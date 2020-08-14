When Josh Topper walked off the mound following a one-hit shutout of Littlestown on Sunday, he figured he’d thrown his last pitch of the 2020 South Penn League season.
But when Cashtown needed a pitcher to face Hagerstown in the deciding game of the tournament on Friday, Topper answered the call and the right-hander was phenomenal once again.
Topper carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with another one-hit gem in the Pirates’ 7-0 victory over the Braves to lead Cashtown to its fourth consecutive league title.
“I was following the game and it wasn’t looking good,” said Topper of Thursday’s game in which the Pirates trailed 4-1 in the sixth inning before coming back for a 5-4 victory. “After they rallied to win last night, we talked about me driving up here to pitch tonight and there was little doubt that I was going to do it.”
By “driving up here” Topper meant a five-and-a-half hour trek from High Point, NC where he attends college. He caught a short nap after arriving in Hagerstown at 4:15 p.m., downed an energy drink and was ready to go.
“We got on the phone with Josh after the game (Thursday) night and asked him if he could do it,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “He drove up here today and is driving back down to school here soon, because he has an obligation to fulfill (Saturday) morning.”
Topper, a sophomore, is helping to move new students into their dorm rooms this weekend.
Cashtown (19-5) jumped on the Braves right away with a run in the top of the first when D.J. Cool singled with one down. Cool came around to score on Zach Ketterman’s double to the gap in right-center.
The Pirates broke the game open in the second when they hung a four-spot on the board.
A wild pitch brought home Chris Schachle, then with the bases loaded, Ketterman laced a double to the left center alley to chase home J.C. Collins, Chase King and Cool, all of whom drew walks to pack the sacks.
“My approach has changed a little and I’m trying to hit for more power,” Ketterman said. “I’ve sorta struggled all year, but I tried to go back to my old approach a little and just look for a pitch to hit. I’m happy to be able to contribute to the win.”
Eric Ketterman was extremely pleased with the way his team started the game.
“It’s been a trend for (Hagerstown) to jump out early against teams,” he said. “So we really wanted to get them early and put some pressure on them.”
Topper had a perfect game into the fifth until Jarrett Biesecker reached on an error to begin the frame, but he went no further than first base as Topper punched out the next two hitters and finished the inning by inducing a weak pop out.
Cashtown tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth when Robert Rohrbaugh singled home Cool and Topper helped his own cause by driving in Rohrbaugh with a single.
Ryan Fisher dashed Topper’s hopes of a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh, but Topper was unfazed.
He struck out the next two hitters and a grounder back to him ended it.
“Hagerstown is a great team and Topper manhandled their lineup with two pitches,” Ketterman said. “It was such an impressive effort.
In his two postseason appearances, Topper allowed zero runs and had as many hits at the plate (two) as he allowed on the mound (two) with a combined 17 strikeouts and two walks.
He needed 93 pitches to complete Friday’s gem after using 90 to get through Sunday’s outing.
“The fact that he only has a fastball and curveball right now, blows my mind, that he’s as good as he is,” Collins, Cashtown’s catcher said. “He goes up, down, in, out — wherever I put the mitt, he hits it.”
Cashtown put together a 14-hit attack, which was paced by three knocks from Cool. Zach Ketterman, Schachle and Topper each had two hits.
The four straight crowns makes the Buccos the first team in the league to accomplish that feat since Brushtown captured the title four consecutive seasons from 2005-08. It was also Cashtown’s fifth title in the past 10 seasons.
Cashtown 140 002 0 — 7 14 1
Hagerstown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Josh Topper and J.C. Collins; Dylan Reid, Bryant Shives (4), Stephen Ricketts and Nick Jacoby. WP: Topper. LP: Reid. SO-BB: Topper 8-0; Reid 0-3, Shives 1-1, Ricketts 1-0. 2B: C-Zach Ketterman 2, Chase King, Tyler Reinert.
