It would be hard to call New Oxford’s 2018-19 boys basketball season anything other than a success.
The Colonials put up an impressive 20-8 record on the year, reaching the finals of the YAIAA Tournament as well as qualifying for the District 3 Class 5A tournament.
But the way things ended left a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of some of their players. Despite entering the district playoffs as the fifth seed, New Oxford lost in the opening round to No. 12 Garden Spot and was eventually knocked out without qualifying for the state tournament.
This year, the Colonials are back and under new supervision looking to put the finishing touches on the season that they could not a year ago.
Former Hanover head coach and 1996 New Oxford graduate Nate Myers will be at the helm of the Colonials.
“The whole process is still new, but I’m excited,” Myers said of his appointment. “We’ve got a really good, mature group of guys and it’s been great getting to know them and work with them. They know what I expect from them and know the type of work it takes to get where we want to go.”
Standout seniors Abdul Janneh (15.6 points per game) and Brayden Long (34 3-pointers) lead the way for the Colonials, while fellow senior starter Noah Strausbaugh is expected to step into a large role this season after the departures of Justin Gruver and Jaren Rex.
“It’s a huge help for our basketball team to have someone like Abdul who can sort of take over a game,” Myers said. “We have guys like he, Brayden Long and Noah Strausbaugh who we feel we can lean on.”
He also pointed out twin brothers Tayshawn and Dawaun Golden, as well as Connor Jenkins as players he can add to the rotation and give his team a lift.
“We graduated some very crucial seniors in Cameron Krebs, Rex and Gruver. Those guys are tough to replace,” Myers said. “You obviously can’t replace people, but one of the things that anyone that saw them play last year would tell you is that they’re an outstanding group to work with. They get along. They’re very cohesive, so that helps a lot.”
Long, a strong-armed quarterback who was recently wrapped up a record-breaking career on the gridiron, says that there’s a lot of build off of after last season.
“The confidence is sky high this year,” he said. “We’re going to shoot for the stars. Had a meeting (Wednesday) and talked about our goals. We want to win the county, win division and then hopefully make a run in district and states. But we know what we’re capable of.”
Long added that the way last year ended left him with a sour taste in his mouth, but that when he looks at the season as a whole he considers it a success and that it gives him confidence heading into his final season on the hardwood.
“This group of guys has really great chemistry,” he said. “It didn’t take long for us to get used to working with Coach Myers. He’s a great guy, and the chemistry I talked about, that’s everything. We’ve been playing together since youth league, so it’s huge having that success and that chemistry.”
Long and Janneh, one of the top quarterback and wideout tandems in the county, are similarly close on the basketball court.
“That’s my man. Abdul and I go way back,” Long said. “Just like it is on the football field, we know where one another are at all times. That chemistry is everything and playing with him has definitely made me a much better player.”
One thing that Long and Myers share the most is passion for the New Oxford program, something that the former says has really stood out.
“It’s awesome. We want to win and you can tell he really wants to win for the school and for the program,” Long said. “When he talks about it you can hear what it means to him.”
The Colonials begin their season at 6:30 p.m. on Friday against Shippensburg at Gettysburg.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com.
