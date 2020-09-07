Gettysburg head coach Max Laing was busy on Monday evening making final preparations for today’s YAIAA opener at Mountain View Golf Course, which was just fine by him.
“I’m still prepping for the match, putting together things like packets and scorecards,” said Laing. “I’m excited to be doing that, and normally it’s not a fun task.”
Seeing players on the course will be a win of sorts for Laing and his fellow YAIAA coaches because of the uncertainty created by COVID-19. Back on Aug. 6 league member schools voted to delay the start of the fall season by two weeks. Schools had adopted voluntary offseason workouts a month earlier, meaning athletes had an opportunity to hone their skills but not in the traditional manner they were accustomed to. Adhering to social distancing guidelines changed things up quite a bit for Laing’s Warriors.
“Typically we would spend a lot of time in stations chipping, putting and on the practice range doing those things, especially the first week of practice,” he said. “We haven’t done all those areas as much. We’ve mostly gone out and played because it’s easier to distance when you’re playing.”
Those voluntary workouts have been invaluable for YAIAA golfers who have had only one official practice prior to their first competition. Last Friday was the first day varsity teams could hold their practices.
“We’re used to having a full week before school starts to spend a lot of time, and we didn’t have that this year,” said Laing. “Friday was our first and only practice.”
The regular season will be a sprint for golfers, who wrap up competition on Sept. 24 – the same day that cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball teams are allowed to start their respective seasons. In order to squeeze a season into such a tight window, golfers will spend as much time competing as practicing over the next two-and-a-half weeks.
For Gettysburg, that means hitting the ground running at Mountain View, its home course. The Warriors return the bulk of their team from last year, including senior Justin Waybright and sophomore Connor Peterman, who posted stroke averages of 97.3 and 97.8 in 2019 YAIAA matches.
Peterman showed a flash of brilliance during a match on Sept. 10 at Briarwood East when he carded a 78, good for sixth place. Peterman was the first Warrior freshman to shoot in the 70s since former great Matt Hardman in 2008.
Waybright posted his best round two days after Peterman’s gem, carding an 87.
Senior Zac Coscia, whose best league result was an 89 at Honey Run, also returns for the Warriors.
Laing is hoping to see big things from sophomore Jarelle Forbes, who scored in five YAIAA events last season.
“The biggest thing is playing smarter and more conservative shots, especially the younger ones,” said Laing of the improvement he’s seen thus far. “Justin has been smart about it but some of the young guys didn’t quite grasp that and they’d try to make a hero shot rather than the smarter play.”
Today’s YAIAA-2 event will also feature Littlestown’s Bradin Peart. As a sophomore Peart posted one of the low stroke averages in the YAIAA, checking in at 84.7. His season highlights included posting back-to-back 81s in mid-September events.
Golfers from Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Hanover will also be in action today for a YAIAA-3 match at South Hills Golf Club in Hanover. Action begins at 2 p.m.
