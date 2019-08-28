From staff reports

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Delone 3, Hanover 2

A forfeit made things a little closer, but Delone Catholic’s sweep in singles was enough to outlast Hanover in girls’ tennis action on Wednesday.

Olivia Roth, Madi Rollins and Makayla Rollins won in straight sets to pick up the victory.

Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) defeated Michelle McDaniel 6-2, 6-2; 2. Madi Rollins (DC) defeated Lexi Hippensteel 6-3, 6-2; 3. Makayla Rollins (DC) defeated Alyssa Johnson 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: 1 Arielle Stransbury/Mia Alvarez (H) defeated Emma Landis/Olivia Auffarth 6-1, 7-5; 2. Hanover wins by fft.

GOLF

YAIAA 1 match at Outdoor Country Club

Dallastown came into Central York’s home course and knocked off the YAIAA 1 powerhouse with a 319 score on Wednesday. Spring Grove finished with a 325 and Central took third with a 328.

Rockets ace Karl Frisk led the field with a 72. The Wildcats Michael Derose matched Jun Lee of Central with a low of 74. South Western’s Ryan Hanson had the best score of all local teams, checking in with an 87. New Oxford’s Tim Uhler and Isaac Haugh scored matching 92s.

Team scores: Dallastown 319, Spring Grove, 325, Central York 328, Northeastern 341, South Western 376, New Oxford 379, Red Lion 402. Individual scores: 1. Karl Frisk (SG), 2. Jul Lee (CY) 74, 3. Michael Derose (Dal) 74, 4. Auden Fissel (SG) 79, 5. Bobby Nicholson (Dal) 80, 6. Owen Brown (Dal) 81, 7. Tanner Sarowski (NE) 81, 8. Alex Bekas (CY) 84, 8. Makenesh Knaub (Dal), 10. Jacob Garland (NE) 85. New Oxford : Tim Uhler 92, Isaac Haugh 92, Sam Bell, 96 Luke Rickrode 99. South Western: Ryan Hanson 97, Evan Twyan 95, Micah Freeman 96, Ryan Small 98.

