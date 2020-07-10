The absence of a smile while on the field belied the joy Emily Spangler felt as she lined up with her East Stroudsburg University field hockey teammates. A fierce competitor with a team-first approach, Spangler established herself as a leader, captain, and ultimately one of the best NCAA Division II players in the country.
The former Gettysburg High School star recently graduated from East Stroudsburg, closing the book on her athletic and academic careers at the school. She left a legacy of excellence in the classroom and on the field, earning national all-academic honors in addition to being named a Longstreth/NFHCA Division II second-team All-American.
Sandy Miller, who has led the Warrior program to 443 wins in her 36-year career as head coach, admired Spangler’s intensity and commitment.
“Emily didn’t smile much when she played but you knew she was all in,” said Miller. “She has a lot of respect for players and coaches and I know she enjoyed her time at ESU. When you asked her to do something, you knew she was doing it, and I loved that about her. Emily is a special player.”
Spangler was a four-year starter at Gettysburg High School before graduating in 2016 and heading to East Stroudsburg, home of one of the best DII field hockey programs in the country. She saw action in six games as a freshman, absorbing everything she could while making what can be a difficult transition from scholastic star to collegiate newbie.
“I think I had the most growth my freshman year because when you get to college, everybody there is the best (from their high school),” she said. “It can be hard to make that transition, but you still have a role to play and it’s a crucial role. This year we had enough players to have full-field scrimmages, and if not for the practice players the starting 11 can’t get any better. It’s a big reality check.”
Spangler put her head down and continued working hard, playing in all 22 games of her sophomore season in which the Warriors reached the Division II national semifinals. Her inner drive and desire to improve resulted in a starting position as a junior, where she manned the left back position. Spangler helped anchor a stingy ESU defense that led all of DII in goals against (0.80 per game). She also contributed three goals and a pair of assists to earn third-team All-PSAC honors.
“She got used to our system and became a solid player for us,” said Miller of Spangler’s development early in her career. “It was a quick transition for her and we knew she would be good for us because she’s such an athlete.”
Spangler’s selflessness was on display again this season when she was shifted from midfield to center-back.
“We needed someone who had a presence and could take over the game,” said Miller. “Emily was an easy choice for that.”
The Warriors continued their dominance within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, going 9-1 last season. In Spangler’s four years, ESU compiled a sterling 35-5 record in PSAC play. Spangler not only stood out defensively in 2019 but also contributed five goals and an assist, giving her 11 career tallies. She scored twice in a 4-0 win over Indiana University of Pennsylvania in late September, then struck again on Oct. 8 in a 2-0 victory over Kutztown.
She posted another two-goal game in the waning days of October as East Stroudsburg blanked Seton Hill, 6-0.
The 2019 postseason provided a memory to cherish for Spangler when ESU edged nemesis Kutztown in the conference championship game, 1-0.
“In field hockey Kutztown and East Stroudsburg are huge rivals, so to play them in such a big game and win was huge for us,” she said. “It was so awesome to see the team coming together.”
On-field success in her senior season, such as a 19-3 overall record and a berth in the national semifinals, meant a lot to Spangler. But true to her team-first outlook, her favorite memory had nothing to do with scoring a goal or winning a game.
“The family we were,” when asked what comes to mind regarding her final collegiate season. “My senior season was the best, not just record-wise, but personally. The bond with my teammates is something I didn’t want to end.
My previous year we had a lot of internal issues that hurt us on the field. To end on such a strong note was awesome. The two other captains and I said this is going to be a drama-free season, we’re not putting up with shenanigans. We love field hockey and each other, and the off-the-field stuff stays off the field.”
The marked improvement in team chemistry wasn’t lost on Miller, who said the leadership displayed by the 2020 senior class was among the best she’s witnessed in 36 years at the school.
“We’ve always had really good leadership, but this was the best I’ve seen at ESU in a long time,” she said. “I’m not knocking other classes but this class was in a league of their own. They did it the right way and better than anyone else has. They were unselfish and put the team in front of themselves.”
Spangler concluded her career with a lengthy list of honors, including a fourth selection to the Division II National Academic Squad after compiling a 4.0 GPA as a senior. She earned a degree in accounting and accepted a finance position with Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster.
“I started virtually, and it’s definitely not what I thought would happen, but I’m thankful that they would start me at all,” she said, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.
Spangler said she is thankful for the additional time she’s had to spend with her family due to COVID-19 restrictions, and would remind people having a difficult time to ‘take it day by day, slow down and breathe.”
As for advice for incoming freshmen or high school kids with athletic aspirations on the collegiate level, Spangler’s suggestion is simple but sound.
“Keep working when no one is watching,” she said. “It will show what you’ve been doing behind the scenes. It’s a lot harder but it shows your character.”
