The Biglerville wrestling team knew it had the odds stacked against it on Thursday night.
The Canners were hosting perennial powerhouse Bermudian Springs and were doing so without the assistance of their best wrestler, sophomore state runner-up Levi Haines, who was out while recovering from a head injury suffered over the weekend.
While the Eagles were the team that came out 36-25 victors, Biglerville’s heart was on full display.
The Canners took six of 14 matches on matches on the night, much to the delight of the home crowd.
“I was just happy to be part of it,” Biglerville coach Ken Haines said of the atmosphere. “I know a lot of kids on both teams and they work and the crowd of people really had a good time watching it tonight.”
The dual started at 152 pounds where the Canners’ Nicolas Azevedo immediately got the crowd onto its feet with a fall over Adam Harbaugh in 2:43.
Bermudian Springs star Trenton Harder, bumping up to 160, then tied the dual with a pin of Isaac Sierra-Soto in 1:22. That was the first of three straight wins for the Eagles to get out to an 18-6 lead.
In a strange match at 195, Tony Esquivias of Biglerville took a 3-2 sudden victory win over Jason Medrano when Medrano was assessed a technical violation to start the overtime period for unsecured shoe laces.
The Eagles once again went on a run afterward, taking four consecutive matches to take a 36-9 lead and secure the dual win.
But the Canners didn’t lie down.
Biglerville took the last four matches of dual, starting with a thrilling come-from-behind 9-7 victory for Ethan Slaybaugh over Korey Smith at 126 in what was easily the match of night. Smith bumped up from 120.
Devin Ponce continued that momentum with a workmanlike 7-2 win over Brennan Schisler at 132, and then Blake Showers picked up a fall at the 1:43 mark over Caleb Mantz.
Gage Bishop closed the night strong for the Canners with a 12-0 major decision win over Cole Mosier, but the Eagles picked up the hard-earned victory to begin their dual season.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart,” Bermudian Springs coach Dave McCollum said. “We’re dealing with a lot of different things. We’re not where we want to be. We wrestled some guys up in weight because they can’t be down at their assessed weights.”
McCollum went on to explain that a number of Eagles wrestlers are working their way down to weight on the rule-mandated descent plans, something he’s not too fond of.
“Our (1) 70-pounder can’t be down yet because of the daggone weight loss plan,” he said. “You just have to deal with this thing. I think it’s the worst thing that ever happened to high school wrestling. We’ll have him down. He’s already down where he needs to be but he can’t wrestle there.”
Haines, meanwhile, praised the way his team wrestled throughout the night.
“Our guys just stayed tough. They stayed in good position and they battled,” he said. “They were able to put some points on the board because of that.”
Bermudian is back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Carlisle Invitational, while Biglerville takes two weeks off ahead of the MyHouse Trojan Wars at Chambersburg on Dec. 27 and 28.
Bermudian Springs 36, Biglerville 25
106-Coby Johnson (BS) dec. Brody Gardner 7-4; 113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) p. Isael Sanchez 3:24; 120-Double fft; 126-Ethan Slaybaugh (B) dec. Korey Smith, 97; 132-Devin Ponce (B) dec. Brennan Schisler 7-2; 138-Blake Showers (P) p. Caleb Mantz 1:43; 145-Gage Bishop (B) MD. Cole Mosier 12-0; 152-Nicolas Azevedo (B) p. Adam Harbaugh 2:43. 160-Trenton Harder (PS) p. Isaac Sierra-Soto 1:22; 170-Jonah Martin (BS) p. Eric Melchor-Cool :57; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Jacob Mead 1:06; 195-Tony Esquivias (B) dec. Jason Medrano 3-2 (SV); 220-Josh Keller (BS) dec. Jonathan Sanchez 7-2; 285-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. David Bobadilla 1:38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.