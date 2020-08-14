The PIAA remains on track to begin the fall sports season later this month following a meeting with Governor Tom Wolf’s staff on Friday.
The state’s scholastic sports governing body shared ‘different scenarios with the governor’s staff, including health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports. The governor’s staff repeatedly indicated this is a local school decision,’ according to a PIAA release.
“We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi.
The PIAA requested a meeting with Wolf after he issued a recommendation that no youth sports, including the scholastic level, be played until 2021.
Wolf, who earlier this week said he had received but did not read a letter from the PIAA, reiterated his stance at a press conference on Thursday.
“This is my recommendation,” he said. “I also recommended that people not go to the Jersey shore. I’m sorry that’s my recommendation, you do what you want. School districts are going to do what they want. That’s my recommendation and it still is.”
In its release, the PIAA said it remains concerned that Wolf’s recommendation and recent comments were ‘not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific date and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools.’
Senator Scott Martin (R-13) annnounced on Friday that the PA Athletic Oversight Committee would meet next Tuesday in the Senate Chamber to discuss plans by the PIAA, school superintendents, coaches, and athletic directors to resume school sports safely this fall,
“School sports play a critical role in the mental health and development of young people, and every effort should be made to ensure students can participate in these activities safely in the fall,” Martin said. “Many recreation leagues were able to function without incident over the summer. I look forward to discussing ways that we can learn from their example to ensure school sports can resume in a way that ensures the health and safety of everyone involved.”
The PIAA Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 21 to discuss starting the fall season.
The YAIAA announced on Aug. 6 that is was delaying the start of its fall season until Sept. 4, which would serve as the first official date of fall practice for all sports. Heat acclimation for football is to begin on Aug. 31.
The first dates of official competition for YAIAA schools is as follows: golf (9/8), girls’ tennis (9/9), football (9/18) and all remaining sports (9/24). There will be no preseason scrimmages, but voluntary offseason workouts could continue as directed under school board-approved plans.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
