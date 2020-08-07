A strong thunderstorm interrupted the South Penn League quarterfinal matchup between New Oxford and Biglerville with the game scoreless in the bottom of the second inning on Thursday night.
The teams picked up at that point on Friday, and the Twins proceeded to hang a seven-spot on the board in that frame before cruising to a 10-3 victory over the Black Sox at the Brushtown Athletic Association.
Both teams will return to action on Sunday, with New Oxford playing at top-seeded Hagerstown, while Biglerville hosts either North Carroll or Brushtown, who play today in an elimination game. Both contests on Sunday are slated for 1 p.m. starts.
Biglerville (11-8) started its ace, Ben Bretzman, on Thursday night and he worked a scoreless first before allowing a leadoff hit in the second to Brady Topper right before the skies opened up and forced the suspension of the game.
Veteran Bill Rexroth took Bretzman’s place on the mound when the game restarted Friday and some well-placed hits by the Twins escalated things in hurry.
New Oxford (12-7) registered hits from four of its first five hitters on Friday with all of them in the hole between third base and shortstop. Austin Roth and Josh Rickrode each drove in runs with singles and Matt Martin walked to force home a run to bring Jeff Deveney to the plate with the sacks juiced.
Deveney unloaded the bases with a three-run double to the gap in right-center to put his team in front, 7-0.
“They put up a seven-spot real quick. They kept hitting the ball to the same spot and getting it through the infield,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “They’re a good team, they don’t make many mistakes. They’re a tough team to come back on if you get behind them.”
Bretzman was at the game, but Byers chose not to ask him to pitch after throwing 19 pitches on Thursday.
“Ben was here, but I didn’t want to use him tonight,” Byers said. “He’s got a college career and I didn’t want to risk getting him hurt.”
Deveney’s belt spelled the end of the night for Rexroth, as he retired just two hitters and allowed six runs on five hits.
“I can’t say that we were happy when we found out that Bill was going to pitch against us tonight,” Ox manager Scott Meckley said. “He usually pitches well against us and he shut us down earlier this season. To be able to score six runs against him was big.”
The Ox plated another run in the third when Kevin McManama doubled home Roth. McManama had taken the place of Alex Emlet, who couldn’t make it to Friday’s game.
“Kevin did a nice job of stepping in for Alex,” Meckley said. “Austin was big tonight with three hits and Jeff got a big hit for us.”
Ox starter Joel Clabaugh, who went two innings on Thursday, came back and threw one on Friday before giving way to the bullpen.
“Joel wanted to go tonight and he went one inning,” Meckley said. “He might’ve been able to go one more, but he was a little tight and this way we can maybe bring him back a little sooner.”
Topper and Roth paced the Ox’s 13-hit attack with a trio of knocks each, while McManama registered two hits. Brandon Miller had two of the Black Sox four hits and drove in a pair of runs with a single in the sixth.
The double-elimination tournament was scheduled to end Sunday but won’t conclude before next Friday at the earliest due to postponements this week. The result could wreak havoc on teams relying heavily on college players who will leave for school.
“The rain has really made things tough for some teams. And it’s weird, because we didn’t have many postponements all season,” Meckley said. “Teams have lost guys or will lose guys returning to college. Some guys are going on vacation next week. It’s just par for 2020, I guess.”
Biglerville 000 102 0 — 3 4 2
New Oxford 071 101 x — 10 13 1
Ben Bretzman, Bill Rexroth (2), Noah Ayers (2), Eli Weigle (4), Shawn Redding (5) and Pat Armor; Joel Clabaugh, Jordan Arnold (4), Danny Shafer (6) and Austin Roth. WP: ARnold. LP: Rexroth. SO-BB: Bretzman 2-1, Rexroth 0-1, Ayers 1-1, Weigle 1-0, Redding 0-0; Clabaugh 5-1, Arnold 1-2, Shafer 1-2. 2B: NO-Jeff Deveney, Brady Topper, Kevin McManama, Shafer, Clabaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.