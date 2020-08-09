Danny Dietrich scored a milestone win with his Hank Gentzler Memorial victory on Saturday night at Lioncoln Speedway. Dietrich won his 50th 410 feature at Lincoln, putting him six wins behind Bobby Abel for sixth on the track’s all-time win list.
Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Billy Dietrich shared the front row of the 30-lap feature with Freddie Rahmer and Lucas Wolfe lined up in the second row. McIntyre had the advantage going into turn 1 with Billy and Freddie in second and third respectively. A three-way battle for fourth was brewing between Tim Wagaman, Chad Trout and Lucas Wolfe when the caution came out on lap 1 for Tyler Esh, who slowed on the front stretch and came to a stop in turn 2.
McIntyre got a great restart, with Rahmer looked under Billy in turns 1 and 2 and took second. Matt Campbell, who was filling in for Brian Montieth as he spent time with his family, was up to fifth from ninth and got to work on Wagaman to try and take fourth.
Rahmer was reeling in McIntyre and got close enough to slide under him in turn 4 on lap 6 to take the lead.
The yellow came out again on lap 9 for Jay Galloway when he spun out in turn 2. Galloway rejoined the field.
This time Rahmer led McIntyre, Billy, Wagaman and Campbell to the cone for the single-file restart.
Brandon Rahmer tried to get by Campbell to enter the top 5, and while those two battled for position Danny Dietrich entered the mix. Dietrich got by Brandon for sixth.
Campbell and Danny made it a three-way battle with Billy for fourth with Danny getting by them both to take the spot.
Danny challenged Wagaman for third and took the spot coming out of turn 2 on lap 16. Next in Danny’s path was McIntyre. Danny got by him for the runner-up spot on lap 19.
Freddie had a 1.9 second lead over Danny with 10 laps to go when the caution lights came on for Tyler Ross on lap 21.
Freddie led Danny, McIntyre, Wagaman and Dietz, who was up to fifth from his 14th starting spot, on the restart. Freddie went to the top and Danny chose the bottom going into turn 1 while Wagaman battled McIntyre for third.
The top two touched coming out of turn 2 on lap 24 after Dietrich pulled a slide job. The contact allowed Dietrich to take the lead and cross the line 2.345 seconds ahead of Freddie for his 50th win.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 5E- Tim Wagaman; 4. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr.; 5. 75-Chase Dietz; 6. 21-Matt Campbell; 7. 15-Adam Wilt; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich; 9. 1x-Chad Trout; 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 11. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 12. 45-Jeff Halligan; 13. 87-Alan Krimes; 14. 59-Jim Siegel; 15. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 16. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 17. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 18. 90-Jordan Givler; 19. 7-Trey Hivner; 20. 73B-Brett Michalski; 21. 27G-Jay Galloway; 22. 5-Tyler Ross (DNF); 23. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 24. 14c-Tyler Esh (DNF)
Lap leaders: McIntyre Jr. (1-5), F. Rahmer (6-24), D. Dietrich (25-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 45-Jeff Halligan; 4. 1x-Chad Trout; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 8. 90-Jordan Givler; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway; 10. 84M-Chad Criswell (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr.; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 75-Chase Dietz; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 8. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 9. 73B-Brett Michalski; 10. 14c-Tyler Esh
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 21-Matt Campbell; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 97-Brie Hershey; 8. 11P-Greg Plank; 9. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 10. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 97-Hershey; 2. 15-Rohrbaugh; 3. 90-Givler; 4. 73B-Michalski; 5. 27G-Galloway; 6. 14c-Esh; 7. 55K-Kendall (DNF); 8. 11P-Plank (DNF); 9. 84M-Criswell (DNF); 10. 19-Wagaman Jr. (DNS); 11. 21T-Fisher (DNS); 12. 44-Norris (DNS)
