GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 61, York Country Day 45
Tianna Gray erupted for 27 points to lead the Hawkettes to the comfortable road win. Gray poured in three 3-pointers and made 10 of 14 shots from the foul line.
Jaycie Miller followed with 18 points for Hanover.
Hanover 12 18 19 12 — 61
York Country Day 7 12 10 16 — 45
Hanover (61): Abby Alban 1 1-2 3, Jaycie Miller 5 5-7 18, Madelyn Hutton 1 1-2 4, Avery Abell 2 3-6 7, Tianna Gray 7 10-14 27, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Widasin, Garman, Delong. Totals: 17 20-31 61.
York Country Day (43): Alvarado 3 1-2 8, Brown 3 1-3 8, Bernard 1 0-0 2, Rouse 7 5-12 19, Ritier 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 7-17 43.
3-pointers: H—Gray 3, Miller 3. Hutton 1; YCD—Brown 1.
Susquenita 57, Biglerville 50
The host Blackhawks got 22 points from Alana Boyer and had just enough to hold off the Canners in non-league action on Thursday.
Katie Woolson paced a balanced Biglerville offense with a team-high 14 points, which included a dozen free throws. Freshman Brylee Rodgers netted 11 points while Morgan Martin and Myla Garber posted seven points apiece.
The game featured 75 shots from the foul line, with Biglerville connecting on 25 of its 35 attempts.
Biglerville 6 20 10 14 — 50
Susquenita 17 17 10 13 — 57
Biglerville (50): Brylee Rodgers 4 2-2 11, Morgan Martin 1 5-6 7, Emily Woolson 0 1-2 1, Myla Garber 1 5-6 7, Katie Woolson 1 12-19 14, Hailey Slusser 2 0-0 4, Mya Miller 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Williams, P. Miller, Reckard. Totals: 12 25-35 50.
Susquenita (57): Blyler 1 0-2 0, Boyer 5 10-17 22, Jacoby 0 1-2 1, Stuempfle 3 2-2 8, Jones 3 1-2 7, Sherman 4 3-5 11, Massie 0 2-6 2, Portzline 1 1-4 1. Totals: 17 20-40 57
3-pointers: B-Rodgers; S-Boyer 2, Portzline
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Antietam 76, Fairfield 43
Eric Ball scored a team-high 17 points as the Thunderbolts fell to their foes from Maryland.
Nik Nordberg followed up with 13 points of his own, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Antietam’s Prestin Stief led all scorers with 19.
Antietam 15 14 20 27 — 76
Fairfield 11 5 10 17 — 43
Antietam (76): Owen Goodman 0 4-6 4, Jaden Green 4 0-0 9, Corey McKoy 2 1-1 5, Aiden Freese 7 0-0 16, Prestin Stief 7 5-7 19, Alex Montero 1 0- 2, Jon Day 1 0-1 2, Hector Tiboricio 7 0-0 14, Xzavion Robertson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 31 11-17 76
Fairfield (43): Nik Nordberg 5 0-0 13, Trey Griffith 1 1-2 3, Brett Cleveland 0 0-2 0, Eli White 3 0-0 6, Eric Ball 4 8-9 17, Peyton Stadler 2 0-1 4, Nick Beaudette 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 9-16 43
3-pointers: F-Nordberg 3, Ball 1; A-Freese 2, Green 1.
WRESTLING
Littlestown 47, York Tech 27
The Thunderbolts ripped off five straight wins from 113 to 145, including four falls and one technical fall, to earn the come from behind victory.
Pins from Barrett Ziegler, Connor Brown and Austin Ressler help swing the tide before an Ayden Dillon tech fall and another pin from Mason Hurst.
106-no conteset; 113-Barrett Ziegler (L) p. Cody Fidler :35; 120-Connor Brown (L) p. Nathan Ferguson :39; 126-Austin Ressler (L) p. Lacie Youngblood :49; 132-Ayden Dillon TF. Tyler Martin 20-5; 138-Mason Hurst (L) p. Logan Kessler 1:08, 145-McKinley Dell (L) p. Mason Rinehart 1:57; 152-Josh Peters (YT) p. Colby Hall 1:18; 160-Jacob Yealy (L) p. Brayden Whitacare 1:08 170-Tanner Rock (L) p. Luke Edick 4:44 182-Alex Manning (YT) fft.; 195-James Wilmott (YT) p. James Knill :29; 229-Jacob Sharp (YT) dec. Jeremy Gebhart 5-0; 285-Evan McCleary (YT) p. Thomas Carucci :51
Dallastown 42, New Oxford 18
Andrew Christie (120), Timothy Uhler (138), Hunter Shaffer (160) and Dylan Smith (220) claimed individual victories for the Colonials, which fell to the powerhouse Wildcats.
Both Uhler and Shaffer recorded pins in their victories.
106-Hayden Keim (D) dec. Trent Uhler 8-2; 113-Zach Luckenbaugh (D) dec. Cameron Herring 10-4; 120-Andrew Christie (NO) dec. Caden Dobbins 2-0; 126-Adam Karlie (D) dec. Travis Salisbury 7-3; 132-Ashton Deller (D) dec. Lance Beckner 8-5; 138-Timothy Uhler (NO) p. Clay Strausbaugh 1:07; 145-Sam Druck (D) p. Logan Salisbury 2:08; 152-Brooks Gable (D) p. Connor Herring 2:42; 160-Hunter Shaffer (NO) p. Michael Klinger 1:53; 170-Hunter Sweitzer (D) MD. Alan Bobadilla 19-7; 182-Blake Feeney (D) p. Dylan Forbes 3:23; 195-Andrew Smith (D) TF. Omar Figueroa 15; 220-Dylan Smith (NO) dec. Michael Pierce 2-0; 285-Hunter Bisking (D) dec. Jake Bixler 62.
SWIMMING
Northeastern boys 104, Gettysburg 71
Gettysburg girls 102, Northeastern 72
Hannah Brainard and Morgan Newell each won multiple events to lead the Warriors past the Bobcats.
Newell, Malina Reber, Hannah Green and Carolyn Scheungrab helped pave the path to victory aided largely by sophomores Brainard and Katie Ketterman.
Harry Nelson claimed one win and a pair of second-place finishes, both in relays, as the Warriors fell to Bobcats in boys’ action.
Kassidy Oussoren also had a strong showing for Gettysburg, winning the 200 free relay along with his teammates and grabbing a pair of other top-three finishes.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Northeastern (Adrian Castano, Ben Clifton, Levi Morgan, Hunter Bachman) 1:45.80, 2. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Jacob Bordatto, Liam Christianson) 1:52.57; 200 free: 1. Logan Brown (NE) 2:03.75, 3. Zach Turner (Gburg) 2:05.80; 200 IM: 1. Harry Nelson (Gburg) 2:13.31, 3. Zach Tipton (Gburg) 2:25.81; 50 free: 1. Hunter Bachman (NE) 21:60, 3. Kassidy Oussoren (Gburg) 23:29, 1 meter dive: 1. Stephen Bartlett (NE) 261.85; 100 butterfly: 1. Levi Morgan (NE) 1:02.30, 3. Jacob Bordatto (Gburg) 1:02.70; 100 freestyle: 1. Hunter Bachman (NE) 47.61, 2. Kassidy Oussoren (Gburg) 52.43, 3. Brandon Gladfelter (Gburg) 52.95; 500 freestyle: 1. Alan Tatias (NE) 5:33.14, 3. Jacob Bordatto (Gburg) 5:46.10; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Liam Christianson, Collin Campbell, Brandon Gladfelter, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:40.88, 3. Gettysbrg (Drew Cole, Alex Aumen, Zach Turner, Ethan Turner) 1:47.66; 100 back: 1. Harry Nelson (Gburg) 59.04; 100 breast: 1. Ben Clifton (NE) 1:09.5, 2. Zach Tipton (Gburg) 1:10.18, 3. Dyllan Bishop (Gburg) 1:17.10; 400 free relay: 1. Northeastern (Hunter Backman, Levi Morgan, Logan Brown, Adrian Castano) 3:35.18, 2. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Turner, Kassidy Oussoren, Brandon Gladfelter) 3:39.37.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Northeastern (Angela Sandridge, Madison Taylor, Ronni Wolfgang, Izzy Ward) 2:04.42, 2. Gettysburg (Paige Clapsadle, Natalie Hurtwitch, Malina Reber, Katie Kesserman) 2:14.30, 3. Gettysburg (Maddie Yingling, Carolyn Scheungrab, Hannah Grenn, Jill Abell) 2:19.96; 200 free: 1. Rachel Eckenrode (NE) 2:20.71, 2. Paige Clapsadle (Gburg) 2:20.75, 3. Lily Crowner (Gburg) 2:45.87; 200 IM: 1. Angelina Sandridge (NE) 2:23.26, 2. Malina Reber (Gburg) 2:37.98, 3. Natalie Hurtwitch (Gburg) 2:45.21; 50 free: 1. Madison Taylor (NE) 25.47, 2. Morgan Newell (Gburg) 25.80, 3. Katie Ketterman (Gburg) 28.94; 1-meter dive: 1. Abbie O’Leary (NE) 216.65; 100 fly: 1. Hannah Brainard (Gburg) 1:03.01; 3. Beatrice Slevin-Trigo (Gburg) 1:32.16; 100 free: 1. Morgan Newell (Gburg) 1:02.30, 3. Katie Ketterman (Gburg) 1:04.68; 500 free: 1. Malina Reber (Gburg) 6:06.94; 2. Hannah Green (Gburg) 6:52.88; 200 free relay; 1. Gettysburg (Hannah Brainard, Natalie Hurtwitch, Caroline Scheungrab, Morgan Newell) 1:52.87, 2. Gettysburg (Jenna Schulteis, Jill Abell, Beatrice Slevin-Trigo, Shayla Russo) 2:07.73; 100 back: 1. Hannah Brainard (Gburg) 1:06.70; 100 breast: 1. Natalie Hurtwich (Gburg) 1:22.67; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Katie Ketterman, Malina Reber, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell) 4:01.66, 3. Gettysburg (Hannah Green, Jill Abell, Maddie Yingling, Paige Clapsadle) 4:48.77.
