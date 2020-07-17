Hanover 3, Biglerville 2
The Black Sox fourth error of the game proved costly as it allowed Andrew Whorley to come home with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Thursday.
Biglerville (8-4) led 2-0 into the sixth before the Raiders (5-8) drew even. Clint Roche singled and Bob Taylor walked to begin the frame. Both would later score on a pair of wild pitches.
Whorley walked to start the seventh and scored on Biglerville’s second miscue of the inning.
Logan Brewer went 2-for-3, Conner Orner doubled and Ben Bretzman pitched five innings of two-hit ball for the Sox.
Biglerville 110 000 0 — 2 5 4
Hanover 000 002 1 — 3 3 1
Ben Bretzman, Colton Devilbiss (6), Tanner Byers (7). Ethan Stahlnecker, Logan Strasbaugh (7). WP: Strasbaugh. LP: Devilbiss. SO-BB: Bretzman 3-1, Devilbiss 1-2, Byers 0-0, Stahlnecker 6-4, Strasbaugh 0-0. 2B: B-Conner Orner
Littlestown 6, Gettysburg 1
The Dodgers turned four hits into six runs to take out the Grays on Thursday.
Littlestown (9-3) scored four times in the first inning via just one hit. Justin Keith and Shane Stauffer plated runs on groundouts and Jacob Crawmer singled home another. Keith later added a home run.
Tom Herr went the distance on the mound, fanning five while walking one.
Mike Topper keyed the offense for Gettysburg (2-8) by going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Gettysburg 001 000 0 — 1 8 2
Littlestown 402 000 x — 6 4 1
Minovich, Clien (3). Tom Herr. WP: Herr. LP: Minovich. SO-BB: Minovich 2-4, Clien 3-1, Herr 5-1. HR: L-Justin Keith
North Carroll 10,
Brushtown 0
Steve Stonesifer tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the Panthers on Thursday.
Stonesifer struck out seven without walking a batter and was just one Panther error from recording a perfect game.
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 0 4
North Carroll 143 2x — 10 10 1
Alex Clark, Luke Rickrode (2), Tyler Hillson (4). Steve Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Clark. SO-BB: Clark 0-3, Rickrode 0-0, Hillson 1-0, Stonesifer 7-0. 2B: NC-Trevor Boring
Shippensburg 2,
New Oxford 1
Todd Weldon outdueled Joel Clabaugh on Thursday, pitching the Stars past the visiting Twins.
Weldon fired a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and only one walk. Clabaugh took the loss despite allowing only four hits to go with nine strikeouts and two free passes.
The Twins (6-5) got on the board in the fifth when Austin Roth singled and was chased home on a Mitch Collins double.
Shippensburg 011 000 0 — 2 4 0
New Oxford 000 010 0 — 1 3 1
WP: Weldon. LP: Joel Clabaugh. SO-BB: Weldon 11-1, Clabaugh 9-2. 2B: NO-Mitch Collins. HR: S-Jon Melendez
Cashtown vs. Hagerstown,
suspended
The Pirates and Braves played just one inning before Thursday’s game was suspended due to weather.
Mike Tempel led off with a walk and later scored on a grounder by DJ Cool. The Braves went 1-2-3 in their half of the first before play was halted.
A makeup date for the game, which will resume with the Pirates leading 1-0 in the top of the second inning, has not been announced.
TUESDAY
Cashtown 6, Shippensburg 0
Chase King made it back-to-back shutouts as he pitched the Pirates past the Stars on Tuesday.
King, who fired a no-hitter against Hanover on July 2, worked around seven hits over seven scoreless innings. The righty needed 118 pitches to close the book, striking out four while walking three.
Simeon Davis went 2-for-3 with a double and team-best three RBI for the Pirates. DJ Cool also doubled and Zach Ketterman knocked in a run.
Jon Melendez led the Stars by going 3-for-4 with a double.
Shippensburg 000 000 0 – 0 7 1
Cashtown 100 203 x – 6 4 2
Jordie Henry, Corey Weldon (6). Chase King. WP: King. LP: Henry. SO-BB: Henry 3-5, Weldon 0-2, King 4-3. 2B: S-Jon Melendez; C-DJ Cool, Simeon Davis
Gettysburg 12, Brushtown 5
The Grays pushed 11 runs across the plate in a decisive third inning to turn back the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Gettysburg’s 14-hit attack was spearheaded by Zach Curll, who was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Dustin O’Brien, Mike Topper, Corey Rice and Jerrick Ventress also produced two base knocks apiece, with Topper and Darin Cline both tallying two RBI.
Rice went 6.2 innings on the hill, striking out eight while walking one.
For Brushtown, Ethan Slusser and AJ Zeak were both 2-for-4 and Braden Unger knocked in a two runs.
Brushtown 10 4 000 0 – 5 10 3
Gettysburg 00(11) 001 x – 12 14 1
Jake Sherdel, Braden Unger (3). Corey Rice, Brandon Hartman (7). WP: Rice. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Sherdel 1-0, Unger 4-0, Rice 8-1, Harman 1-0. 2B: B-Unger; G-Harman
