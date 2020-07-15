By Josh Martin
Times Sports Editor
Add the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference to the growing list of NCAA conferences suspending sports for the fall.
On Tuesday, the PSAC’s Board of Directors voted to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, the conference said in a release that it is reviewing the possbility of shifting fall sports and competitions to the spring semester should it be able to do so in a safe manner.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray in the release. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
“We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year,” added Geraldine Jones, President of California University of Pennsylvania and newly elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors. “Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester. We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”
The news was a blow several former Times Area athletes competing for PSAC schools. 2020 Gettysburg High School graduate Austin Heiser, who is set to play football at Millersville University, was disappointed by the decision. Heiser received the news on Tuesday evening via Zoom teleconferencing meeting with his teammates and Marauder head coach J.C. Morgan.
“It’s a big bummer and a big setback,” said Heiser. “I’ve been working all summer and to find out that there’s not a season, it’s upsetting.”
Heiser was told that a spring season could be an option and believed that players would retain this season’s eligibility should a season not take place. He expected to receive additional information as Morgan planned to contact each player individually.
“I’ll just continue to work and get better,” said Heiser, who is now set to report to Millersville on Aug. 24.
Through its release, the PSAC said that member institutions will develop guidelines for all teams to continue individual skill instruction as well as strength and conditioning activities under social distancing protocols by the end of the summer. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.
By suspending events through the end of December, winter sports are also impacted by Tuesday’s decision. The PSAC said it will evaluate and make necessary adjustments to schedules, including changes needed should fall sports shift to the spring semester.
Member instiutions of the PSAC include Bloomsburg University, California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University, East Stroudsburg University, Edinboro University, Gannon University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kutztown University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, Mercyhurst University, Millersville University, The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Seton Hill University, Shepherd University, Shippensburg University, Slippery Rock University and West Chester University.
