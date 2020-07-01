A late-race slider led Elks Grove, California’s Kyle Larson to a $10,000 win in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Grandview Speedway.
With scattered showers over Grandview Speedway from noon until 7 p.m., the track crew and staff of Thunder on the Hill was determined to get the event in the books. And they did. The win also earned Kyle Larson his place on the Greg Hodnett Cup and perpetual trophy. Hodnett, a six-time Thunder Champion and nine-time Thunder on the Hill feature winner was remembered Tuesday night after losing his life in a racing accident in 2018.
Larson overtook Freddie Rahmer to win his third Grandview race in four years after scoring the 2017 and 2018 editions of the Speedweek event.
“Freddie (Rahmer) set such a good pace on the restarts, I’m surprised I could stay with him,” Larson said while celebrating his big payday. “At times we were good, it’s great to get a win.”
NASCAR Cup Series competitor Christopher Bell set fast time and by the luck of the draw started on the pole of the 35-lap A-Main event. At the drop of the green flag, Bell pulled away to about a straightaway lead over Rahmer, setting the pace for the first five circuits around the one-third mile, Grandview high banks.
Bell’s night would come to an end quickly after Kyle Reinhardt slowed, collecting the leader and handing the lead to Rahmer.
Rahmer hit lapped traffic on the 11th trip around the track but that didn’t faze him as he switched lanes sliding passed cars, while Larson had his hands full battling Sammy Swindell for the second position.
Larson would move into second on the 20th lap and closed on Rahmer in lapped traffic.
A late-race restart opened the door and Larson pulled a slide job on Rahmer, pulling away for the victory and the Greg Hodnett Memorial Cup.
Rahmer finished in second and Swindell rounded out the podium. Ryan Smith finished in fourth and Danny Dietrich completed the top five.
Larson claimed the Speedweek points lead over Dietrich, with four races remaining.
GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY
Tuesday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. Kyle Larson 2. Freddie Rahmer 3. Sammy Swindell 4. Ryan Smith 5. Danny Dietrich 6. Lance Dewease 7. Brock Zearfoss 8. Aaron Reutzel 9. Anthony Macri 10. Logan Wagner 11. JJ Grasso 12. Alan Krimes 13. Brent Marks 14. Ryan Taylor 15. Dylan Cisney 16. Lucas Wolfe 17. TJ Stutts 18. Kyle Moody 19. Brandon Rahmer 20 Robert Ballou 21. Brett Michalski 22. Kyle Reinhardt 23. Rico Abreu 24. Christopher Bell
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Ryan Smith 2. Christopher Bell 3. Lucas Wolfe 4. JJ Grasso 5. Alan Krimes
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Sammy Swindell 2. Kyle Larson 3. TJ Stutts 4. Brandon Rahmer 5. Brent Marks
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. Brock Zearfoss 2. Logan Wagner 3. Aaron Reutzel 4. Kyle Reinhardt 5. Ryan Taylor
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. Danny Dietrich 2. Anthony Macri 3. Lance Dewease 4. Freddie Rahmer 5. Brett Michalski
B-Main (10 laps): 1. Rico Abreu 2. Dylan Cisney 3. Robert Ballou 4. Kyle Moody
Time trials: 1. Christopher Bell 11.552, 2. Kyle Larson 11.581, 3. Aaron Reutzel 11.631, 4. Freddie Rahmer 11.634, 5. Cory Eliason 11.675, 6. Sammy Swindell 11.696, 7. Brock Zearfoss 11.722, 8. Anthony Macri 11.772, 9. Ryan Smith 11.790, 10. TJ Stutts 11.834, 11. Logan Wagner 11.850, 12. Danny Dietrich 11.851, 13. Lucas Wolfe 11.884, 14. Brandon Rahmer 11.895, 15. Kyle Reinhardt 11.904, 16. Lance Dewease 11.913, 17. Dylan Cisney 11.938, 18. Jared Esh 11.986, 19. Mike Wagner 11.986, 20. Kyle Moody 12.055, 21. Alan Krimes 12.065, 22. Brent Marks 12.092, 23. Ryan Taylor 12.132, 24. Chase Dietz 12.151, 25. JJ Grasso 12.200, 26. Robert Ballou 12.294, 27. Tyler Walton 12.333, 28. Brett Michalski 12.441, 29. Dave Carlberg 12.793, Rico Abreu N/T, Brent Shearer N/T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.