Two teams. One game. One playoff spot.
That was the scenario on Tuesday night at Hanover High as the Hawkettes played host to Biglerville in girls’ basketball action.
The Canners entered the game in the sixth and final playoff spot in District 3 Class 3A with Hanover right behind them in seventh. A win for either side in the final game of the regular season would be enough to see them through.
By the time the final buzzer sounded, those spots were flipped as the Hawkettes battled their way to a 54-45 victory.
“I told my girls before the game, there’s not many times you’re going to get the last game of the season with the winner getting in the playoffs,” Hanover coach Denny Garman said.
The win also marked the 100th of Garman’s career at Hanover.
Both teams were without key cogs. The Hawkettes (11-11) were missing starting guard Tianna Gray (10 ppg.) due to an ankle injury, while the Canners (9-13) were without post player Morgan Martin who is on an academic trip in Mexico.
The home team settled in quickest and briefly looked as if it might run away with it, pulling out to an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter behind four points from Abby Alban.
Katie Woolson briefly stemmed the tide with a pair of free throws for Biglerville, but Hanover kept hammering away and led 15-6 after the first quarter.
The Hawkettes 2-3 zone defense caused the Canners trouble throughout the night, forcing bad shots and turnovers that led to fast breaks. A layup by Alban with 3:43 to go in the first half capped a 14-5 run and pushed the lead out to 22-9.
“It makes it so hard because we don’t have that go-to shooter,” Biglerville coach Jeff Kahlbaugh said of the zone.
Freshman Brylee Rodgers, who led Biglerville with 14 points on the night, reeled off five in a row to get the lead back down to eight, but Hanover had an answer as senior Madelyn Hutton canned a 3-pointer to make it 25-14 before a layup by Jaycie Miller pushed it back to a 13-point lead.
Miller, who finished with a career-high 24 points, said after the game that she didn’t feel she shot the ball all that well, but was able to get to basket and get to the foul line. She finished a perfect 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.
The Canners didn’t lie down, however, finishing the half on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-18.
A strange scenario began the second half, as the referees determined that a foul late in the first should have sent Biglerville’s Myla Garber to foul line for a 1 and 1, but instead resulted in baseline inbound.
Because the half represented the next stoppage in play, Garber was sent to the line to begin the third quarter. She made the first and missed the second to cut the lead to eight.
The two teams traded blows early in the third and the Hawkettes continued to keep the Canners at arm’s length throughout the frame, leading 34-26 heading into the final quarter.
The start of the fourth quarter saw Biglerville make its run at a comeback.
A Rodgers 3-pointer made it 36-31, immediately followed by a Haley Slusser elbow jumper, cutting it to 36-33. Garber hit a pair of free throws to trim the deficit to one, but that was as close as the Canners would get.
With 5:15 left to play, Annie Smith caught the ball on the right wing and immediately elevated and drained a 3-pointer, pushing the Hawkettes lead back out to 39-35 and giving them some much-needed breathing room.
“That was huge,” Garman said of a trifecta. “Our girls have been leaning on Jaycie and Tianna to do our scoring all year long, and then Tianna goes down and I told our girls everyone has to chip in a little bit. You can’t be scared to have the ball in your hands and you’ve always got to be ready to shoot. A lot of girls were ready to shoot tonight.”
Miller then took over following the 3-pointer, scoring the next 11 points for the Hawkettes to help them build a 52-41 lead and salt the game away.
Hanover now heads to the postseason as the sixth and final entrant and will square off with third-seeded Pequea Valley (17-5) in the opening round.
“Playoffs were something where we thought it would be a disappointing season if we didn’t make it,” Garman said. “We started off the season 9-2 and then hit a rough patch as our schedule got tougher. But we put ourselves in position to make it and took care of business tonight.”
Biglerville, meanwhile, finishes its season with four more wins than it had a year ago, a sign of clear progress for Kahlbaugh.
“Honestly, it comes down to skill for us,” he said of how the program takes the next step. “Our skill level has tremendously improved over the last few years because they’ve worked in the offseason, but the reality of it is, our skill level is not where it needs to be.”
Kahlbaugh said that this year’s team laid the groundwork for that next step and he’s optimistic that his players will continue to show that improvement.
“It’s really that fundamental skill package where we’re just not at the level where we need to be, but we’re getting there,” he said.
Biglerville 6 12 8 19 — 45
Hanover 15 12 7 20 — 54
Biglerville (45): Brylee Rodgers 6 0-2 14, Myla Garber 0 8-10 8, Katie Woolson 3 4-6 10, Haley Slusser 2 0-0 4, Mya Miller 3 3-4 9. Non-scorers: Pirich, Reckard, Anglin, Williams. Totals: 14 15-22 45.
Hanover (54): Annie Smith 2 0-0 5, Abby Alban 3 2-6 8, Jaycie Miller 8 8-8 24, Madelyn Hutton 3 0-2 8, Regan Wildasin 3 1-1 7, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Delong. Totals: 20 11-17 54.
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2; H-Hutton 2, Smith 1.
