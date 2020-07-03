God Bless America!
Today is also Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania. You may angle for our finned friends independent of a license. But all other regulations apply.
DOE DAY
Monday, July 13, is the traditional day we drop pink envelopes into the mail and apply for the first antlerless deer permit.
It is important that you start the process by getting a 2020-21 Pennsylvania hunting license. With the license comes the official pink envelope.
Applications for this first round of licenses is by mail only, to county treasurers.
Wildlife Management Unit 5A has an allocation of 26,000 permits, up from 22,000 of last season. WMU 5A includes most of Adams County, but a sliver in the northeastern corner. That WMU, 5B has an allocation of 60,000, down from 67,000.
The total number of antlerless permits for 2020-21 is 932,000, up 29,000 from last year.
Nonresidents can apply for antlerless permits starting July 20.
Hunters can apply for a second license for any WMU that has unsold antlerless permits, starting on Aug. 3 and a third license on Aug.17.
There is no limit to the number of permits hunters can get for WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D.
FF&F FAST TRACK
MICROPLASTICS. An increasing number of smallmouth bass in the Susquehanna and Pine Creek are being found to have microplastic particles in their stomachs.
A sampling of 206 smallies by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission was studied for dietary and microplastic contents.
Of fish collected in 2019, 100 percent carried microplastics and averaged 29 per fish. That number was 86 percent in 2017 and 2.3 per fish.
One reason may be the increased average flow rate of the Susquehanna.
The primary diet item in 2017 and 2019 was crayfish. In 2018 it was macroinvertebrates.
MERCURIAL. Your best bet to avoid mercury in game fish would be the creek chub and trout.
A study by U.S. Geological Survey scientists found that about half of all the gamefish in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have high levels of mercury and may be unsafe to eat.
The study’s focus was methylmercury, the mercury most toxic to humans.
The greatest source of this pollution is coal-fired power plants and trash incinerators.
As you might guess, the Susquehanna basin had the highest concentrations of mercury, and in the Bay watershed striped bass had the most in its meat of 32 fish studied.
CRABBY. We love our crab cakes and hard shells, so the latest report on the Chesapeake Bay’s blue crab population is a bit of good news.
The report released by the Chesapeake Bay Program shows the crab population is down, but robust, stable, and healthy, and no changes in how they are managed are necessary.
Managers focus on the stock of female crabs and the estimated population of 141 million females in 2020 was down from 191 million of 2019. But the number is well above the 70 million minimum acceptable level for female blue crabs in the Bay.
In the 2019 blue crab fishing season, the harvest of females was 17%, safely below the target and threshold levels.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Global warming’s threat to fish is much worse than first thought because spawning fish and embryos can’t take hot water.” – AP Health & Science
