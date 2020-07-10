Those of you headed to beach, or wishing you had a bigger boat, might be interested (or not) to know that Steven Spielberg’s movie “Jaws” turns 45 this year.
Did you know that:
“Jaws” was the first major motion picture to be shot on the ocean?
That there were three sequels, all without Spielberg, original screenplay writer Peter Benchley, and the first great white.
Do you know:
The name of Quint’s boat?
Who you were with when you saw the movie for the first time?
Names of the three actors who were on Quint’s boat?
Name of the author of the 1974 novel on which the movie was based?
DOE DAY FORM
Monday is Doe Day, the first opportunity for residents to apply by mail only, for the first round of antlerless deer permits.
For hunters who have purchased a new license online and have not yet received it, there are options to still apply for an antlerless deer permit.
This was a real problem last year.
If you email the Pennsylvania Game Commission at pgclicdiv@pa.gov, and include you name and CID, the PGC can let you know the print date on the license.
So, don’t panic if your license doesn’t arrive in time to apply for the first round on Monday.
The yellow, pre-printed application is not required to apply.
Hunters with a current general hunting license can fill out the form included here and mail it to a county treasurer, along with a check, in the pink, antlerless license application envelope. You must use the designated pink envelope and if you didn’t get that in the mail yet, you can pick one up at any licensing agent.
Wildlife Management Unit 5A has an allocation of 26,000 permits, and WMU 5B has an allocation of 60,000.
Hunters can apply for a second license for any WMU that has unsold antlerless permits, starting on Aug. 3 and a third license on Aug.17.
FF&F FILES
TIMBER! Apparently, lumber futures are up 85 percent because everyone is building a new deck. Ours came from the Trex Forest.
SHOW ME THE MAHOMES. Chiefs quarter(or is that mega-dollar)back says he trusts the NFL and Players Union to find a good plan to get back to work. If not, he can afford to put the league up for a while.
NO-RAIN PAIN. The National Weather Service in State College says that Adams County is now officially in a drought. Not that the glancing blow by Tropical Storm Fay yesterday did much good. In addition to keeping social distance and enjoying the great outthere, please be careful with fire in camp and firepits.
BOATING SMARTS
Considering the heavy rain and winds affecting eastern portions of Pennsylvania in the wake of Tropical Storm Fay, boaters are encouraged to use added caution on and around the water this weekend and throughout hurricane season.
The hurricane season spans June 1 through November 30.
Using common sense can keep you alive.
“The key to staying safe is to plan ahead,” said Ryan Walt, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Boating and Watercraft Safety Manager. “Check the forecast before you head out and be aware that heavy rains can lead to immediate flash flooding and cause water to rise to unsafe levels for several days following a storm. If there is any question about the safety of your boating trip due to weather, don’t go.”
While you are at it, wear a life jacket. The commission reports that about 80 percent of all boating fatalities occur annually because boaters are not wearing life jackets.
Boaters could benefit further by investing in a portable NOAA weather radio.
To learn more about the rules of the water when boating in Pennsylvania, visit the Boating Basics page on commission website at fishandboat.com.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“I don’t think it’s a hassle to wear a mask. If your breath stinks, it sucks. But it just means you brush your teeth a little more.” – Cody Bellinger
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
