When it came to baseball, Scott Meckley was a late bloomer. It may have taken Meckley longer than most to warm up to America’s favorite pasttime, but once he did, he never stopped.
On July 2, Meckley entered New Oxford’s South Penn League game at Brushtown in the top of the fifth inning. He plated a run on a groundout before taking the mound in the bottom of the frame.
Five pitches later, Meckley had recorded three outs and officially joined exclusive company as someone who played in a South Penn League game in five different decades. Meckley, who turned 50 prior to the start of the season, began his SPL career in 1987 as a 17-year-old for the McSherrystown Twins. The team moved to New Oxford two years later, and he’s been with them every step of the way.
As for pulling off the 50/5-decade combo, it wasn’t something he thought much about.
“I wasn’t planning on it until I realized it was 2020 and I just turned 50 and I did the math,” said Meckley, who has served as the Twins manager for 13 seasons over three stints in addition to his longtime playing duties. “I figured there was going to be a game where I could sneak myself and say I did it, and the guys supported it. I’d never play myself over the younger guys, but the opportunity presented itself.”
Prior to batting in the top of the fifth, Meckley alerted his players that he was heading to the mound in the bottom of the inning. Already leading 10-0, they responded by scoring 10 more runs, prompting Meckley to say that he guessed they feared he couldn’t hold a 10-run lead.
For someone who has been playing the game so long, it comes as a surprise that baseball was not Meckley’s favorie sport as a kid. In fact, he couldn’t stand it.
“I played one year of Pee Wee in first grade and I hated it, I cried before every game,” he said, laughing. “I was awful. I didn’t play organized baseball again until my sophomore year of high school.”
During the summer prior to his sophomore year at Delone Catholic, Meckley often attended his cousin’s McSherrystown Pony League games. After some coaxing by his cousin and uncle, he decided to give the game another go when tryouts for the Squires’ squad rolled around.
Thirty six years later, baseball remains a big part of Meckley’s life. He credits the late start for keeping the baseball fires burning.
“By the time high school and college seasons end, a lot of these guys are burned out and sick of baseball,” he said. “I see it all the time in the South Penn. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why that never happened to me. I didn’t really learn how to play the game until I was 24 or 25 and didn’t start really hitting until my 20s.”
Meckley has been a mainstay for the Twins as both a player and manager. He was at the heart of the 2009 squad which delivered New Oxford’s first South Penn championship since 1971, when the team was known as the Owls.
The Twins developed into one of the league’s premier teams, capturing titles in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016, while also finishing second in 2011. Bringing home the crown in 2009 was a memory that will remain with him.
“That first championship in 2009 was really special because of how long it took us, not just me but all of my teammates,” he said. “But there are so many other things that come to mind; I witnessed a proposal and a wedding on that baseball field. All the road trips or sitting around with a beer in hand after a game, those things I’ll remember as much as a particular game.”
Spending time with buddies on a ballfield and keeping Father Time at bay are part of why he continues to pull on the uniform each summer.
“This helps keep me young, being around guys that are half my age,” he said, noting that he is now coaching two players whose fathers he played with. “And some of my best friends in the world are through baseball, which is part of the reason I’ve stuck around the Twins for so long.”
In addition to his managerial duties with the Twins, Meckley also serves as the South Penn League’s deputy commissioner. On top of that, he has been the president of the York County Oldtimers Baseball League for the last three years. The league, which is set to celebrate its 30th season, is for any player age 38 and over, with games and playoffs held in the fall. Meckley initially joined as a player but was later asked to guide the league.
“The Oldtimers league was something that appealed to me because it was the last time I’d get to be one of the young bucks again,” recalled Meckley. “It’s a fun league with unique rules.”
Meckley scoffed at the idea of challenging the longevity of former SPL knuckleballer Grafton Wagner, who made a mound appearance in 2010 at the age of 62.
“No, I don’t really know what I’m going to do as far as managing and helping out the league; I’ve got no plans beyond this year,” he said. “If it’s fun and the guys want me around I’ll stuck around and be glad to have made it this long. My legitimate playing days are over and I’m fine with that. That’s what the oldtimers league is for.”
