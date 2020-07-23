In the early hours of July 4, Meg Rebert embarked on a solo run like none other. She took the first of thousands of strides at 5:55 a.m. Six hours and 26.2 miles later, she had completed her first marathon, one that looped the historic Gettysburg Battlefield and its roads that surround her hometown.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done physically in my life, by far,” said Rebert, a 2008 Gettysburg High School grad.
The idea came to Rebert as she was participating in Peleton training. As the gears continued to turn and her training miles increased a vision came into focus.
“Running in a marathon has always been a goal of mine,” she said. “I signed up in 2017 for the Gettysburg marathon but pulled a hamstring two weeks before it and couldn’t run. When everything started with COVID I had a lot more time so I started Peleton and found an 18-week training program. I decided that I was going to run a marathon.
“I always ran in Gettysburg growing up so I know the roads pretty well. As I added miles through my training I came up with a course. I wanted to stay on the battlefield to avoid main roads and I knew that I wanted to start and end at my parents’ house.”
Without a definitive start date in mind, Rebert sort of winged that part.
“July 4 was supposed to be a 20-mile training run week but I thought, I don’t have a race day so I’ll just do it,” she said. “Now I fully know why marathons are scheduled for the fall or spring.”
The national anthem was played at sunrise, and at 5:55 a.m. Rebert set forth on a personal journey. Only, she wasn’t alone.
Meg’s sister, Colleen Rebert, served as her support staff. Following along in her Jeep, Colleen uses a speaker, an air horn, held up signs and offered any other form of encouragement she could think of. She also provided drinks on what proved to be a day that featured blistering heat.
Having the support of her sister proved invaluable to Meg.
“Colleen was with me the whole way,” she said.
Meg’s course, which began near the base of Big Round Top, included passes of Little Round Top, the Pennsylvania Monument, the Peace Light Memorial, Seminary Ridge, the Virginia Monument, Devil’s Den and Sickles Avenue, among other notable landmarks. As the miles mounted Rebert realized she wasn’t exactly running alone, as her sister would often drive ahead and alert tourists of what was happening.
“The Virginia Monument was super busy but she told them I was coming, and at Artillery Ridge there were horseback tourists who cheered me on,” said Meg. “At Mile 16 there was basically a motorcycle parade, and the whole parade cheered which was super cool. It was an awesome feeling to have so much support from the community.”
In spite off the adrenaline surges provided by her newfound fans, Rebert found herself struggling with five miles to go.
“At mile 21 when I hit Big Round Top for the second time, I was in a very dark place at that point,” she said. “I really didn’t know if I was going to make it. Colleen was there cheering me on saying ‘you got this’, but I didn’t know if I did.”
At that moment Meg’s older brother, Adam Rebert, rode up beside her on his bicycle, where he remained the rest of the way. He and other friends willed her up a final challenging hill, giving Meg the inner push that she needed to the finish line.
“That’s when the tears started,” she said.
Returning to her parent’s house, Rebert completed her quest by breaking through a large American flag ribbon at the finish line. She didn’t even need the wheelbarrow which had been playfully parked there as an emergency service vehicle.
To celebrate her achievement, she purchased a sterling silver necklace with Roman numerals for 26.2, representing the miles she ran that memorable day.
“For me, that’s the most special run I’ll ever have,” she said. “It was my Forrest Gump moment. I did it for myself.”
There may be another marathon in Rebert’s future, a more traditional one with crowds in place. But for now, nothing can surpass the satisfaction of coming up with a personal challenge and meeting it.
“I’m proud that I finished,” she said. “You can do anything you set your mind to.”
