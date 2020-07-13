This Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with Pepsi Night. The 410 Sprints will compete for $10,000 in the Outlaw Tune-up presented by Freedom Off-Road. Super Sportsman (Touring Series) and Midgets will also be in action. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 5 p.m. and grandstand gates opening at 5:30.
PORT ROYAL HOLDING WEIKERT MEMORIAL: Originally scheduled to be headlined during Memorial Day weekend, Port Royal Speedway’s Bob Weikert Memorial found a new home on the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule and will be featured Saturday and Sunday. An unofficial precursor to the upcoming two-day Tuscarora 50 in mid-September, the Bob Weikert Memorial will award a pair of $10,000 top prizes.
Adding an extra kick to their visit to the Keystone State, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will launch the mid-July weekend with a visit to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening. Honoring the ‘Flying Farmer’ Tommy Hinnershitz, the Friday night showcase will award a $5,000 payday, also featuring the 358 sprint cars on the evening card. In addition, the Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial will be a Hoosier Diamond Series event for the 410 sprint cars.
OUTLAWS TO INVADE THE GROVE: The Champion Racing Oil World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series Summer Nationals is just two weeks away at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25 at 7:30 pm.
The Outlaws will invade Williams Grove Speedway for the two-day summer stand to battle the Pennsylvania Posse sprint car stars for the first time this season.
Both nights of this year’s Summer Nationals shows will include full programs of time trials, heats and feature events.
The July 24 Outlaws-Posse match will feature a 25-lap main paying $8,000 to win while the July 25 Saturday finale Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals feature will offer $20,000 to the winner.
Last year, Tim Shaffer picked up the Friday Summer Nationals win while Donny Schatz took home the 20K payday.
California’s Brad Sweet is the current Outlaws point leader over Schatz. Sweet has seven wins to date this season on the tour.
Lance Dewease is the current Williams Grove Speedway point leader.
Adult general admission for each day of the Williams Grove outlaws program is set at $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.
Driver Point Standings
Trail-Way Speedway
600 Micro Sprints
1. 42K-Travis Keiser 207
2. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr. 195
3. 17-Bradley Weber 189
4. 7-Jayden Wolf 159
5. 71-Tyler Leese 140
6. 92J-Joseph Bowling 139
7. 6-Darren Kauffman 127
8. 29-Clayton Shaw 122
9. 27Q-Mike Rynard 112
10. 71L-Brian Kramer 106
358 Sprints
1. 44-Dylan Norris 159
2. 35-Steve Owings 158
3. 77-David Holbrook 155
4. 6-Tim McClelland 142
5. 66A-Cody Fletcher 124
6. 93-Mike Bittinger 122
7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh 118
8. 99-Joe Trone Jr. 110
9. 1-Cody Phillips 109
10. 77K-Steven Kisamore 103
Limited Stocks
1.69-Robbie Carroll 167
2.88-Justin Oberlin 134
3.77-Justin Mong 131
4.30-Justin Wagaman 124
5.15-Nick McDaniel 115
6.6-Matt Worley 111
7.17-Carl Cassell 109
8.38-Jason Chronister 105
9. 92-Terry Hartlaub 100
10. 99-Cody Klinedinst 99
Street Stocks
1. 4J-Jim Jacobs 94
2. 21W-Will Walls 89
3.72M-Russell Shoop 88
4.18-Chris Transeau 87
5. 129X-Jimmy Combs 83
6. 94-Dalton Myers 82
7. 6T-Jacob Toney 77
8. 59-Ryan Smith 65
9. 60A-Aaron Beard 59
10. 60-Danny Beard 55
All Star Circuit of Champions
1. 87-Aaron Reutzel 3010
2. 26-Cory Eliason 2886
3. 13-Paul McMahan 2804
4. 11-Zeb Wise 2770
5. 99-Skylar Gee 2602
6. W20-Greg Wilson 2592
7. 17-Josh Baughman 2578
8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss 2016
9. 48-Danny Dietrich 1954
10. 14-Tony Stewart 1702
World of Outlaws
410 Sprints
1. 49-Brad Sweet 2932
2. 15-Donny Schatz 2888
3. 1S-Logan Schuchart 2880
4. 2-Carson Macedo 2844
5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild 2818
6. 83-Daryn Pittman 2794
7. 41-David Gravel 2744
8. 14-Parker Price-Miller 2592
9. 1A-Jacob Allen 2534
10. 2M-Kerry Madsen 2488
