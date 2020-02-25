Things didn’t initially appear as if they would go the right way for Gettysburg on Tuesday night.
The Warriors found themselves scrambling early in their District 3 Class 5A semifinal against West York. The Bulldogs made five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including four from a red-hot Alainna Hopta, to pull out to a 20-8 lead and silence the home crowd.
“She had four 3s in the first quarter and none of them were close, they were NBA range,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said.
Slowly but surely, however, the Warriors began to chip away. By the time final buzzer sounded the Warriors were 48-38 winners and headed back to the District 3 title game for the second straight year
The Warriors (25-3) began to step up the intensity on the defensive end in the second quarter, and after back-to-back triples from Camryn Felix and Cheyenne Proctor, the lead was just 25-21 with 1:10 remaining in the first half.
“We needed to get stops and run,” Bair said. “We needed some transition, which we started getting, and that helped us get some confidence.”
The Bulldogs (22-4) took a 27-23 lead into the halftime break, but momentum had begun to swing in the favor of the hosts.
“I think that we really just stuck together and battled as a team,” Gettysburg point guard Anne Bair said. “We’ve been in that situation before and in timeouts we were just saying ‘we’ve got to keep going, it’s one possession at a time’ and we were cutting it back in that second quarter.”
At the break, Bair, Felix and Proctor all led the Warriors with six points apiece.
“We have four girls averaging ten points, so it’s about the team,” Jeff Bair. “They knew it was going to be a long way back.’
Bair hit a triple from the corner on the first position of the third quarter, and a Lily Natter putback a minute in gave the Warriors their first lead since they went ahead 7-6 two minutes into the contest.
“We have guards that are going to get to the basket, force help to come and then give us free runs to the rim,” Jeff Bair said of second-chance opportunities. “So we need to finish those easy ones.”
The two teams went back and forth, trading the lead for much of the third quarter, but a Taylor Richardson lay in from a Bair drive and dish gave Gettysburg a 37-35 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Bair again played provider early in the fourth quarter, pushing the ball up the court after a Bulldogs miss and dropping it off for a Natter layup to extend the lead to 39-35 with 6:46 left in the ball game.
From that point, Gettysburg began to slow the game down, showing a number of different defenses and going to a four corners style offense.
The Warriors killed nearly two minutes of clock late in the contest and another putback by Natter extended the lead to 41-36 with just 2:49 remaining in the contest.
“We run that a couple different ways,” Jeff Bair said of the offense. “And they’ve played it a couple different ways. We’re just hard to stay in front of and if we get by them we usually get a layup.”
Hopta sunk a pull-up jumper in transition with two minutes to play to cut the lead to 41-38, but those would be the last points West York scored in the game.
On the following possession, the Warriors again went to the four corners offense and when West York coaches failed to communicate to players that they wanted to trap, the Bulldogs were forced to take an intentional foul and then a timeout.
Following the timeout, Bair was fouled and went to line with her team in the bonus. After making the first free throw to make it 42-38, a West York assistant coach was assessed a technical foul for arguing to with the referee. This gave Bair two additional free throws. She sank the back end of the 1-and-1 and both technicals to push the lead to 45-38 and the Warriors retained possession.
“I felt confident that I would make them,” Bair said. “I practice my free throw shooting a lot and that’s a situation that I want to be in at the end of the game.”
Gettysburg closed the contest out from there to take the victory and advance to the title game at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Across from the Warriors will be Twin Valley, led the by 2,000-point scorer Peyton McDaniel. The Raiders upended top-seeded Mechanicsburg 46-37 in the other semifinal.
Gettysburg returns to final after falling to Palmyra, 31-23 a year ago, something that Anne Bair hasn’t forgotten about.
“There’s definitely an edge to us coming back to it,” she said. “We lost a close one there last year and ever since we’ve wanted to go back and prove ourselves.”
Gettysburg 48, West York 38
West York 20 7 8 3 — 38
Gettysburg 8 15 14 11 — 48
West York (38): Generett 0 1-2 1, Ilyes 1 0-0 3, Hopta 6 0-0 16, Harris 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 3 0-0 8, Zorbaugh 3 1-2 7, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 38.
Gettysburg (48): Camryn Felix 2 2-2 8, Lily Natter 3 0-0 6, Madison Proctor 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 3 7-8 14, Cheyenne Proctor 2 0-0 6, Taylor Richardson 5 1-2 11. Non-scorers: Oaster. Totals: 16 10-12 48.
3-pointers: WY-Hopta 4, Hoffman 2, Ilyes 1; G-C. Proctor 2, Felix 2, Bair 1, M. Proctor 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.