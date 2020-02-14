Bermudian Springs is off to a strong start after the first day of the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Tournament at Susquenita High School.
The Eagles pushed eight wrestlers into the semifinals and lead the field with 78.5 team points. The eight semifinalists are also the most of any team in the tournament.
Coby Johnston is set to square off with top-seeded Deven Jackson of West Perry at 106 pounds.
Making his return to the mat from a knee injury was Korey Smith, down at 113 from 120. Smith went 2-0, receiving a medical forfeit of his own to reach the semis.
At 126, Brennan Schisler took a 12-6 quarterfinal win and will face Ethan Paul of Upper Dauphin in the semis. Teammate Caleb Mantz went 2-0 to reach the semis up at 132, while Trenton Harder picked up an 18-1 tech fall to reach the 152 semis.
Top-seeded Hogan Swenski had a fall in the quarters at 182, while teammate Josh Keller picked up a 9-2 win over Josh Martin of Boiling Springs, a reversal of their dual result. Lastly, for the Eagles, Savauri Shelton had a third-period fall to reach the semis at 220.
Littlestown checks in at ninth with 40 points, thanks largely to stars Connor Brown and Ayden Dillon. Brown had a fall and a major at 113. He’ll face Smith in tomorrow’s semifinals. Dillon, meanwhile, had a pair of pins and is set to face top-seeded Adam Jacob of East Penn. The Bolts have nine wrestlers still alive on the back side.
Right behind in 10th is Biglerville with 34 points. State place-winners Levi Haines and Blake Showers are in the semis for the Canners. Haines and Showers both had first-period falls in their only matches of the night.
Hanover checks in at 14th with 27 points, with top-seeded Dominic Taylor their lone semifinalist at 120. Taylor pinned Bermudian’s Ty Livelsberger in the first-period of their quarterfinals.
Right behind in 15th is Fairfield with 24 points. The Green Knights have two semifinalists, as both Dakota Mongan at 220 and Jake Moyer at 285 are still alive on the front side. Mongan had two pins in two matches, while Moyer had a pin in the first period of his only match.
Lastly, Delone Catholic finds itself in 16th with 13 points. The Squires have five wrestlers still alive, all on the back side trying to make their way to regionals.
Action picks back up tomorrow at 10 a.m. with a round of consolations ahead of the semifinals.
District 3 Class 2A
Section 1 Tournament
Friday & Saturday, Susquenita H.S.
Key: 1. BS-Bermudian Springs (78.5), 2. New-Newport (76), 3. BoS-Boiling Springs 969), 4.EP-East Pennsboro (63.5), 5. T-Trinity (58.5), 6. UD-Upper Dauphin (54), 7. WP-West Perry (49), 8. Sus-Susquenita (48), 9. Lit-Littlestown (40), 10. Big-Biglerville (34), 11. JB-James Buchanan (33), 12. EY-Eastern York (29), 13. Han-Hanover (27), 14. Far-Fairfield (24), 15. KD-Kennard-Dale (18), 16. DC-Delone Catholic (13), 16. Hal-Halifax (13).
First Round
113: Nathan Brake (JB) p. Marcus Tapper (UD), 3:43; Ashtyn Leigh (WP) dec. Gavin Moxley (KD), 9-2; Raif Barber (BoS) p. Isael Sanchez (Big), :28; Connor Brown (Lit) p. Jayce Pierce (EP), :41; Michael Corbin (Han) p. Dillon Galkowski (Hal), :55; Charlie Aber (T) MD. Cameron Weilich (EY), 8-0; Korey Smith (BS) p. Reed Kyler (Sus), :22; 120: Ty Livelsberger (BS) p. Konnor Walker (UD), 5:17; Connor Pushart (T) p. Aiden Wright (Big), 2:26; Colby Stillions (EP) p. Sam Murphy (Lit), 4:18; 126: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) dec. John Stoner (JB), 2-0; Dalton Kirby (Han) TF. Armando Alvarez (Hal), 15-0 (3:21); Noah Pritchard (EP) MD. Austin Ressler (Lit), 12-3; Jaxen Zimmerman (Sus) p. Logan Crean (EY), 1:29; Eli Bounds (BoS) dec. Cam Sarver (New), 8-5; 132: Carter Nace (WP) p. Aidan Stewart (KD), 1:56; Gavyn Stewart (JB) p. Eugene Courtright (EY), 1:44; Ayden Dillon (Lit) p. Justin Emeigh (DC), 3:29; Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Tanner Wright (Hal), 1:20; Grant Kauffman (New) MD. Alex Bachman (T), 18-8; Ethan Slaybaugh (Big) p. Dylan Fulton (Sus), 1:34; Andrew Stafford (BoS) p. Ryder Mathias (Han), :20; 138: Cole Mosier (BS) p. Cale Welker (UD), 1:35; Mason Hurst (Lit) p. Isaiah Buckley (Sus), 4:42; Kobin Karper (BoS) p. Trenton Herrera (WP), 1:44; Logan Kramer (EP) p. Michael Mellot (JB), :18; Danny Capozzoli (New) p. Nicholas Carpenter (DC), :45; Zander Conrad (Hal) MD. Hailu Barrow (EY), 8-0; Patrick Demark (T) p. Oliver Fromm (KD), :58; 145: Gage Bishop (Big) dec. Artem Reichart (DC), 6-4; Michael Duggan (BoS) MD. Chanse Boyer (BS), 11-2; Zachary Dice (EY) dec. Jeremy Jeffries (WP) 5-1; Malcolm Gerlach (Han) TF. Zach Eader (Lit), 16-0 (3:06); Malachi Harvey (EP) MD. Louie Frisenda (Sus), 23-13; Nicholas Bradley (KD) p. Michael Latshaw (UD), :28; Dorian Gonzalez (New) p. Kalob Messner (JB), 1:09; 152: Aidan Metzger (BoS) MD. Miguel Melendez (Han), 9-1; Kade Matter (UD) p. Colby Hall (Lit), :52; Kaleb Crean (EY) p. Nicolas Azevedo (Big), 3:20; Jonathan Lentvorsky (WP) p. Devin Reese (DC), :26; Will Davis (New) p. Lucas Puig (T) :26; James Holman (Sus) p. Dayton Ramsburg (Far), :43; 160: Jacob Yealy (Lit) p. Dillon Mealy (EY), 1:41; Logan Miller (JB) dec. Breck Shaffer (Sus), 6-5; Nate Rode (New) p. Jacob Shifflet (BS), 1:40; Tate Neiderer (DC) p. Jonah Bower (EP), :51; Eli Crum (BoS) p. Isaac Sierra-Soto (Big), 1:51; Avery Cummings (KD) p. Amir Benson (Han), 1:30; Dillon Johns (UD) p. Agustin Alvarez (Hal). :31; 170: Jaydan Barrick (BoS) TF. Brock Bolton (EY), 15-0 (3:37); Kehgan Wolf (Han) p. Chase Tunrer (EP), 1:40; Steven Heck (UD) p. Jonathan Buitimea-Garcia (Big), :44; Tyler Rock (Lit) p. Adam Thomas (WP), 3:39; Jhonathan Balek (BS) p. Darius Bailey (KD), 5:12; 182: Jacob Scott (BoS) p. Evan Furlong (EP), :45; Kyle Davis (Far) p. Luke Enders (Hal), 1:25; Isaac Buser (EY) p. Jacob Shull (T), 1:17; Colton Jones (Sus) dec. Jacob Mead (Big), 11-6; Tyler Greer (New) p. Austin Cordrey (KD), :42; 195: Tony Esquivias (Big) p Travis Ward (KD), 1:58; Henry Hartpence-Campos (EP) p. James Knill (Lit), 1:27; Kardan Trish (Han) dec. Jeremy Hockenberry-Folk (WP), 3-2 (TB2); 195-Josh Martin (BoS) p. Ryan Craig (T), 1:43; 220: Colby Page (BoS) p. Henry Garcia (Han), 1:09; Christian Cirelli (T) p. Will Finkenbinder (New), 1:32; Jeremy Gebhart (Lit) p. Sam Scovitch (DC), 3:31; Dakota Mongan (Far) p. Jonathan Sanchez (Big), 1:39; Elijah Latshaw (UD) p. Antonio Nicolardi (EP), 1:10; Josh Trostle (WP) p. Cameron Pine (JB), :56; 285: Loyal Carver (WP) dec. Matthew Hogan (Hal), 7-3; Ryan Dalton (T) p. Derek Sipe (EP), 1:29; Caleb Lesher (New) p. Cordell Irwin (Lit), 3:59.
Quarterfinals
106: Johnston (BS) dec. Gardner (Big), 7-3, Lewis (EP) p. Fallor (New), :36; 113: Smith (BS) MFF. Aber (T), Smith (New) p. Burke (JB), 5:10, Barber (BoS) TF. Leigh (WP), 16-0 (3:20); Brown (Lit) MD. Corbin (Han), 10-0; 120: Taylor (Han) p. Livelsberger (BS), :55; Shirk (JB) dec. Salver (New), 5-2; Ziegler (WP) p. Pushart (T), 1:59; Caldwell (Sus) dec. Stallions (EP), 9-3; 126: Haines (Big) p. Hockenberry-Folk (WP), 1:21; Pritchard (EP) p. Kirby (Han), :35; Paul (UD) dec. Zimmerman (Sus), 3-2; Schisler (BS) dec. Bounds (BoS), 12-6.; 132: Jacob (EP) TF. Nace (WP), 16-0 (2:54); Dillon (Lit) p. Stewart (JB), 4:14; Mantz (BS) dec. Kauffman (New), 8-4; Stafford (BoS) dec. Slaybaugh (Big), 11-6; 138: Showers (Big) p. Mosier (BS), 1:03; Karper (BoS) MD. Hurst (Lit), 13-1; Kramer (EP) dec. Capozolli (New), 8-7; Demark (T) TF. Conrad (Hal), 17-2 (5:24); 145: Kosinski (T) p. Bishop (Big), 3:00; Duggan (BoS) p. Dice (EY), 1:07; Harvey (EP) p. Gerlach (Han), 4:59; Gonzalez (New) p. Bradley (KD), 1:19; 152: Harder (BS) TF. Metzger (BoS), 18-1 (3:31); Matter (UD) dec. Crean (EY), 8-2; Davis (New) dec. Lentvorsky (WP), 6-5; Enders (Hal) MD. Holman (Sus), 17-4; 160: Wonders (WP) p. Yealy (Lit), 2:00; Rode (New) p. Miller (JB), 1:40; Crum (BoS) dec. Neiderer (DC), 7-3; Johns (UD) p. Cummings (KD), 1:11; 170: Huggins (New) p. Barrick (BoS), 1:23; Heck (UD) p. Wolf (Han), 2:48; Klinger (Sus) p. Rock (Lit), 1:54; Gray (T) TF. Balek (BS), 18-3 (4:37); 182: Swenski (BS) p Scott (BoS), 2:21; Buser (EY) p. Davis (Far), :53; Smith (JB) dec. Jones (Sus), 8-1; Morrison (WP) p. Geer (New), :21; 195: Rode (New) p. Esquivias (Big), :27; Hartpence-Campos (EP) p. Krissinger (EY), 1:38; Criley (Sus) p. Trish (Han), 2:33; Josh Keller (BS) dec. Martin (BoS), 9-2; 220: Shelton (BS) p. Page (BoS), 4:49; Cirelli (T) dec. Gebhart (Lit), 8-2; Mongan (Far) p. Latshaw, 2:58; Rineholt (KD) dec. Trostle (WP), 3-1; 285: Moyer (Far) p. Carver (WP), 1:19; Reed (JB) p. Beers (Sus), 1:10; Wentzel (UD) p. Dalton (T), 3:23; Dandrige (EY) p. Lesher (New), :11.
First Round Consolations
113: Moxley (KD) p l Sanchez (Big), 2:58; Galkowski (Hal) MD. Pierce (EP), 10-1; Kyler (Sus) dec Weidlich (EY), 8-4; 126: Ressler (Lit) dec. Alvarez (Hal), 4-2; 132: Emeigh (DC) p. Courtright (EY), 3:31; Bachman (T) TF. Wright (Hal), 18-1 (1:37); Fulton (Sus) p. Mathias (Han), :30; 138: Herrera (WP) dec. Buckley (Sus), 7-5; Carpenter (DC) p. Mellott (JB), :52; Barrow (EY) p. Fromm (KD), 2:42; 145: Boyer (BS) p. Jeffires (WP), 3:36; Frisenda (Sus) p. Eader (Lit), 1:52; Latshaw (UD) p. Messner (JB), 1:36; 152: Hall (Lit) MD. Azevedo (Big), 11-0; Puig (T) p. Reese (DC), 2:58; 160-Shaffer (Sus) p. Shifflet (BS), 1:31; Bower (EP) dec. Sierra-Soto, 7-2; Benson (Han) dec. Alvarez (Hal), 12-8; 170: Turner (EP) p. Buitimea-Garcia (Big), :11; 182: Shull (T) p. Enders (Hal), 2:15; 220: Scovitch (DC) p. Finkenbinder (New), 3:56; Sanchez (Big) p. Nicolardi (EP), 2:56.
Class 3A
Section 1 Tournament
The Gettysburg wrestling team picked up right where it left off.
Gettysburg stood atop the standings at South Western on Friday night following the first day of action in the Class 3A Section 4 Tournament. A dozen Warriors advanced into today’s semifinals to give Gettysburg a healthy lead over second-place Dallastown.
Jacob Fetrow (106), Tyler Withers (120), Ethan Dalton (132), Jacob Cherry (138), Jared Townsend (145), Luke Sainato (152), Nathan Ridgley (160), Dylan Reinert (170), Max Gourley (182), Sam Rodriguez (195), Christian Conner (220) and Trevor Gallagher (285) all stand one win from advancing into the finals at their respective weight classes.
No Gettysburg wrestler was eliminated on Friday.
New Oxford and South Western pushed five wrestlers apiece into the semifinals to sit in third and fifth, respectively, in the team standings. All 14 Colonials remain in district qualifying contention, with Andrew Christie (120), Lance Beckner (126), Tim Uhler (132), Dylan Forbes (182) and Dylan Smith (195) still in the winner’s bracket.
The host Mustangs will have Wyatt Hale (113), Ethan Baney (152), Cameron Stevens (160), Owen Reed (170) and Tommy Morris (285) leading their charge into the semis.
District 3 Class 3A
Section 4 Tournament
Friday & Saturday – So. Western H.S.
Team: 1. Gettysburg (Get) 107, 2. Dallastown (Dal) 87.5, 3. New Oxford (NO) 60.5, 4. York Suburban (YS) 54, 5. South Western (SW) 52, 6. Spring Grove (SG) 44, 7. Dover (Dov) 37.5, 8. Central York (CY) 36, 9. West York (WY) 32, 10. Waynesboro (Way) 30.5, 11. Red Lion (RL) 30, 12. Susquehannock (Sus) 29, 13. Northeastern (NE) 25, 14. York Tech (YT) 9
First Round
106-Robbie Sterner (SW) p. Justin Rudacille (Dov), 2:34; Nate Brown (WY) d. Trent Uhler (NO), 7-1; 113-Dalton Boyer (RL) p. Zach Shimmel (Way), 3:04; Zach Luckenbaugh (Dal) d. Jerry Dattoli (NO), 6-3; Montana DeLawder (Get) p. Constantino Kocoronis (NE), 3:01; 120-Sam Meyer (SG) d. Tyler Bootier (RL), 10-5; Evan Jones (WY) p. Cooper Shellenberger (CY), :53; 120-Bodie Rouzer (Way) p. Caleb Martz (SW), 4:56; Tyler Withers (Get) p. Caden Williamson (YT), :54; 126-Bryce Weaver (WY) md. Brandon Martin (RL), 10-1; Alec Villareal (SG) p. Dalton Redden (Get), 3:54; Logan Wolfe (SW) d. Tyler Martin (YT), 9-2; 132-William Smyser (SG) d. Clay Strausbaugh (Dal), 8-4; Ethan Dalton (Get) p. Luke Dewees (SW), 4:43; Dakota Grim (Dov) p. Garret Staub (NE), 1:45; Colby Bittorie (Way) tf. Logan Kessler (YT), 5:05 (18-2); 138-Kyle Daugherty (RL) p. Blake Keim (Dal), 3:29; Ryan Hussey (NE) p. Zachary Childs (YT), 1:00; Joseph Musti (CY) p. Caleb Bowlin (SG), 3:49; Noah Rice (YS) p. Connor Herring (NO), 5:29; Quinton Frampton (Way) md. Bryson Coruzzi (SW), 10-0; Owen Bortner (Sus) p. Tyler Bard (WY), 5:49; 145-Logan Salisbury (NO) p. Brady Cook (Dov), 3:20; Brady Pitzer (SG) p. Nate Jones (WY), :31; Jeremiah Smith (CY) p. Drake McGregor (Way), :49; Tristen Brenneman (RL) md. Ethan Leitzel (SW), 16-3; Ryan Maley (NE) p. Eduardo Santana (YT), 1:21; 152-Peter Perez (WY) d. Ethan Small (NE), 3-0; Kahle Zumbrum (SG) md. Ben Gillispie (Susq), 8-0; Gavin Heist (CY) d. Brayden Whitacre (YT), 7-2; Carson McGregor (Way) p. Lane Nitchman (NO), 3:50; 160-Hunter Shaffer (NO) md. Teague Conover (SG), 9-0; Jonathan Firestone (Dov) p. Austin Hoffman (WY), :46; Macon Myers (CY) p. Adam Stockbower (NE), :44; Hunter Sweitzer (Dal) p. Austin McGee (Way), 2:50; 170-Alan Bobadilla (NO) p. Tyquan Harrison (WY), 1:00; Michael Klinger (Dal) p. Tyler Schmerge (NE), 2:50; Teziah Howard (Dov) p. David Fahmy (CY), 3:46; 182-Jakob Schorn (Way) p. Moustafa Elhousany (YS), 2:43; Seth Griffiths (CY) p. Devin Moore (SG), :54; Connor Richcreek (Dov) p. Michael Mutyambizi (SW), :42; 195-Andrew Smith (Dal) p. Logan Aldinger (WY), 1:30; Ethan Miller (CY) p. Jordan Stewart (Dov), 2:22
220-Omar Figueroa (NO) p. Jacob Kensinger (NE), 1:39; Richard Watkins (Dal) d. Anthony Barrett (Dov), 7-3; 285-Jeffery Borman (SG) p. Jake Bixler (NO), 2:00; Jarrod Love (Dov) p. Xavier Rhyne (Way), 4:35; Gordon Lewis (WY) p. Wayne Bridgforth (CY), 2:24
Quarterfinals
106-Jacob Fetrow (Get) p. Sterner (SW), :44; Brayden Gentzyel (YS) md. Gabe Sulpizio (NE), 10-0; Heath Smyser (SG) d. Dillon O’Keefe (CY), 5-2; Caden Dobbins (Dal) p. Brown (WY), 1:35; 113-Mason Leiphart (Dov) tf. Boyer (RL), 3:11 (15-0); Wyatt Hale (SW) md. Dequese Dillon (YS), 19-8; Luckenbaugh (Dal) d. Levi Snyder (SG), 7-5; Ivan Vega (WY) md. DeLawder (Get), 10-0; 120-Andrew Christie (NO) tf. Sam Meyer (SG), 6:00 (18-1); Adam Karlie (Dal) p. Jones (WY), 3:05; Tom Gradwell (NE) md. B. Rouzer (Way), 14-2; Withers (Get) p. Zach Emory (YS), 3:06; 126-Cole Wilson (NE) p. Weaver (YT), :27; Lance Beckner (NO) d. K. Rouzer (Way), 5-3; Bryson Neidigh (YS) p. Villareal (SG), 2:23; Ashton Deller (Dal) tf. Wolfe (SW), 5:34 (18-3); 132-Mason Myers (CY) p. Smyser (SG), 3:10; Dalton (Get) d. Eric Saenz (Sus), 6-5; Dylan Leik (YS) md. Grim (Dov), 14-2; Tim Uhler (NO) p. Bittorie (Way), 1:39; 138-Mason Lewis (Dov) p. Daugherty (RL), :38; Musti (CY) d. Ryan Hussey (NE), 7-5; Jacob Cherry (Get) md. Owen Bortner (Sus), 9-0; Noah Rice (YS) d. Frampton (Way), 9-3; 145-Blake Romjue (Sus) d. Maley (NE), 3-0; Brooks Gable (Dal) p. Salisbury (NO), 1:42; Pitzer (SG) disq. Over Smith (CY), 3:54; Jared Townsend (Get) md. Brenneman (RL), 11-0; 152-Ethan Baney (SW) p. Perez (WY), 1:35; Brock Holloway (RL) p. Zumbrum (SG), :48; Sam Druck (Dal) p. Heist (CY), :25; Luke Sainato (Get) p. C. McGregor (Way), 3:22; 160-Colby Romjue (Sus) p. Shaffer (NO), 1:27; Kenneth Johnson (YS) p. Firestone (Dov), 4:17; Cameron Stevens (SW) d. Mac. Myers (CY), 4-3; Nathan Ridgley (Get) d. Sweitzer (Dal), 4-3; 170-Dylan Reinert (Get) p. Bobadilla (NO), 1:08; Owen Reed (SW) p. Luke Edick (YT), 2:54; Hayden Reichard (Way) p. Klinger (Dal), 3:28; Thomas Dressler (SG) p. Howard (Dov), :23; 182-Max Gourley (Get) p. Schorn (Way), 1:22; Elijah Lawless (WY) p. Ethan Markle (YT), 1:56; Blake Feeney (Dal) md. Griffiths (CY), 12-1; Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Richcreek (Dov), 1:27; 195-Dylan Smith (NO) p. James Wilmot (YT), 1:00; Smith (Dal) d. RJ Utz (SW), 1-0; Cole Joines (RL) p. Camden Rice (SG), 3:44; Sam Rodriguez (Get) p. Miller (CY), 1:55; 220-Jacob Sharp (YT) p. Figueroa (NO), 3:27; Brock Hofler (Sus) p. Watkins (Dal), 2:16; Christian Conner (Get) md. Nathan Hawkins (SW), 16-2; 285-Tommy Morris (SW) p. Jeffrey Borman (SG), 5:25; Nasier Spellman (YS) p. Evyn McCleary (YT), :48; Hunter Bisking (Dal) p. Lewis (WY), 1:32; Trevor Gallagher (Get) d. Love (Dov), 5-1
Consolation First Round
138-Bowlin (SG) p. Childs (YT), :40; Herring (NO) p. Coruzzi (SW), 1:23; 145-D. McGregor (Way) p. Jones (WY), 3:15; 160-Vigue (RL) d. Hoffman (WY), 7-3
