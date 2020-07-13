Slicing through the lane, eyes trained on the hoop and nothing else, Quadir Copeland elevates his 6-foot, 5-inch frame off the floor. With gravity temporarily defeated, Copeland soars above the defense and slams the ball home for a rim-rocking dunk, thrilling Gettysburg players and coaches.
Copeland’s slams became a nightly occurrence last year when the then-junior thrilled crowds large and small with his seemingly endless ability to score with the basketball.
Months after the season concluded, Copeland is still enjoying a meteoric rise, only now it is through the recruiting circles of big-time college basketball. The rising senior recently received a scholarship offer from Penn State University, marking the first of likely many coming for the Gettysburg star.
Copeland was thankful for the offer, but not surprised.
“Getting the offer is a good accomplishment, a good moment for my family,” he said. “I put the work in and I think it’s well-deserved. I was always taught that if you work hard you’ll get what you deserve, it’s just a matter of time and being patient. I was patient and it came.”
Penn State is coming off a 21-10 season under head coach Pat Chambers in which the Nittany Lions were 11-9 in Big Ten Conference play. Copeland has spoken to Chambers and he likes the school’s proximity to his home. He also knows some of the Lions who hail from the Philadelphia area, where Copeland grew up prior to coming to Gettysburg in eighth grade.
Penn State joins non-Power Five schools LaSalle University and Siena College as those who have made official offers, and that list is sure to expand. Copeland said he is being recruited by Oregon, Miami and Michigan, and Gettysburg head coach Lawrence Williams said Temple, Maryland and Mount St. Mary’s have also shown interest.
What those schools – and others – see in Copeland is a blossoming star whose talents are clearly visible. The most intriguing aspect may be the fact that at 16 years old, Copeland may not have even tapped into his potential as a player.
“He’s a young high school kid, a 16-year-old senior,” said Williams. “He has tremendous talent at such a young age. He’s still developing and his body is still maturing, which makes it very unique for him. This young man is gifted and is willing to work.”
Copeland certainly put in work last season when he led a powerful Gettysburg squad to a 22-0 record in the regular season. He averaged 22.1 points and 11 rebounds per game, also dishing out four assists per contest. Copeland was named to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 5A All-State first team, and later the Most Promising Underclassman by Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball.
Copeland acknowledged that individual honors are appreciated but he was left hungry by the way Gettysburg’s spectacular season ended; the Warriors lost five of their six postseason games, including a PIAA first-round matchup.
“The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to end,” said Williams. “He realized that he needed to get better for himself and his teammates. We’ve had conversations about that which shows a level of maturity. He’s able to admit there are things he could do differently, which speaks volumes to his growth.”
Copeland was planning to put his development on display this summer with Team Final, which plays in the national Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Playing for Team Final, located near Philadelphia, appeared to be the perfect fit for Copeland until the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Undeterred, he is wasting no time and continues to hone his game.
“I’m working hard every morning, in the gym 2-3 times per day,” he said. “I have to make 500 shots per day, minimum.”
Copeland said that improving his shooting was a priority so that teams would have an even more difficult time defending him. Stopping the 6-5 point guard was no charm last season when he racked up 615 points, putting him just 31 shy of 1,000 and within reach of the GHS record of 1,507 set by Darian Golden in 1993.
He added that he has enjoyed the recruiting process thus far, looking to his family and Williams for advice along the way. Having a resource like Williams, who played football at Lehigh after his stellar Gettysburg High School career ended, has been a blessing.
“I can ask him a lot of questions like what to expect and things like that,” said Copeland. “It’s great to have someone like that by your side.”
Williams welcomes the mentoring role and reminds his star pupil to have fun with the recruiting process.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, enjoy it and don’t think too much of it,” said Williams. “There’s hype around it and that can spread like wildfire and go to a person’s head. He’s handling it well.”
Copeland said he isn’t close to making a decision regarding his collegiate future and that a dream school doesn’t exist. He plans to choose based on the best fit for him and his family.
As he allows the recruiting picture to come into focus, Copeland is crystal-clear about his intentions on the court.
“I’m definitely ready to take that next step,” he said.
