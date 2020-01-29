HAMBURG — A big prize may have been taken off the board, but the Eagles are still within reach of their ultimate goal.
The Bermudian Springs wrestling team traveled to Hamburg on Wednesday needing to secure a win to keep alive its dream of qualifying for the state dual-meet tournament. That victory would be tough to find, considering not only the competition on hand, but the added hit that came in the form an injury to senior star Korey Smith.
Battling without one of their top bonus-point producers, Berm worked past Newport, 39-34 in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals to open the evening. They took their best shot at defending champ in the semifinals, and while they fell short, 39-25, it was mission accomplished.
“We came here to win one out of two to get to the Spartan Center,” said Eagle head coach Dave McCollum, referring to Milton Hershey’s gym, where his Eagles will compete on Saturday. “We knew our backs were to the wall when we found out Korey couldn’t wrestle.”
Smith was on crutches Wednesday due to a knee injury. McCollum said they hope to have their senior captain back in time for sectionals.
Berm (18-3) was not only short-handed, it was also coming off a demoralizing loss to longtime rival Boiling Springs, the top seed in the tournament. The ills that befell the Eagles last Saturday were nowhere to be found at Hamburg.
“I’m really happy with the way we came to wrestle,” said McCollum. “Whatever we were missing against Boiling Springs the other night, we brought tonight. We talked about that and the kids took it to heart.”
The Eagles and Buffaloes punched and counter-punched in a sprint to the finish that lasted just 50 minutes. The match featured nine pins and a pair of forfeits and wasn’t decided until Brennan Schisler turned in a convincing 9-4 decision in the final bout at 126.
The Eagles took control of the back-and-forth affair when Savauri Shelton and Coby Johnston delivered falls at 285 and 106, respectively. Johnston’s stick made it 36-24 and allowed McCollum to forfeit to Newport’s talented Ganon Smith. By doing so, Ty Livelsberger was shifted up to 120 to fill in for Smith. Livelsberger dropped a 13-5 decision but his effort didn’t go unnoticed.
“That was a big win over Newport with not our best lineup,” said McCollum. “I thought my 113-pounder (Livelsberger) did a heckuva job bumping to 120. He kept it to a four-pointer, which was huge, and gave Schisler an opportunity to win the dual for us.”
With a ticket to Milton Hershey in hand, the Eagles took their best swing at the defending champion Hawks (16-0) in the semis. Hamburg’s superbly talented Gimbor twins, Dalton and Bailey, staked their team to an 11-0 lead after decisive wins at 138 and 145.
Berm didn’t go away, with Trenton Harder putting four points on the board with a major decision at 152. Harder was relentless against Ayden Kauffman, sticking with a bar-half combo that produced a set of nearfalls and nearly left Kauffman with just one arm.
The momentum appeared to remain in Berm’s corner at 160 where Jonah Martin had the upper hand in a nip-tuck bout against Lane Albrecht. Martin’s go-behind takedown late in the second period and escape in the third gave him a 5-4 edge. Albrecht appeared to be out of time before a Hail Mary was answered just inside the horn. His buzzer-beating takedown produced a 6-5 win and a six-point swing on the scoreboard.
“We felt we could give Hamburg all they wanted,” said McCollum. “We needed something to happen somewhere along the line. Obviously, Jonah losing a nailbiter at the end didn’t help us. That was a tough loss but I felt our kids wrestled really, really tough in both dual meets.”
Hogan Swenski led his bout at 182 from start to finish but ended up a point shy of a major, bringing Berm to within 18-7. Hamburg’s Nick James pulled those points back with his 5-0 win in the following bout.
Shelton, who tipped the scales at a nimble 205, needed only 25 seconds to post his second fall of the night, closing the gap to 21-13.
“We knew we had to come out strong and make up bonus (points) without Korey, that was a huge loss,” said Shelton. “We stuck with the game plan. Losing the toss against Hamburg, it could’ve been a different score. I think we’ve won like two flips this year.”
The Hawks played keep-away down the stretch, answering Shelton’s fall with a headlock for a pin at 285. Johnston then delivered another mat-slapper for Berm at 106 but the Eagles handed six right back with a forfeit to Parker Davidson at 113, trying to set up three-bout dash to victory.
That plan was foiled by Tanner MacBeth, who turned in a methodical 8-2 win over Livelsberger at 120 that made it 36-19, securing the match.
“We had some things pop up that we couldn’t control,” said Harder. “I thought we wrestled well and we want to go for third Saturday at the Spartan Center.”
The Eagles appeared to be a confident bunch following the Hamburg match knowing that they can still secure a trip to the PIAA Championships on Saturday. To do so they’ll need to dispatch Northern Lebanon (11-2) in the morning then take down either Newport (17-3) or West Perry (15-5) in the afternoon.
Hamburg will face No. 2 Boiling Springs (11-1) for the championship.
“I think we’re wrestling well, we just have to wrestle full matches,” said Shelton. “We need to get bonus where we can. “We’ve been wrestling together since we were little, so we have a lot of confidence in each other.”
McCollum’s post-match chat with his team was upbeat, focusing not on an opportunity that slipped away, but one that remains.
“We wanted to get to the Spartan Center, and now we want to get to the Giant Center,” he said.
Quarterfinals
Bermudian Springs 39, Newport 34
132-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Kauffman, :45; 138-Capozzoli (N) p. Cole Mosier, 5:59; 145-Gonzalez (N) p. Adam Harbaugh, 1:20; 152-Trenton Harder (BS) d. Davis, 4-1; 160-Jonah Martin (BS) d. N. Rode, 5-3; 170-Huggins (N) p. Jhonathan Balek, :29; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) fft; 195-Josh Keller (BS) p. Geer, 1:19; 220-E. Rode (N) p. Blaine Worden, :27; 285-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Lesher, :36; 106-Coby Johnston (BS) p. Failor, 1:50; 113-Smith (N) fft; 120-Sarver (N) md. Ty Livelsberger, 13-5; 126-Brennan Schisler (BS) d. Degiglio, 9-4
Other score: Hamburg 40, Bishop McDevitt 37
Semifinals
Hamburg 39, Bermudian Springs 25
138-D. Gimbor (H) p. Mosier, 3:58; 145-B. Gimbor (H) tf. Chanse Boyer, 4:00 (16-0); 152-Harder (BS) md. Kauffman, 8-0; 160-Albrecht (H) d. Martin, 6-5; 170-B. Mason (H) md. Balek, 16-3; 182-Swenski (BS) d. Colson, 12-5; 195-James (H) d. Keller, 5-0; 220-Shelton (BS) p. :25; 285-Phillips (H) p. Worden, 1:27; 106-Johnston (BS) p. Wahl, :30; 113-Davidson (H) fft; 120-MacBeth (H) d. Livelsberger, 8-2; 126-Schisler (BS) p. McCrorey, :25; 132-Vernon (H) d. Mantz, 6-5
Consolation
Newport 37, Bishop McDevitt 29
