Needy and I are back from a five-day adventure chasing birdies at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Yes, it also means we are at home on a 14-day self-quarantine and on watch for COVID-19. The Palmetto State has been one of the virus’ hotspots, so we are staying in as not to add to the Keystone State’s numbers. Yes, when we get to circulate again, we will be wearing masks, as we have before.
It is not like we were going far anyway, but staying at home and waiting to get sick, or not, is a bit daunting.
As always, golfing on the Grand Strand is a challenge and unlike anything we face in central Pennsylvania.
It is was hot as hellgrammite down there, and it was little consolation that it was just as infernal up this way.
My side eye on the lookout for wildlife started on the first hole at the Parkland course after a turtle parked itself in the middle of the tee on the fourth hole. Oyster Bay, one of my all-time favorite layouts, provided a lot of beauty with its array of shorebirds, and the nine-foot alligator lounging in the shade on the back nine.
On the way back to the resort after our last round of the trip, we stopped mid-street, so I could help a young snapping turtle cross the street. Hope he goes on to outlive all of us. I suggest he stay off the teeing grounds, and the macadam.
BEST OF LUCK TO
PFBC LEADER
RICHARD LEWIS
Congratulations and best of luck to fellow commissioner and a man who cares deeply about Adams County and wild resources everywhere, Richard Lewis of Gettysburg. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is lucky to have Richard elected as president of its board of commissioners.
“As we move through the next year, I’m looking forward to seeing the Bureau of Boating established and staffed,” Richard said, “to implementing our new strategic plan goals and projects, to sustaining the increased interest and participation in fishing and boating across Pennsylvania, and to resurveying our diverse angler population to determine their needs and wants.
“I don’t come into this office with a wish list of personal agenda items to achieve but rather a strong desire to use our Commonwealth’s bountiful water, aquatic, and fishery resources to serve the needs of all anglers and boaters while protecting the health and safety of the Commission’s employees, partners, volunteers, and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Richard added.
Like me, Richard has a deep appreciation of trees.
He has been district forester for the New Jersey Bureau of Forestry, director of the Nationwide American Tree Farm System, and president and CEO of the National Forest Resources Association. He was also President of the Pennsylvania Forestry Association.
Richard enjoys growing fields of wild flowers and taking the grandchildren and dogs on hikes to see the song birds, deer, fox, racoons, possums, mink, wild turkeys, muskrats, beavers, owls, Kingfishers, Bald Eagles, and other wildlife in the riparian zone along Marsh Creek that flows 75 yards from his front doorstep.
It is a pleasure to serve beside Richard and I welcome his leadership. He is a man passionate about enhancing the resource in Adams County and throughout Pennsylvania. In the three years he’s served on the board, anglers and boaters in southcentral Pennsylvania have learned that Richard is a man of action who genuinely listens, first.
Richard Kauffman of Leesport, Berks County, will serve as vice president.
GOOD NEWS FOR
OUTDOORS ACTS
There was good news for those of us who enjoy the outdoors this week, when the U.S. House of Representatives voted 310-107 to approve the Great American Outdoors Act. It will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and make critical investments in the national park system, and state and local public lands.
The bill was headed to President Trump’s desk, where he promised to sign it.
“This significant investment in nature and public lands and the resulting job creation is really an investment in our communities, our economy and our future. It is the most important U.S. conservation bill in a generation, creating a lasting path for the future of our public lands while supporting jobs and our well-being,” said Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy.
One part of the bill will provide permanent funding of $900 million each year for LWCF, an amount derived from offshore oil and gas revenues – not tax dollars. The bill also would invest $1.9 billion annually for the next five years toward maintenance in national parks, other public lands and at the Bureau of Indian Education.
As others in Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation supported the bipartisan proposal, Republicans Senator Pat Toomey, and Congressmen Scott Perry, Fred Keller, John Joyce, and Guy Reschenthaler voted no.
FAST FINS FACTS
• As of Thursday, it has been nine years that I’ve been blessed to have Needy as my wife.
• It was 46 years ago today that two recent Gettysburg High grads showed up at New Cumberland Army Depot to begin the process of becoming soldiers. Saluting my best buddy Jerry Statler today.
• Since Libre’s law went into effect in 2017 and through 2019, more than 20,000 charges of animal cruelty or neglect have been filed in Pennsylvania, says the Administrative Office of PA Courts.
• Upon learning the team formerly known as the “Redskins” will be referred to as the “Washington Football Team” this season, some fans responded with the acronym transposing its last two letters.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“I am obsessed with local news in Tampa and their aggressive chopper footage of Tom Brady since they signed him. They are savages and I love it.” – Dianna Russini, ESPN
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
