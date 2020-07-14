Travis Byers wasn’t about to turn down a southpaw. . . at least not without taking a look first.
Byers had to like what he saw on Tuesday when Mark Rogers made his debut for Biglerville. The side-wheeling lefty worked 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, pitching the Black Sox to a 4-1 win over the visiting Littlestown Dodgers.
“His dad called and said he was looking for a place to pitch,” said Byers of Rogers, who plays club baseball at the University of Maryland. “I told him to come up and throw a bullpen; I’d be crazy not to take a look at a lefty. He throws strikes. He’s not overpowering but his ball has a lot of movement. From that slot, they don’t see that from a lefty. Where do you see that?”
Rogers walked a batter in each of the first two frames but both times got the Dodgers to roll into inning-ending, 6-4-3 double plays. He also picked off a runner in the second with a deceptive move to first.
Rogers needed only 80 pitches — 53 of which were strikes — to face 19 batters during his stint. He went three-up, three-down in the fourth and fifth innings while blanking the Dodgers on two hits to that point.
“It looked like it had a little bit of tail on it,” said Littlestown player/manager Justin Keith of Rogers. “I wouldn’t say he was wild but he kept our hitters flat-footed, not ready to go. When hitters think, they’re done.”
Keith squared off opposite of Rogers and was tagged for a run on his second pitch of the game when Brandon Miller connected for a solo shot to left. The Black Sox (8-3) doubled their lead in the second when red-hot Pat Armor doubled to right and moved to third on an errant throw, then hustled home on Tyler Kime’s groundout.
Miller sparked another productive inning by leading off the third with a single to left. Following an out, Conner Orner hit a frozen rope double to the gap in left-center to push the Biglerville lead to 3-0.
Making it four straight innings with a single run, Kime launched a moonshot homer to lead off the fourth. His bomb was part of a 10-hit night for the Sox.
“I missed a couple of spots,” said Keith. “The second home run, I couldn’t have hung it any worse. I need to be better to help my team out.”
Byers was far from disappointed to see Keith away from his usual spot at shortstop, and not in the batting order.
“He’s not taking hits from us on defense and he’s not hitting, so that was like two breaths of fresh air,” said Byers of Keith. “He’s one of the best players in the league, period.”
The Dodgers (8-3) finally got on the board in the sixth after Rogers recorded a pair of outs. The sidewinder walked Trent Copenhaver and plunked Travis Inch on an 0-2 pitch to bring up Joe Murren, who hit a ball in the hole. Miller made a diving stop but his throw to second sailed wide, allowing Copenhaver to come home.
Byer lifted Rogers for Noah Ayers, who punched out Shane Stossel to end the threat before working a 1-2-3 seventh.
“He’s a good piece to have in addition to the other guys we have,” said Byers. “He’s getting his feet wet this year and then hopefully get more starts next year. We’ll pitch him as much as we can.”
Miller spearheaded the Sox attack with a 3-for-4 night while Armor doubled twice and Orner went 2-for-3.
“Our hitting is slowly coming,” said Byers. “We’ve yet to have a big inning but it’s coming. Brandon had a big game and Pat’s on fire.”
Littlestown 000 001 0 – 1 2 2
Biglerville 111 100 x – 4 10 1
Justin Keith and Curtis Harmon. Mark Rogers, Noah Ayers (6) and Pat Armor. WP: Rogers. LP: Keith. SO-BB: Keith 2-1, Rogers 2-3, Ayers 2-0. 2B: B-Pat Armor 2, Conner Orner. HR: B-Brandon Miller, Tyler Kime
