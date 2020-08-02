Doubling down wasn’t good enough for Double D.
Danny Dietrich had already parked the Gary Kauffman Racing No. 48 in victory lane on Friday and Saturday, so he went ahead and turned a triple play. The Gettysburg driver took the checkers on Sunday evening at Trail-Way Speedway to round out an impressive weekend sweep.
Dietrich beat Todd Gracey to the line at Trail-Way, grabbing a $4,000 payday in the annual Armin Hostetter Memorial. Dietrich showed the way in the 29-lap, 410 sprint car event with Gracey, Chase Dietz, Billy Dietrich and Brian Montieth forming the top five.
Danny Dietrich captured a pair of 410 feature wins over the weekend, securing a victory at Williams Grove Speedway last Friday night before besting the field at Lincoln Speedway Saturday evening The Gettysburg driver pocketed more than $7,400 for those efforts.
At the Grove, Dietrich raced past leader Anthony Macri on a lap 18 restart and sailed home from there, crossing the finish line 2.6 seconds ahead of runner-up Brent Marks. It was Dietrich’s 25th all-time win at the speedway, moving him into a tie with Brian Montieth for 15th in career wins at the Grove.
“On the restart we went into (turn) one and I thought maybe he might slide himself so I just had to nail the bottom,” Dietrich said of his winning move following the race. “We’ve been racing against some really, really good competition, whether it’s the All Stars or the Outlaws or just plain Kyle Larson.”
Completing the top five behind Dietrich and Marks was Macri, Brock Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe. Heat winners were Tyler Ross and Macri.
Marks continues to hold the points lead with 1725 markers, followed by Dietrich (1710), Macri (1660), Freddie Rahmer (1630) and Ryan Smith (1400).
Derek Locke claimed the 25-lap 358 feature at the Grove, leading Brett Wanner, Dylan Norris, Jordan Strickler and Scott Fisher across the line.
It was a family affair on Saturday as Danny Dietrich used a late pass of brother Billy Dietrich for the win at Lincoln.
York’s Glenndon Forsythe paced the first two circuits before Billy moved to the point. The sixth caution of the night came out on a lap 18 restart, producing an open red for fueling. When the green flew again it was Billy who remained out front until Danny made the winning move on the frontstretch with seven to go.
Danny won by more than 2 seconds, with Billy, Jim Siegel, Adam Wilt and Forsythe comprising the top five.
Sunday’s was the seventh of the season for Dietrich, who has 21 top 5 finishes and 28 top 10s this season.
LARSON IS AN ALIEN
We’re just waiting on the folks at Webster’s Dictionary to come up with a few new adjectives to describe Kyle Larson, who has been simply unbeatable behind the wheel of a sprint car.
The California native roared to a feature victory Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, marking his record seventh straight win in All Star Circuit of Champions competition.
Larson’s historic victory was made all the more remarakable considering he lost one of his contact lenses during the race.
“I couldn’t see as well as I needed to, but my car was just good and I had some lines working for me,” he said. “I could make runs off of (Turn 2) and then slide them in (turns) 3 and 4. The contact made it difficult. I hope I have a spare set in my bathroom bag.”
Larson has pocketed more than $67,000 in posted winnings during his consecutive string of All Star wins.
Larson has been not just on another level, but an entirely different planet this summer. Since the beginning of June he has 23 wins in 37 sprint car starts, with a low finish of sixth. He won the Indiana Midget Week title before claiming sprint car speedweek crowns in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
He’s also taken down the World of Outlaws during his scorched earth tour, which shows no signs of slowing.
SPEAKING OF THE OUTLAWS
Rain has played havoc with the traveling series lately, washing out a pair of recent events. Prior to Sunday night’s action at Plymouth Speedway in Indiana, the Outlaws last roared at Williams Grove for the Summer Nationals.
Despite three recent DNFs, defending champ Brad Sweet sits atop the point standings with 3,594 markers. Trailing the driver of the NAPA No. 49 is Hanover’s Logan Schuchart (3,576).
Ten-time Outlaw king Donny Schatz is third in points with 3,568, followed by Carson Macedo (3,524) and young gun Sheldon Haudneschild (3,494).
The Outlaws are slated to return to Pennsylvania on Sept. 26 for the Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway. They also have back-to-back bookings at Williams Grove on Oct. 2 & 3 for the National Open and a week later for a two-night show at Port Royal Speedway.
