When it comes to the status of the South Penn League’s 2020 summer baseball season, there are plenty of balls in the air.
And not of the pop-up or deep fly variety.
Restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that remain in place for Adams and Franklin counties have the league in limbo, according to longtime commissioner Parker Lerew. In addition to not knowing if organized baseball will be permitted under Governor Tom Wolf’s guidelines to reopen Pennsylvania, questions pertaining to field availability, player participation and crowd restrictions continue to cloud an already blurry picture.
“There are an awful lot of emails headed my way,” said Lerew, who is entering his 44th season as South Penn commissioner. “Everybody wants to play but I’m putting my foot down until we know we can do it and not get fined. It’s basically a wait-and-see.”
First and foremost is getting approval to play. The South Penn can not hold games while Adams County remains in Wolf’s yellow phase. Lerew said that even when the county goes green, restrictions still apply that could affect the ability to hold even a shortened season.
“Green isn’t normal, it’s just another step toward normal,” he said. “There are still limitations.”
One of the biggest hurdles to clear is finding available fields for South Penn teams to play on. The Littlestown Dodgers and New Oxford Twins use the high school fields in their respective towns. With Adams County schools currently prohibited from opening their facilities, those two teams are temporarily without a home.
Lerew was informed that the Twins would need school board approval in order to play, and the Dodgers would be unable to use the Littlestown field until July 1 at the earliest.
The Biglerville Black Sox and Gettysburg Grays use town fields at Oakside Community Park and the Gettysburg Rec Park, respectively. Lerew was unsure as to when those fields, or the Brushtown Atheltic Association field used by the Brushtown Bulldogs, would be open for the business of baseball.
Field availability may not be the biggest issue for the Hanover Raiders, who call Diller Field their home. Hanover has indicated that several players would not participate this season due to their concerns relating to COVID-19.
“Some won’t touch baseball until this is clear,” said Lerew.
Three-time defending champion Cashtown, which plays behind the fire company, has indicated that it is ready to play. North Carroll also informed Lerew that it has no field or roster issues.
The South Penn has included teams from Hagerstown and Shippensburg to the league, adding more layers to the riddle of opening a season. Lerew said that Hagerstown is willing to travel but the field issues for Ship are complex. Shippensburg traditionally plays at Memorial Field, but that is currently off limits as Franklin County remains in Wolf’s red zone.
Team officials from Shippensburg told Lerew they have secured a field in Cumberland County that they will use until Memorial becomes available.
Lerew plans to meet with team officials within the next few weeks to determine if, or when, a truncated season could begin.
“(The number of games) would be in the teens most likely, if we’re lucky enough to get started in June,” he said.
The league will also scrap its traditional playoff system which featured a best-of-three quarterfinal round, followed by best-of-five semifinal series leading into a best-of-five championship series. One scenario proposed would see teams split into two divisions, with the division winners playing for the championship.
Should the league manage to salvage a season, there could be a silver lining in that the cancellation of the American Legion season and limits on travel ball should swell South Penn rosters.
“I don’t there will be any problem filling a roster,” added Lerew.
