Tommy Haugh’s path to big-time college basketball has been re-routed away from New Oxford High School.
The junior recently announced that he has enrolled at Perkiomen School, a prep school located in Pennsburg, ending his time with the Colonials. Haugh, a 6-foot, 8-inch swing player who is drawing interest from NCAA Division I schools, said the decision to move was not an easy one but will best serve his athletic and academic interests.
“I felt that if I went (to Perkiomen) it would prepare me to be a better man and basketball player,” said Haugh, who visited the school with his family in July. “I’ll be playing against some high-level Division I talent and the academics are amazing. The facilities and the biology labs are pretty sweet.”
Haugh is the second high-profile player to leave Adams County, following Quadir Copeland who transferred from Gettysburg High School to Life Center Academy in New Jersey. Copeland, who reclassified to the class of 2022, holds scholarship offers from Miami, Maryland, Oregon and Penn State, among others.
Haugh admitted that the current climate of scholastic sports in Pennsylvania contributed to his decision to enroll at a prep school. Perkiomen offers boarding and day school options; Haugh said he is moving in on Wednesday and will begin classes next week.
“With the uncertainty of PIAA basketball, whether it will happen or not, I didn’t want to have a slack year,” he said. “I wanted to push myself and even if Perkiomen doesn’t have games we will practice, and I’ll be playing against Division I guys which will prepare me for the Division I level.”
Haugh emerged as a potential game-changer last year during New Oxford’s run to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. He showed the ability to play down low but could also bring the ball up the floor and is developing a deft shooting touch. As a sophomore he averaged 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Versatility from a 6-8 player who is still growing his game and his body has stoked the recruiting fires. Mount St. Mary’s offered Haugh a scholarship, and he said other schools are in contact on a weekly basis.
Perkiomen basketball is led by head coach Thomas Baudinet who has a 56-26 record in three seasons as the school. The Panthers play in the newly formed Great Atlantic Conference, which features six schools including nationally ranked Scotland Campus and Mt. Zion Prep (Md.), as well as Olympus Prep (N.J.), Patrick School (N.J.) and West Nottingham Academy.
Other sports at Perkiomen compete in the Tri-County League.
Baudinet has raised the profile of the Perkiomen program since his arrival in 2016, helping eight players receive college scholarships, including five on the Division I level. Former Perkiomen players are competing at Villanova, Princeton and New Hampshire, among other programs.
The current Panther roster features eight players listed at 6-5 or taller, not including Haugh, with half of those slotted at the wing position.
Haugh has spent the summer working out with Philly Pride, an AAU team located in King of Prussia. He said most of the training has involved intra-squad scrimmages although his team did compete in a tournament at Competitive Edge.
He continues to work on becoming as versatile as possible, which creates additional possibilities in the eyes of recruiters.
“I’m trying to keep up with my ball handling, stretching the floor and making plays,” he said.
By beginning a new chapter in his academic and athletic careers, Haugh was forced to close those at New Oxford. Not an easy thing to do, saying goodbye to friends, teammates and coaches.
“It was really difficult,” he admitted. “It was a hard decision because we were coming off a great season, but all my friends were really supportive. Coach (Nathan) Myers is one of my favorite coaches ever and he thinks this will improve me as a person.”
