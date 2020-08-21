One of the best boys’ basketball players in the history of Gettysburg High School will not finish his scholastic career in Adams County.
Or Pennsylvania, for that matter.
Quadir Copeland, a 6-foot, 6-inch point guard who has received several Division I scholarship offers, announced his intention to transfer to Life Center Academy, a prep school located in Burlington, New Jersey. Copeland, who was set to enter his senior year at Gettysburg, has reclassified to the 2022 graduating class, giving him two years of eligibility at his new school.
“School-wise this will be better to get me ready for college because I want to be a student-athlete, not just an athlete,” said Copeland. “The classification was the right move because I’m 16 years old going into my senior year and this gives me more time to mature, get my grades up and prepare to play at the highest level. I’m looking to prepare myself for college and then for the NBA. There are steps you have to take to get that and I felt this was the right step forward.”
Copeland is coming off a monstrous junior campaign at Gettysburg in which he averaged 22.1 points and 11 rebounds per game, leading the Warriors to a 22-0 record in the regular season before earning Class 5A all-state honors. He was also named the Most Promising Underclassman by Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball.
In just three seasons as a Warrior he piled up 969 points.
The breakout performance put Copeland on the radar of big-time college basketball programs, landing him scholarship offers from Penn State, Oregon, Miami and Maryland, among others. He said he has been in recent contact with coaches from Kansas, Michigan and Pitt as well.
Copeland said he spoke with Gettysburg coach Lawrence Williams and his teammates prior to announcing his intent to transfer.
“They’re like family, I had to let them know first,” he said. “I thanked them for the season and (Williams) was my coach for three years, how could I ever forget that?”
Life Center Academy is a Christian school with a total enrollment of 300 students ranging from pre-school to upper school. The Warriors compete against teams in the Penn Jersey Athletic Association, in addition to playing nationally ranked teams from the northeast. Playing against high-caliber competition was part of the allure for Copeland.
“Some may say he’s a great player but who was he playing against,” Copeland said. “I want to show I can do the same thing against these kids and have a breakout year to prove my separation.”
Dion Waiters of the Los Angeles Lakers is a Life Center Academy graduate. Waiters attended LCA for his final two years before attending Syracuse University and later becoming the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.
Copeland was set to play AAU basketball for Team Final, a Philadelphia-based squad that competes in Nike’s EYBL league, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. He has remained sharp by playing open gym games for Difference Makers in New Jersey.
“They video full games for the college coaches so they can see everything, even the mistakes, turnovers, body language – my whole game,” he said. “None of my offers came from highlights because highlights look amazing for everybody. I want them to see my whole game.”
Copeland, who is from the Philadelphia area, said he will fondly remember his time at Gettysburg.
“I don’t look at it as a goodbye, it’s more I’ll see you later down the line,” said Copeland. “This is a chapter in my book that I’ll never forget, but chapters end and I’m on to bigger and better things. Gettysburg was a great stepping stone for me.”
