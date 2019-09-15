GETTYSBURG, Pa. – Ursinus College scored 27 points off turnovers on the way to a 48-10 victory over Gettysburg College in the Centennial Conference opener Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Top Performers — Gettysburg
- Matt Harris ’21 – 14-34, 150 Yards, TD, 2 INT
- Logan Edmond ’23 – 5 Carries, 55 Yards
- Mike Welsh ’21 – 11 Carries, 32 Yards
- Matt Lajoie ’22 – 5 Receptions, 72 Yards
- Kevin Benavente ’20 – 3 Receptions, 33 Yards, TD
- Doug Cummings ’22 — 36-yard Field Goal
- Alex Stillman ’22 – 7 Tackles, INT
- Jordan Mason ’20 – 7 Tackles, 2.5 TFL, Sack
- Joey LaMore ’20 – 2 Pass Break-ups
Game Summary
First Quarter: Gettysburg’s defense held the Ursinus offense in check in the opening quarter, allowing just 45 yards and two first downs. The only touchdown of the period came on a 32-yard interception return by Thomas with 8:14 left. The Bullets came right back with a 10-play, 69-yard drive capped with a career-long 36-yard field goal by Cummings. The Bears closed the period with another interception by Aaron Diamond.
Second Quarter: Early in the second quarter, sophomore Justin Lessel (Orefield, Pa./Parkland) snagged a pass by Garlick and returned it 27 yards to Bear territory. Despite a first-down completion from Harris to Matty Mulcahy (Madison, N.J./Madison), the drive stalled and Gettysburg turned the ball over on downs. Later in the frame, a muffed punt by the Bullets was recovered by the Bears and Ragland dashed 26 yards to pay-dirt on the opening play of the ensuing drive. Garlick tacked on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Ardashes Dulgerian to lift Ursinus in front 21-3 by halftime. Gettysburg out-gained Ursinus 148-124 in the first half.
Third Quarter: The Bears opened up the lead with two quick scores midway through the third quarter. Garlick tossed a 34-yard pass to Matt Gallagher for the first score and on the second play of Gettysburg’s ensuing drive, Brett Capobianco punched the ball out of Mulcahy’s hands and carried it into the end zone for a 34-3 lead.
Fourth Quarter: Urisnus wrapped up its longest drive at the start of the fourth quarter, marching 73 yards in 14 plays with Garlick ducking into the end zone for a rushing score. The Bullets capitalized on a turnover later in the frame as Stillman picked off a deflected pass and ran it back 37 yards to Bears territory. Benavente hauled in a screen pass from Harris and sprinted 23 yards to the end zone on the next play. Cummings booted a perfectly placed on-side kick that was recovered by freshman Tommy Megna (Katonah, N.Y./John Jay), but Gettysburg was unable to convert on the field position. Pushed deep into their own territory, the Bullets fumbled outside the end zone and Jeffrey Lockwood scooped up the ball and went the final three yards for the last score of the game.
Where the Series Stands Now
Gettysburg has lost three in a row to Ursinus, but still leads the all-time series 35-24-4.
Next Up
The Battle for the Little Brown Bucket sits on the horizon for Gettysburg. The Bullets will host long-time rival Dickinson College next Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. The Red Devils have lifted the Bucket in each of the last three seasons, but Gettysburg remains ahead in the series 44-38-2, including 23-13-1 on its home turf.
