Selinsgrove Speeedway hosted the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial for Pennsylvania Speedweek on Sunday night and Danny Dietrich came out on top in what was a non-stop, dizzying sprint car event filled with astonishing exhibitions of high-speed skill at the hands of not only himself but by Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri and Brock Zearfoss as well.
All five drivers vied for the prestigious payday, exchanging positions repeatedly in the turns, see-sawing back and forth for the top spots while in clear contention for the victory.
The $5,099 win was the second of Dietrich’s career in the Opperman/Bogar Memorial and his second in the 2020 Speedweek series after scoring on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
The Gettysburg driver took over the speedweek point lead with his run at the famed Snyder County oval.
In the 20 lap 305 sprint main, Nick Sweigart scored the win to record his first ever division win at the track.
The 30-lap Opperman/Bogar Memorial would go non-stop from flag to flag with both Dietrich and Abreu of St. Helena, California taking their turns at the lead all the while fighting to hold back Larson, Macri and Zearfoss.
Dietrich fought off Abreu’s immediate challenge on the start with Zearfoss racing in third.
By lap six Abreu caught back up to Dietrich and was ready to pounce as the leader entered the rear of the field on the eighth tour, by which time Macri was up to fourth and Larson was running fifth.
By lap 11, Larson and Macri were exchanging positions in every corner while Abreu began swapping the top spot with Dietrich.
All the while, Zearfoss, Macri and Larson were collectively catching the leaders.
Abreu went out front over Dietrich for the first official time at the line on lap 13 but Dietrich would be scored the leader of lap 14.
And in between the official scoring at the stripe, the pair went back an forth for the lead in the turns.
It was Abreu back to the official lead at the halfway point as the exhilarating race and pace of the event made the affair a sprint car fans dream and delight to watch.
Dietrich would again be scored the leader on lap 17 as Macri crept up to third with Larson and Zearfoss in tow.
Larson begin masterfully slinging his mount through the corners, showing amazing speed onto the chutes, catapulting himself up to third with 11 laps to go while nipping at the outside retaining wall.
For the next five laps, Larson dueled with Abreu for second and at times the pair raced side by side around the big half-mile and this was the key for Dietrich as it allowed him to begin sneaking away from the field.
And by lap 26, the Gettysburg speedster had a firm command of the field as Abreu again secured second.
During the final few laps, Macri came back on Larson for third but Larson would hold onto the spot to the finish.
Dietrich’s margin of victory was 5.115 seconds over Abreu with Larson in third, followed by Macri and Zearfoss.
Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Ryan Smith, Blane Heimbach and Logan Wagner.
Heats for the sprint cars went to Ryan Smith, Larson, Dietrich and Rahmer with the B Main going to Justin Whittall.
Fast Tees fast time was set by Zearfoss with a lap of 17.179 seconds.
Dietrich took the speedweek point lead with his run in the race by 43 points over Larson, followed by Rahmer, Smith and Zearfoss.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Sunday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48 Danny Dietrich 2. 24R Rico Abreu 3. 57 Kyle Larson 4. 39M Anthony Macri 5. 3Z Brock Zearfoss 6. 51 Freddie Rahmer 7. 5M Brent Marks 8. 72 Ryan Smith 9. 12 Blane Heimbach 10. 1 Logan Wagner 11. 1S Sammy Swindell 12. 5 Dylan Cisney 13. 24 Lucas Wolfe 14. 99M Kyle Moody 15. 55 Mike Wagner 16. 33 Jared Esh 17. 91R Kyle Reinhardt 18. 75D Chase Dietz 19. 33W Michael Walter 20. 67 Justin Whittall 21. 11 TJ Stutts 22. 19 Curt Stroup 23. Chad Trout 24. 38 Mark Smith
DNQ: Robert Ballou, Rick Lafferty, Nicole Bower, Dustin Baney, Anthony Fiore, Kody Lehman, Ricky Dieva, Chad Layton, Jeff Halligan
305 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 8 Nick Sweigart 2. 69K Kassidy Kreitz 3. 67 Ken Duke 4. 69 Landon Price 5. 86 Ron Aurand 6. 55 Dominic Melair 7. 2 Erin Statler 8) 99A Devin Adams 9. 2H Derek Hauck 10) 61J Johnny Scarbough 11. 17K Kyle Keen 12. 41Z Jared Zionkowski 13. 95 Garrett Bard 14. 56 Jake Frye 15. 20 Doug Dodson 16. 51 Dave Graber 17. 5 John Walp 18. 6R Reed Thompson 19. 46 Mike Alleman 20. 80 Dave Wickham 21. 21 Drew Boyer 22. 11 Dylan Smith 23) 97 Kenny Heffner 24. 19 Cruz Kepner 25. 8B Will Brunson
DNQ: Chris Kreider, Branstin Shue, Nathan Gramley, Cassandra Minium, Rick Romig, Dustin Young
