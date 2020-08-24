There was a chance Tyler Ross wasn’t going to race Sunday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.
Ross was involved in an accident at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night and suffered a leg injury. As he sat in the hospital, he had one thing on his mind: There was no way he wasn’t racing at BAPS.
Not only did Ross race, he did it well. Good enough to hold off Danny Dietrich and Brock Zearfoss, two of the best in central Pennsylvania, to capture his first 410 Sprint Car main event at the speedway.
“I don’t know if anyone knows it, but last night I was in the hospital with a bum leg,” said Ross, who earned $4,000 for the victory. “I’m pretty excited to be here.
“I was determined when they put me in the ambulance last night that I was going to race tomorrow no matter what it took. I knew we had a good car coming here. I want to thank all of the fans for coming out on a Sunday night, and I hope it was a good show.”
Doug Hammaker got a jump on Ross at the start, but he spun on the cushion in Turn 1 to bring out the caution. Ross pulled ahead of Kyle Reinhardt and Zearfoss on the complete restart and led the first circuit.
Dietrich, who started fifth on the grid, slid Anthony Macri for fourth on Lap 3. Meanwhile, Zearfoss started to reel in Reinhardt for second.
Reinhardt showed Ross the nose in Turns 3 and 4 on Lap 7. Ross continued to lead with Dietrich sliding Zearfoss in Turns 3 and 4 for third one lap later.
Zearfoss took back third in Turns 1 and 3 on Lap 9. Dietrich retook the spot at the other end of the speedway. That led to a four-car battle for second between Reinhardt, Dietrich, Zearfoss, and Macri.
While those four cars diced for second, Ross sped away. Zearfoss ripped around Reinhardt for second in the third and fourth corner on Lap 12, with Dietrich following one lap later to take over third.
Ross built a 1.920-second lead on the field in traffic by Lap 17. It was erased one lap later when Ricky Dieva got upside down in the fourth corner. Brian Montieth also spun at the bottom of the speedway.
“I was doing alright there on that long green-flag run,” Ross said. “I was just trying to pick off lapped cars, and I knew those guys were coming.
“I didn’t want to see that caution. I felt comfortable in lapped traffic and having Brock and Danny there, I wasn’t sure what to do. One of my guys came down and told me to get up on the damn wheel, so that’s what I did.”
Ross blew around the top of Turns 1 and 2 on the restart and got around Zearfoss, who tried to take the position with a slider. Dietrich stayed close and was even with Zearfoss coming off of Turn 4 to complete Lap 18.
Dietrich took second for good with a slide job through Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 19. By the time Lap 21 was scored, he was .757 second behind Ross.
Ross’ lead was cut to .491 seconds on Lap 22. Two laps later, Dietrich slid in front of the leader in Turns 1 and 2, but Ross ducked low out of the second corner to maintain the lead.
Dietrich stayed within .396 seconds on Lap 24. Ross, however, made the smart move to go to the bottom of Turns 3 and 4, which allowed him to open up some daylight.
“Tyler did a hell of a job tonight,” Dietrich said. “We had a really good car, but he was just better. He crossed me over on the slide job, and I knew that was pretty much going to be the race.”
Ross negotiated the slick surface and negotiated traffic to perfection over the last five laps. He extended his advantage to 1.458 seconds with two laps remaining and finished with a 1.626-second victory.
Dietrich settled for second, with Zearfoss finishing third. Reinhardt and Chase Dietz, who started ninth, completed the top five.
Joe Ryan Osborne survived a heavy onslaught of competitors and a marathon 10 cautions to take top honors in the 20-lap Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends presented by Baker Door Company main event.
Chris Transeau led the first seven circuits before Jeremy Ott took over at the front of the field. Billy Workman Jr. worked his way from ninth to the lead on Lap 14, with Ott retaking the spot one lap later.
There was a four-car battle for the lead between Workman, Ott, Seth Kearchner, and Osborne in Turn 2 on Lap 16. Real estate was tight, and Workman and Ott spun and were forced to tag the back of the field.
Osborne took over from there and held off Kearchner for the win. Travis Perry, Travis McClelland, and Zach Smith completed the top five.
BAPS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 5-Tyler Ross[1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 5. 75-Chase Dietz[9]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 7. 19M-Landon Myers[15]; 8. 4R-Doug Hammaker[2]; 9. 24-Lucas Wolfe[11]; 10. 77-Derek Locke[19]; 11. 6-Alan Krimes[13]; 12. 99M-Kyle Moody[12]; 13. 73B-Brett Michalski[14]; 14. 49H-Bradley Howard[7]; 15. 21-Brian Montieth[18]; 16. 44-Dylan Norris[8]; 17. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh[20]; 18. 90-Jordan Givler[21]; 19. 54A-Zachary Newlin[22]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold[10]; 21. 12-Brent Shearer[16]; 22. (DNF) 55-Dallas Schott[24]; 23. (DNF) 85-Ricky DiEva[23]; 24. (DNS) 4-Dwight Leppo.
Lap leaders: Ross (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 Laps/Top 6 Transfer): 1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]; 2. 4R-Doug Hammaker[6]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 4. 39-Jason Solwold[4]; 5. 6-Alan Krimes[1]; 6. 12-Brent Shearer[5]; 7. 77-Derek Locke[7]; 8. 85-Ricky DiEva[9]; 9. 11P-Greg Plank[8].
Heat 2 (10 Laps/Top 6 Transfer): 1. 99M-Kyle Moody[1]; 2. 5-Tyler Ross[6]; 3. 75-Chase Dietz[2]; 4. 44-Dylan Norris[4]; 5. 73B-Brett Michalski[7]; 6. 4-Dwight Leppo[8]; 7. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh[5]; 8. (DNF) 54A-Zachary Newlin[3].
Heat 3 (10 Laps/Top 6 Transfer): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe[1]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard[3]; 5. 19M-Landon Myers[5]; 6. 21-Brian Montieth[8]; 7. 90-Jordan Givler[7]; 8. 55-Dallas Schott[6].
Consolation (10 Laps/Top 6 Transfer): 1. 77-Derek Locke[1]; 2. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh[2]; 3. 90-Jordan Givler[3]; 4. 54A-Zachary Newlin[5]; 5. 85-Ricky DiEva[4]; 6. 55-Dallas Schott[6]; 7. 11P-Greg Plank[7].
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 13-Joe Osborne[2]; 2. 30K-Seth Kearchner[6]; 3. 19-Travis Perry[7]; 4. 8-Travis McClelland[13]; 5. 78-Zac Smith[12]; 6. 10-Jeremy Ott[8]; 7. 18J-Jorjie Sweger[10]; 8. 18-Chris Transeau[3]; 9. 64-Billy Workman Jr[9]; 10. 1G-Shawn Groft[24]; 11. 77A-Aaron Updegraff[4]; 12. 90-Scott Spidle[20]; 13. 55X-Richie Dobson[19]; 14. 99-Tyler Garretson[23]; 15. 77-Brandon Reiblich[14]; 16. 53-Bill Diehl[5]; 17. (DNF) 1-Nikita Johnson[1]; 18. (DNF) 27-Logan Carbaugh[18]; 19. (DNF) 19L-Jonathan Robinson[21]; 20. (DNF) 74-Brian Racine[15]; 21. (DNF) 43-Ronald Little Jr[16]; 22. (DNF) 17-Cory Phillips[11]; 23. (DNF) 41-Chuck Dell Jr[17]; 24. (DNF) 56-Zach Baxter[22].
Heat winners: Osborne, Ott, Workman Jr.
Consolation winner: Dobson
