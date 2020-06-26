New Oxford 6, Shippenburg 5
The visting Twins plated three runs in the first and fourth innings and used a trio of pitchers to shoot down the Stars on Thursday.
Mitch Collins paced an eight-hit attack with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Dan Shafer and Joel Clabaugh both singled twice and Shafer scored two runs.
Alex Emlet worked three innings on the pitching mound before giving way to Wes Haller, who took care of the fourth. Jordan Arnold closed out the final three innings for the Twins (2-0).
Emlet fanned four and Arnold three in their respective stints.
New Oxford 300 300 0 — 6 8 1
Shippensburg 101 120 0 — 5 7 2
Alex Emlet, Wes Haller (4), Jordan Arnold (5). Ethan Miller, Matthew Hallman (3), Jordie Henry (5). WP: Emlet. LP: SO-BB: Emlet 4-1, Haller 1-1, Arnold 3-2, Miller 4-6, Hallmann 2-3, Henry 6-0. 2B: NO-Mitch Collins 2; S-Todd Weldon
North Carroll 7, Brushtown 3
The Bulldogs scored three times in the opening frame but were unable to dent the scoreboard over the final six innings on Thursday.
The Panthers erased a 4-1 deficit in the second by pushing four runs across the plate.
Ethan Slusser posted five innings on the mound for Brushtown, finishing with six strikeouts and four walks.
Jake Sherdel and Landis Grove rattled two hits each, with Sherdel doubling. Five other Bulldogs added a single apiece.
North Carroll 140 101 0 — 7 7 1
Brushtown 300 000 0 — 3 9 1
Ethan Slusser, Braden Unger (6). LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Slusser 6-4, Unger 3-2. 2B: B-Jake Sherdel. (North Carroll stats not available)
