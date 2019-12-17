BOY’S BASKETBALL
New Oxford 60, Dallastown 43
The Colonials doubled their scoring output from the first half to the second in downing the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Brayden Long paced a balanced effort with 15 points, one ahead of teammate Connor Jenkins. Abdul Janneh chipped in with 11 points and Tommy Haugh added seven.
Dallastown 11 6 6 20 — 43
New Oxford 10 10 24 16 — 60
Dallastown (43): Green 6 5-6 18, Owens 3 1-4 9, Dickson3 0-0 9, Dallmeyer 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Ogunnupe 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 9-14 43
New Oxford (60): Janneh 5 0-5 11, T. Golden 1 2-3 4, Haugh 2 3-5 7, Strausbaugh 1 3-4 6, Long 5 5-6 15, Jenkins 5 4-5 14, Eakins 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: D. Golden. Totals: 19 18-30 60
3-pointers: D-Green, Owens 2, Dickson; NO-Janneh, Strausbaugh
Northeastern 65, South Western 42
Tyler Cook’s 11 points led the Mustangs (1-5), though they fell at home to the visiting Bobcats (4-1).
Seth Sager, Aaron Fry and Jonah Friel all followed with nine points apiece, while Austin Richards had a game-high 15 for Northeastern.
Northeastern 20 14 10 21 — 65
South Western 11 10 9 12 — 42
Northeastern (65): Quay Mulbah 4 1-2 9, Nate Wilson 4 0-0 10, Zech Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Brandon Michael 0 0-0 0, Kade Hamilton 5 2-6 12, Maurice Capo 4 2-3 12, Karron Mallory 1 1-1 3, Austin Richards 4 3-3 15, Jackson Burnham 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-18 65.
South Western (42): Seth Sager 3 3-3 9, Aaron Fry 4 0-0 9, Jonah Friel 3 1-2 9, Shamar Weston 1 0-0 2, Tyler Cook 4 2-4 11, Shilo Bivins 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Caler, Chamberlain. Totals: 16 6-9 42.
3-pointers: N-Richards 4, Capo 2, Wilson 2; SW-Friel 2, Fry 1, Cook 1.
York Catholic 64, Hanover 52
The Nighthawks trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and despite closing the gap to just five points at half, ultimately fell to visiting York Catholic.
Andre Caban’s 15 points led all scorers for Hanover (2-1).
Ben Nelson-Moire had a game-high 18 for the Fighting Irish.
York Catholic 16 11 20 17 — 64
Hanover 4 18 20 10 — 52
York Catholic (64): Ben Nelson-Moire 5 7-9 18, Owen Leese 2 2-5 7, Luke Forjan 4 6-6 14, Nick Phillips 4 0-0 8, Dylan Durbin 1 1-3 3, John Forjan 1 2-2 4, Preston Boeckel 4 1-4 10. Totals: 21 19-29 64
Hanover (52): Andre Caban 5 1-5 15, Mason Smith 2 1-4 5, Zyaire Myers 3 1-2 7, Mitchell Brown 1 2-3 5, Kyle Garman 3 0-0 6, Michael Killinger 2 3-4 7, Chase Roberts 2 0-0 4, Colby Peterson 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Lara, Huston, Kime. Totals: 20 8-18 52
3-pointers: YC-Nelson-Moire 1, Boeckel 1, Leese 1; H-Caban 2, Brown 1, Peterson 1.
Littlestown 90, Fairfield 46
Jayden Weishaar poured in a game-high 19 points as the Thunderbolts (3-1) cruised pass the host Green Knights (2-4).
Tyler Biser followed with 12 points of his own and Rachard Holder chipped in with 11.
Nik Nordberg’s 13 points led Fairfield, while Eli White added 11 of his own.
Littlestown 20 20 25 25 — 90
Fairfield 11 12 9 14 — 46
Littlestown (90): B. Holder 2 3-3 7, D. Elliott 3 0-0 7, R. Holder 5 1-1 11, M. Gazeman 2 0-0 5, Denault 2 0-0 6, B. Unger 2 2-2 7, J. Bosler 1 0-0 3, T. Biser 4 1-2 12, B. Satoni 1 2-2 5, J. Weishaar 7 2-3 19, B. Staub 3 0-0 6, K. Dutton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 11-13 90.
Fairfield (46): Nik Nordberg 5 2-2 13, Brett Cleveland 1 0-2 3, John Whitcomb 4 2-2 10, Eli White 4 1-2 11, Eric Ball 0 1-5 1, Isaiah Gustkey 0 2-4 12. 14 80-17 46.
3-pointers: L-Weishaar 3, Biser 3, Denault 2, Elliot 1, Gazeman 1, Unger 1, Bosley 1, Santoni 1; F-White 2, Nordberg 1, Cleveland 1.
Biglerville 64, Bermudian Springs 39
Jorge Cervantez went off for the Canners (2-4), scoring 21 points including a trio of 3-pointers in a win over the Eagles (0-5).
Colby Martin, Drew Parker and Eli Weigle were also all in double figures for Biglerville.
Ethan Beachy’s 10 points led Bermudian Springs.
Biglerville 16 14 15 19 — 64
Bermudian Springs 13 11 6 9 — 39
Biglerville (64): Jorge Cervantes 7 4-4 21, Sean Crooks 1 1-3 3, Colby Martin 6 3-4 15, Drew Parker 5 2-3 12, Eli Weigle 3 4-6 11, Ben Angstadt 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Tyson, Myer, Mattson, Burke, Wicker. Totals: 23 14-20 64.
Bermudian Springs (39): Ethan Beachy 3 2-2 10, Jaylen Martinez 2 0-0 6, Jacob Schriver 2 0-0 4, Brandt Yurick 2 0-1 5, Brock Carpenter 3 0-0 7, Connor Shaw 3 1-2 7. Non-scorers: Myers, Kasulen, Young, Erdman. Totals: 15 3-5 39.
3-pointers: B-Cervantes 3, Weigle 1; BS-Beachy 2, Martinez 2, Yurick 1, Carpenter 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Littlestown 54, Fairfield 31
Ava Collins went off for 20 points as the Thunderbolts (2-3) blitzed the visiting Green Knights (1-5) on Tuesday.
Molly Watkins followed behind with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Haley Bolin paced Fairfield with 14 points and Sarah Devilbiss added eight.
Littlestown 20 17 9 8 — 54
Fairfield 5 6 9 11 — 31
Fairfield (31): E. Dennison 3 0-2 7, H. Bolin 6 2-4 14, K. Smitley 1 0-0 2, S. Devilbiss 3 2-4 8. Non-scorers: Sanders, Battern, Ott, Neiderer. Totals: 13 4-10 31.
Littlestown (54): M. Watkins 5 0-0 13, K. Staub 1 2-4 5, A. Portillo 0 2-4 2, G. Midkiff 3 1-2 7, A. Collins 8 2-5 20, O. Study 1 0-0 3, K. Green 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Thayer, Snyder, Brinkley. Totals 20 7-15 54.
3-pointers: F-Dennison 1; L-Watkins 3, Collins 2, Study 1.
Bermudian Springs 55, Biglerville 14
The unbeaten Eagles shot the lights out in the opening quarter, taking a 28-6 lead en route to blasting the Canners.
Led by 12 points from Lillian Peters, 11 from Hannah Chenault and 10 by Bailey Oehmig, Bermudian improved to 4-0.
Mya Miller scored seven to pace the Canners (3-4), who were held to 14 points after averaging 51 through their previous six games.
Bermudian Springs 28 12 10 5 — 55
Biglerville 6 2 2 4 — 14
Biglerville (14): Brylee Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Morgan Martin 1 0-0 2, Katie Woolson 0 2-4 2, Hailey Slusser 1 0-0 2, Mya Miller 3 0-0 7. Non-scorers: Williams, E. Woolson, Garber, Anglin, Reckford. Totals: 5 3-6 14.
Bermudian Springs (55): Avery Benzel 1 0-0 2, Skyler West 4 1-4 9, Megan Huntington 1 0-0 2, Rebecca Durbin 0 1-2 1, Keri Speelman 2 0-0 5, Lillian Peters 6 0-0 12, Bailey Oehmog 4 1-2 10, Emily Shearer 1 1-2 3, Hannah Chenault 4 0-0 11. Non-scorers: Feeser, Kline, LaBure, Bealmear. Totals: 23 4-10 55.
3-pointers: B-Miller 1; BS-Chenault 3, Oehmig 1, Speelman 1.
Gettysburg 49, Northeastern 34
Despite a slow start, the Warriors went on the road and picked up a win over Northeastern.
Camryn Felix’s 12 points topped the scoring chart for the Warriors (4-1), followed by Cheyenne Proctor with 10.
Jordyn Jennings led all scorers with 20 points for Northeastern (2-3).
Gettysburg 6 10 17 16 — 49
Northeastern 8 6 11 10 — 35
Gettysburg (49): Camryn Felix 3 5-6 12, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Lily Natter 3 1-1 7, Madison Proctor 2 0-0 4, Anne Bair 2 0-0 5, Cheyenne Proctor 4 0-0 10, Taylor Richardson 4 0-1 8, Brianna Abate 0 0-1 0. Non-scorers: Shepherd, Gourley. Totals: 19 6-9 49.
Northeastern (35): Jordyn Jennins 9 1-2 20, Maddie Hall 1 0-1 2, Megan Elzinga 0 1-2 1, Aleyah Starkes 0 4-6 4, Logan Jennings 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Gross 2 0-0 4. Totals. 14 6-11 35.
3-pointers: G-C. Proctor 2, Felix 1, Oaster 1, Bair 1; N-Jennings 1.
Dallastown 57, New Oxford 39
A dozen Wildcats ended up in the scoring column in Tuesday’s win over the Colonials.
Ella Billman had nine points to lead New Oxford, with Riley Strausbaugh adding eight and Morgan Adams seven.
New Oxford 8 10 8 13 — 39
Dallastown 19 15 14 9 — 57
New Oxford (39): Brown 0 5- 6 5, Motter 0 2-2 2, H. Linebaugh 2 0-0 6, Billman 3 3-3 9, Adams 2 3-3 7, T. Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Strausbaugh 2 3-3 8. Non-scorers: Stambaugh, Forbes, Hess, Crone, West, Flesch. Totals: 10 16-17 39
Dallastown (57): Teyrol 4 0-0 9, Shanks 1 0-0 2, Edwards 4 -01 9, Figdore 0 1-2 1, Hopson 2 0-0 4, Harbold 3 0-0 7, Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 2-4 4, Matthews 6 1-1 13, Moose 1 0-0 2, Beverly 1 0-0 2, Crump 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-8 57
3-pointers: NO-H. Linebaugh 2, Strausbaugh; D-Teyrol, Edwards, Harbold
