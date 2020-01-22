YORK — Gettysburg junior Quadir Copeland is having a fantastic season, and was having a good night against York Suburban until he picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter with the Warriors leading by just two points.
Copeland’s foul trouble saddled him to the bench for the next six minutes, but the strong play of senior Charles Warren and sophomore Mike Hankey kept the Warriors’ boat afloat in their 67-61 victory over the Trojans in YAIAA-2 boys hoops play Wednesday night in York.
Copeland had half of Gettysburg’s 42 points when he was whistled for his fourth foul with 2:08 to go in the third quarter.
It was nine points from Warren and five more Hankey during Copeland’s stint on the pine that pushed the Gettysburg advantage to 56-48 when Copeland returned with 4:19 left in the contest.
“Q is our go-to-guy, but when he’s on the bench, I have to be that guy,” Warren said. “I was just thinking about having to step up and be a leader for my team.”
Hankey’s hoop with 2:17 remaining upped the visitors’ lead to 62-50, but some shoddy work at the charity stripe down the stretch allowed Suburban to stay in it.
Suburban (12-4, 7-2) cut the deficit to 66-61 when Chris Spellman connected from beyond the arc in the left corner, but Copeland split a pair of free throws to produce the final result.
Copeland finished the night with 28 points and 13 boards, while Warren had 18 and Hankey chipped in with 15. It was the third straight double-digit performance for Hankey.
“Hankey has shown that he’s capable of scoring and he’s carried it over to the games now,” Gettysburg head coach Lawrence Williams said. “He can really shoot the ball.”
Williams was also pleased with the play of Warren, “Warren did a great job of stepping up when Quadir was on the bench. He can be a dominant player and he showed that tonight.”
Gettysburg (15-0, 8-0) remains the only unbeaten boys’ team in District 3 and sits atop the Class 5A power rankings, but the Warriors were staggered by a haymaker from the Trojans in the early going on Wednesday.
Suburban jumped on their guest right from the opening tip, scoring the first nine points of the game and the hosts enjoyed a 17-9 lead at the end of the opening stanza.
“I knew this game was going to start out the way it did,” Williams said. “We’re in their gym and we knew that they’d be fired up to play. We had a long trip to play at Eastern York (Tuesday) and another long trip here (Wednesday).”
Gettysburg ran off the first 12 points of the second quarter, a quarter that went back-and-forth before ending with the Warriors carrying a 33-29 lead into the locker room.
Copeland picked up his second foul of the game under three minutes into the first quarter, but Williams allowed him to stay in the game and it paid off as he posted 14 points and seven rebounds before intermission.
“I knew that Coach would leave me in after I got my second foul, but he told me if I fouled again that I would have to sit,” Copeland said. “We weathered the storm and stayed together. They hit us early and we survived it.”
Cam Brewer evened things at 35 with a trifecta for the Trojans just over two minutes into the third quarter, but Gettysburg responded with the next seven points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play by Copeland that gave the Warriors the lead for good with 5:35 to play in the frame.
Suburban was paced by the 16 points and seven rebounds provided by senior Anthony Brown, while Brewer tossed in 15 and junior Aiden Hughley posted 12 points and corralled 11 boards to help the Trojans to a plus-11 advantage on the glass.
“They’re big and they’re athletic,” Warren said. “We knew that they were going to come after us and give us a tough game.”
The teams will meet again at Gettysburg on Wednesday, but before that, the Warriors will wrap up this week with a road game at Susquehannock on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a home game against Dover on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Gettysburg 9 24 14 20 — 67
York Suburban 17 12 11 21 — 61
Gettysburg (67): Charles Warren 7 3-4 18, Asher Baddick 0 1-2 1, Mike Hankey 5 2-2 15, Zach Ketterman 1 0-0 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 1 0-1 3, Quadir Copeland 9 10-16 28. Totals: 23 16-25 67.
York Suburban (61): Chris Spellman 3 0-0 9, Savon Sutton 2 0-0 6, Cam Brewer 5 3-4 15, Aiden Hughley 6 0-0 12, Alan Gorham 0 1-2 1, Anthony Brown 6 4-8 16, Dovante Embry-Banks 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-14 61.
3=pointers: G-Hankey 3, Warren 1, Ramirez-Keller 1; YS-Spellman 3, Sutton 2, Brewer 2.
J.V. Score: York Suburban 63, Gettysburg 31
