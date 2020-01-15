To say that Delone Catholic attacks the opposition like amber waves of grain might make a pretty good slogan, but it’s not technically accurate – the Squirettes’ colors are black and gold.
Still, Delone (15-0) is deep and can shoot a little bit too. Gerry Eckenrode’s undefeated club put its talents on full display as it tripled up Littlestown at the Lady Bolts’ lair on Wednesday night, 66-22. With the triumph, the Squirettes have won the first 15 games of this campaign and stretched their-two season unbeaten string to 20 after last year’s five-game sprint to the state title.
Balanced scoring and suffocating defense will win a lot of games. Five different Delone players feathered 3’s and the visitors outshot the hosts from beyond, 9-1. The defense held L-town to single digits in all four frames.
“Our defensive pressure and willingness to share the basketball (were key),” explained veteran head coach Gerry Eckenrode of his team’s winning formula. “We’ve got some pretty good shooters – and they’re good passers too. They have basketball savvy and we get a lot of quality shots because of their basketball intelligence – and we’re making shots.”
The guests raced to a 7-0 lead before Ava Collins, who paced the Bolts with seven points, scored on a crafty drive to the cup. Kylah Green’s layup cut it to 7-4 and that’s as close as the home team would get. Brooke Lawyer’s trey pushed the lead to 12-4 and Abigail Jacoby and Collins traded triples to trim the first-quarter deficit to 17-7.
Lawyer, Giana Hoddinott and Abigael Vingsen all bombed three-baggers in the second period. Littlestown hung around and trailed 27-13 on Green’s bucket, but the Squirettes tallied the final 11 points of the period and entered the locker room firmly in front, 38-13.
Delone scored the first 10 points of the third stanza to complete a 21-0 jag spanning intermission. Green scored her team’s only points of the quarter on a pair at the stripe while the Squirettes continued their long-distance strafing. After three quarters they were cruising, 56-15, to put the mercy rule in play and gave Eckenrode a chance to empty his bench.
Littlestown head coach Kelsey Wantz had no delusions about the outcome coming in.
“They’re a great team,” said Wantz, whose squad lost to Delone earlier this season, 69-30. “I think they’re going to go far this year and they should. When we play them we try to slow the game down. Our girls fought as hard as they could – that’s all I could ask from them. We knew we weren’t going to come out here and shock everybody and get an upset. The reality is we have to win the games we are capable of (winning). All of our goals are still ahead of us.”
Hoddinott led the carnage for the victors with 17 points that included three triplets and two old-school 3-point plays. Vingsen and Lawyer chipped in with 13 and 11 points respectively. Green finished with 6 points for the Bolts.
Littlestown (7-6) travels to Fairfield on Friday night. Delone is off until Monday’s showdown at one-loss Bermudian Springs.
The Eagles are known for their trio of talented sophomores. Eckenrode’s sophomore class is even more impressive, with eight of his top 10 players in 10th grade.
“They (Berm) really have nothing to lose in the situation,” said Eckenrode. “They’re the new kid on the block. They’re playing pretty good, so we know we have to be focused on them. They shoot the ball and are very fast offensively. It’s going to present a challenge for us – hopefully we’re up for it.”
Delone Catholic 17 21 18 10 – 66
Littlestown 7 6 2 7 – 22
Delone Catholic (66): Marissa Miller 2 0-0 5, Abigael Vingsen3 6-6 13, Abigail Jacoby 1 0-0 3, Giana Hoddinott6 2-2 17, Brooke Lawyer 4 0-0 11, Madison Sieg 1 0-0 2, Grace Catlin 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 2 0-0 4, Maggie Hughes 1 1-2 3, Madison O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Gabby Roberts 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Ireland Lawrence, Carolina Arigo, Meredith Wilson. Totals: 24 9-10 66.
Littlestown (22): Molly Watkins 2 0-0 4, Carli Thayer 1 0-0 2, Kellee Staub 0 2-4 2, Ava Collins 3 0-0 7, Wendi Snyder 0 1-2 1, Kylah Green 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Celli Portillo, Grace Midkiff, Lyndsey Brinkley. Totals: 8 5-8 22.
3-pointers: DC – Hoddinott 3, Lawyer 3, Miller 1, Jacoby 1, Vingsen 1; L — Collins 1.
