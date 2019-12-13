The start to the season has been up and down for the Biglerville High girls’ basketball team.
On Friday, however, it was nothing but up as the Canners dominated to the tune of a 57-10 victory over visiting Fairfield.
Playing its fourth game in five days — and sixth in an eight-day stretch that included District 3 powers Pequea Valley and Delone Catholic — Biglerville came out with a barrage of energy and quickly turned it into an 8-0 lead just three minutes in before Fairfield coach Andy Ditty was forced to take a timeout.
The Canners extended the cushion to 17-3 after one quarter thanks to contributions from six different scorers, including four of five starters.
That lead ballooned to 37-6 at the halftime break. Biglerville’s 1-2-2 full-court press regularly caused trouble for Green Knights and created run-out opportunities, particularly for senior guard Myla Garber who had 14 points at the break. She’d finish with a game-high 16.
“It’s huge for us,” Biglerville coach Jeff Kalbaugh said of making shots and setting up the press. “Our defense really is what generates our energy. It generates our shooting. So if we can hit a couple shots and get in our press, that just gets our motor going.”
Out of the break it was much of the same. Biglerville led 52-10 after three quarters to induce the mercy rule and then shut out Fairfield in the final frame.
The victory gave the Canners a 2-2 record over the course of what was a daunting week.
“We’ve had a long week. I was a little concerned coming in what the energy would be like at the beginning,” Kahlbaugh said. “They came out like we wanted them to. They came out pressing hard right out of the gate. That gets us going.”
Kalbaugh praised the play of his guards, particularly starters Garber, Katelyn Woolson (10 points) and Lexie Williams (5 points).
“We’ve been working so hard on that,” he said of their ability to penetrate and find shooters. “And quite honestly the offense that we run most of the time is really a man offense, but we have guards who are confident and can penetrate with their head up and find the open player. So I’m real pleased with how our guards have learned.”
It wasn’t all roses for the Canners, as Woolson left the game with an ankle injury, though Kahlbaugh says he expects her to be ready to go for the next game.
Fairfield coach Andy Ditty noted that he was pleased with the effort level of his team despite the loss.
“The one goal this year is to be scrappy and play hard and my girls played hard,” he said. “I’m thankful they do that and I’m proud of them for doing that.”
The win moves Biglerville to 3-3 overall and 1-1 YAIAA-3. The Knights are 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in the division.
Fairfield 3 3 4 0 — 10
Biglerville 17 20 15 5 — 57
Fairfield (10): Annalise Cromer 0 0-1 0, Haley Bolin 1 1-3 3, Maddie Neiderer 0 1-2 1, Sarah Devilbiss 1 2-2 4, Kiana Smitley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Sanders, Battern, Ott, Bollinger, Dennison. Totals: 2 4-8 10.
Biglerville (57): Lexie Williams 2 0-0 5, Brylee Rodgers 4 0-0 8, Morgan Martin 1 2-2 4, Myla Garber 6 4-6 16, Katie Woolson 4 1-2 10, Hailey Slusser 3 0-0 6, Mya Miller 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Reckard, Miller, Anglin. Totals: 24 7-10 57.
3-pointers: B-Williams, K. Woolson
