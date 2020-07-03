New Oxford 20, Brushtown 1
Brady Topper piled up six RBI to pace the Twins in their five-inning win over the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Topper went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the way for the Ox (3-3). Austin Roth collected two hits and drove in three runs, while Mitch Collins singled twice and Jeff Deveney had a pair of RBI.
Alex Emlet, Derek Smith and Scott Meckley combined to limit the Bulldogs (0-5) to just four hits, one of which was a Braden Unger triple.
New Oxford 343 0(10) — 20 11 0
Brushtown 000 01 — 1 4 2
Alex Emlet, Derek Smith (3), Scott Meckley (5). Kyle Raubenstine, Ethan Slusser (2), Luke Rickrode (3), Aaron Wagaman (5). WP: Emlet. LP: Raubenstine. SO-BB: Emlet 1-1, Smith 2-0, Meckley 0-0, Raubenstine 0-3, Slusser 1-4, Rickrode 0-5, Wagaman 0-0. 2B: NO-Dan Shafer, Brady Topper. 3B: B-Braden Unger
Hagerstown 3, Shippensburg 2
Tyler Elbin was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Btaves a 3-2 win over the Stars on Thursday.
Ship, which had 13 hits, scored a single run in the top of the eighth before seeing the lead slip away.
Tim Hopson homered for the Braves (5-1), who also picked up doubles from Nick Jacoby and Myles Nicholson.
Jarrett Goodyear and Ceasar Saavdar swatted three hits each for the Stars (2-2), with Nick Zanic and Max DeLeon adding two singles apiece.
Shippensburg 010 000 01 — 2 13 0
Hagerstown 000 010 02 — 3 6 0
Jordie Henry. Will Grove, Noah Allen (5), Steven Ricketts (6), Seth Hartman (7). WP: Hartman. LP: Henry. SO-BB: Henry 9-2, Grove 1-0, Allen 3-0, Ricketts 4-2, Hartman 1-0. 2B: H-Nick Jacoby, Myles Nicholson. HR: H-Tim Hopson
