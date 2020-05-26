Like a lot of us, I’ve spent the last few months looking forward to sports. Any and all sports. Holding out hope in the face of bleak forecasts takes ample doses of energy and optimism. With professional sports returning in various capacities there has been some relief on that front.
Fingers remain crossed.
Still, I wanted to switch things up and look back to the past because a stroll down memory lane can provide a respite from stressful times. I sifted through the Gettysburg Times archives to find what was happening on the local sports scene from 50 years ago and thought it would be fun to share those findings with our readers.
1970
Monday, May 25th
There was an opening-day twinbill at Gettysburg Rec Park to kick off the 1970 Gettysburg Little League baseball season on Saturday. League president Robert Kenworthy addressed the crowd prior to Richard Guise throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
Game action saw Lions edged Rotary, 9-8, before Knox Cadillac-Oldsmobile raced away from Gettysburg National Bank for a 19-0 whitewashing. Mike Howe twirled a one-hit shutout while fanning 11 batters to pace Knox.
Lincoln Speedway held four feature races over a five-hour stretch on Saturday, including two for its super sprint car division and a pair of late model races. A standing room-only crowd witnessed 160 laps of feature racing with more drivers collecting more than $11,000 in prize money.
Hanover’s Bobby Allen claimed the first sprint feature, which was a makeup race. Allen was followed by Eddie Zirkle, Bobby Gerhart, Steve Smith, Kenny Weld and Rick Schmelyun.
Weld rebounded in the second sprint feature to top Allen, the defending track champion. Hal Browning was third followed by Irvin King and Kenny Slaybaugh.
Bill McClelland and Charlie Grinestaff claimed the late model features.
Tuesday, May 26th
In play from the McSherrystown Pee Wee League, Anchor Inn melted Local 3139 Steelworkers, 12-3. The game was moved from its original date to accommodate a Cub Scout Pack meeting.
Chuck Wolf and Greg Neiderer combined to pitch a 5-hitter with 11 punchouts for the winners. Tommy Snyder provided the big blow with a two-run triple.
Thursday, May 28th
South Penn League baseball action took center stage at Old Mill Field, where New Oxford improved to 6-1 following an 8-3 throttling of McSherrystown. The Owls got on the board when John Weaver singled, swiped second and coasted home on a Barry Williams double. Weaver and Bill Heyser laced back-to-back doubles in the fourth to cement the victory.
Brushtown broke into the win column with a 4-1 nod over Cashtown. The win was Brushtown’s first in six games while Cashtown remained winless at 0-7.
The Bankers held the Elks in check to the tune of a 4-0 shutout in Gettysburg Little League baseball competition.
There was Little League baseball in McSherrystown, where Sylvania Shoe heeled its way past Discount TV, 8-0. Chris Smith tossed a one-hit shutout with a whopping 11 strikeouts. The only blemish for Smith was a Brian Brady single.
Lee Williams laced a pair of triples for the Shoemen while Chick Zinn and Ed Lawrence rapped two hits apiece.
From the college campus, Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse goalie Bob McKee was selected to the Middle Atlantic Conference second team.
Friday, May 29th
Biglerville High School held an intra-squad track meet on Wednesday, for all boys who did not score points during track meets from the past season. The sophomores won the senior high meet with 42 points, followed by the juniors (28) and freshmen (19). The eighth graders scored a 104-22 win over the seventh graders in the junior high meet.
In senior high competition, junior Mike McGlaughlin scored wins in the 120 and 180 high hurdles, posting times of 21.1 and 27.4, respectively. McGlaughlin also joined classmates Milton Knouse, Jerry Chronister and Don Guise in winning the 880 relay in 1:49.8.
John Slaybaugh was the sprint king with triumphs in the 100 (12.0) and 220 (29.6) dashes.
Bud Roth enjoyed a big day in the field with victories in the shot put and discus, as well as a runner-up effort in the broad jump. He threw a 99-5 to win the discus while marking a heave of 38-4 in the shot put, which placed him ahead of runner-up Bill Woodson and third-place finisher Doug Woodson.
Roth was second in the broad jump to Guise, who marked a 16-11.
Earl Rexroth dominated the junior competition by hustling to victories in the 100, 220 and 440 dashes.
From the Rec Park, the Lions committed 11 errors in a 9-1 loss to Moose. Mark Clark clubbed three hits and Dave Heiges pitched a complete game for the winners in Little League action.
In Littlestown, the Indians doubled up the Orioles, 14-7 despite a grand slam by Dave Matthews. Bruce Study slugged two doubles and a single for the victors.
Joe Staub and Pat Colgan combined for seven hits to power Knights of Columbus past Moose, 10-1 in McSherrystown.
Saturday, 30th
Holiday Inn walked its way to an easy win over the Eagles in Gettysburg Little League baseball, piling up a 17-4 triumph. The winners were issued seven free passes in the opening frame and never looked back. Rusty Maitland delivered the big blow with a fence-clearing blast in the fourth and Bob Wisotzkey cracked three hits as well.
Eric Ennis singled twice and stole four bases for the Eagles.
In Littlestown, the Yankees held off the Cardinals, 5-0, in a game that featured 22 total strikeouts. The Yanks received all the offense they needed when Neal Lippy homered following a Frank Breighner double.
