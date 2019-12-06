Gettysburg and New Oxford could end up being two of the best teams in the Times Area this season in boys basketball.
Both the Warriors and the Colonials began the 2019-20 campaign with victories on the opening night of the 21st annual GWABC Tip-Off Tournament Friday night at Gettysburg High.
Gettysburg took down Lancaster Mennonite, 63-51, while the Ox did likewise to Shippensburg, 55-46.
That sets up a championship matchup between the two on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“We got the result that we wanted tonight,” Gettysburg junior Quadir Copeland said. “But we could’ve played better than we did.”
Gettysburg head coach Lawrence Williams said of the title tilt.
“We will need to play better against New Oxford (Saturday) night if we are going to win. We can’t make as many mistakes as we did tonight.”
Ox held a 34-31 lead following a Ship bucket with under five seconds to go in the third quarter, but the advantage doubled when Connor Jenkins buried a half court heave at the quarter horn.
Jenkins, a junior, was making his first career start after being a key contributor off the bench on last season’s 20-win team.
He knocked down a quartet of triples and led the Ox with 18 points.
“Connor really sparked us tonight,” Ox head coach Nathan Myers said. “Especially in the first half.”
Ship (0-1) narrowed the deficit to 45-39 on Jayden Statum’s hoop with 3:41 left and was trapping the Colonials all over the floor.
The Greyhounds had Noah Strausbaugh hemmed up in the corner by the mid-court stripe and he appeared in trouble before he found a streaking Abdul Janneh with a slick pass in the center of floor.
Janneh took one dribble down the lane and elevated for the flush that brought the crowd to its feet.
A YAIAA-1 first-team performer last season, Janneh was held in check for most of Friday’s game, but he scored eight points in the final three-and-a-half minutes to help his team put the game away. He finished the evening with 12 points and 12 boards.
“Abdul did a great job late in the game of helping us to break their press,” Myers said. “He played the middle of the floor well and was a great outlet when they were trapping us.”
Brayden Long joined Jenkins and Janneh in double figures as he posted 15 points.
Statum paced the Hounds with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Collin Taylor added 14 markers to go with nine caroms.
“This was a great team win for us tonight and everyone was involved,” Myers said. “Shippensburg is going to be a problem for its opponents all season long.”
In the nightcap, the Warriors and Blazers were deadlocked at 28 early in the first quarter when the hosts ripped off a 15-0 run to seemingly take control.
Copeland scored eight of his team-high 22 points during the spurt and he punctuated the run with a one-hand jam off an assist from Zach Ketterman that made it 43-28 with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
“We pressed them in the third quarter and were able to create turnovers,” Copeland said. “That really got us going.”
Mennonite responded by scoring the next eight points, before the Warriors carried a 46-36 advantage into the final stanza.
“We got lazy and didn’t stay solid defensively,” Williams said. “That let them get back in the game a little bit.”
Gettysburg led by eight, but then scored nine of the next 11 to put the game out of reach at 55-40 with 5:03 to play.
Copeland, who sat on the bench throughout the night with foul trouble, was disqualified when he was whistled for his fifth foul with 4:31 to go. He added seven boards and three assists, to go along with 10-of-15 shooting from the field.
“Quadir is one of our most talented players,” Williams said. “He sees the floor very well and he’s a very unselfish players who tries to get his teammates going.”
The play of seniors Charles Warren and Ketterman also caught the eye of Williams.
“Warren really stepped up when Q got in foul trouble. He has the ability to be very good on both ends of the floor,” Williams said. “And Zach is our unsung hero. He did everything well tonight.”
Warren finished the night with 14 points and six boards, while Ketterman, who scored just five points, contributed ten rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Making his varsity debut, sophomore Trent Ramirez-Keller, earned the start and tallied 11 points.
“Trent played on the freshmen team last year,” Williams said. “He worked very hard all offseason and earned his way onto the varsity team this season.”
Cole Fisher paced the Blazers with a game-high 29 points.
The championship contest will be a familiar one for the two head coaches as they faced off six times when Williams coached at Delone Catholic and Myers was at Hanover. Myers won four of the six meetings.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Myers and all that he’s accomplished in his career,” Williams said. “He’s been successful everywhere that he’s coached and I have no doubt that he’ll be successful at New Oxford.”
Shippensburg (46)
Jayden Statum 6 6-6 19, Isaiah Houser 3 0-0 9, Nate Edey 0 0-0 0, Blake Orndorff 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cramer 0 0-0 0, Carter Funk 0 0-0 0, Collin Taylor 5 4-4 14, Jeremy Thomas 0 0-0 0, Anthony Smith 2 0-0 4, Dalton Foore 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-10 46.
New Oxford (55)
Nick Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Abdul Janneh 4 4-6 12, Dawaun Golden 0 0-0 0, Tayshawn Golden 0 0-0 0, Tommy Haugh 1 1-2 3, Noah Strausbaugh 2 0-0 5, Brayden Long 4 5-6 15, Brayden Carver 0 0-0 0, Connor Jenkins 5 4-4 18, Torbyn Eakins 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 14-18 55.
Shippensburg 7 12 12 15 — 46
New Oxford 4 17 16 18 — 55
Three-Point Goals: S — 4 (Houser 3, Statum); NO — 7 (Jenkins 4, Long 2, Strausbaugh)
J.V. Score: Shippensburg 40, New Oxford 39
Lancaster Mennonite (51)
Hector Maldonaldo 1 0-0 2, Cole Fisher 12 2-3 29, Jaeden McFadden 2 1-2 6, Robsan Dinka 0 0-0 0, Trent Dorsing 0 0-0 0, Christian Whitney 2 0-0 4, Camden Horst 1 4-4 6, Justin Horst 0 0-0 0, Luis Rivera 0 0-0 0, Graham Brubaker 2 0-4 4, John Ritchey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-13 51.
Gettysburg (63)
Charles Warren 6 0-0 14, Asher Baddick 1 0-0 3, Mike Hankey 1 4-4 6, Tayshon Foster 0 1-4 1, Zach Ketterman 2 1-2 5, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 4-5 11, Griffin Kibler 0 0-1 1, Quadir Copeland 10 2-2 22. Totals 23 13-19 63.
Lancaster Mennonite 12 14 10 15 — 51
Gettysburg 14 14 18 17 — 63
Three-Point Goals: LM — 4 (Fisher 3, McFadden); G 4 (Warren 2, Baddick, Ramirez-Keller)
