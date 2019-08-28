From staff reports
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone 3, Hanover 2
A forfeit made things a little closer, but Delone Catholic’s sweep in singles was enough to outlast Hanover in girls’ tennis action on Wednesday.
Olivia Roth, Madi Rollins and Makayla Rollins won in straight sets to pick up the victory.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) defeated Michelle McDaniel 6-2, 6-2; 2. Madi Rollins (DC) defeated Lexi Hippensteel 6-3, 6-2; 3. Makayla Rollins (DC) defeated Alyssa Johnson 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: 1 Arielle Stransbury/Mia Alvarez (H) defeated Emma Landis/Olivia Auffarth 6-1, 7-5; 2. Hanover wins by fft.
GOLF
YAIAA 1 match at Outdoor Country Club
Dallastown came into Central York’s home course and knocked off the YAIAA 1 powerhouse with a 319 score on Wednesday. Spring Grove finished with a 325 and Central took third with a 328.
Rockets ace Karl Frisk led the field with a 72. The Wildcats Michael Derose matched Jun Lee of Central with a low of 74. South Western’s Ryan Hanson had the best score of all local teams, checking in with an 87. New Oxford’s Tim Uhler and Isaac Haugh scored matching 92s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.