first run.
Kunkel, who fanned four and did not walk a batter, posted six straight scoreless frames from there.
Cashtown (15-4) went ahead in the third with Robert Rohrbaugh tagging a sac fly to score DJ Cool before Chris Schachle’s run-scoring single.
Rohrbaugh doubled in the fifth and was chased home by an Ethan Ketterman single, and a final tally was added when Zach Ketterman hit a sacrifice fly.
Six different Pirates registered hits in the win.
Hanover hosts Gettysburg (2-17) in a loser’s bracket game today while Cashtown welcomes Littlestown on Saturday.
Hanover 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Cashtown 002 011 x — 4 6 1
John Karlheim, AJ Baadte (3), Strausbaugh (5). Austin Kunkel. WP: Kunkel. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Karlheim 1-3, Baadte 4-1, Strausbaugh 0-0, Kunkel 4-0. 2B: C-Robert Rohrbaugh
Biglerville 0, New Oxford 0, suspended
The Black Sox and Twins were unable to get through two full innings at Brushtown before rain suspended play on Thursday.
The game will resume today at 6 p.m. with the Twins (11-7) batting in the bottom of the second. Brady Topper had led off the frame with a single, moving to second on an error.
Joel Clabaugh was in command on the mound, striking out four and walking one in just two innings for the Ox.
Ben Bretzman had two strikeouts and a walk for Black Sox (11-7), who got a leadoff single from Brandon Miller to start the game.
Hagerstown 12,
North Carroll 0
The top-seeded Braves racked up nine first-inning runs en route to an easy win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Ten different players for Hagerstown (16-3) posted a hit, including Tyler Elbin and Myles Nicholson who were both 2-for-3. Justin Lewis and Ryan Fisher combined for five RBI, with Fisher pounding a home run.
North Carroll (5-15) hosts Brushtown (0-19) tonight in an elimnation game while Hagerstown will host either Biglerville or New Oxford on Saturday.
North Carroll 000 00 — 0 3 3
Hagerstown 930 0x — 12 12 0
Ethan Brathun, Elijah Wingate (2). Will Grove, Colby Horning (4), Noah Allen (5). WP: Grove. LP: Brathun. SO-BB: Brathun 0-2, Wingate 0-0, Grove 5-1, Horning 1-1, Allen 0-1. 2B: H-Tyler Elbin, Nick Jacoby. HR: H-Ryan Risher
