The Littlestown High school wrestling team knew what it felt like to lose a dual to Hanover at the Hawks’ gym.
The Thunderbolts fell to Hanover 32-28 on Dec. 14 as part of the Snacktown Duals. They weren’t going to let that happen again.
This time, Littlestown went into the Nighthawks gym on Thursday night and came away victorious, taking home a 40-27 win.
The match began at 170 pounds and with the Bolts winning the flip, head coach Brian Polashuk got creative early on.
Jacob Yealy, bumping up from 160 for Littlestown, pinned Hanover’s Amir Benson at 1:08 of the first period to give his team an early lead and send a roar through the Bolts bench.
The Hawks got it right back, however, when Kehgan Wolf responded with a first-period pin of his own over Tyler Rock, who was bumped from 170 to 182.
An early turning point came at 195. Hanover’s Collin Lyston was up 8-3 early in the third period and working toward a major decision when he got caught in an awkward position. Littlestown’s James Knill was able to hit a switch for a two-point reversal and Lyston seemed to let out a grimace in pain. Seconds later he was on his back and Knill had secured the fall at the 5:39 mark to give the Bolts a 12-6 lead as opposed to a potential three or four point deficit.
When Jeremy Gebhart picked up a quick fall at 220 that lead was extended to 18-6 and Littlestown never looked back.
Kadan Trish’s decision victory for Hanover at heavyweight helped the Hawks cut into the lead, but after no bout at 106, Littlestown’s Connor Brown showed why he’s one of the best wrestlers in the area at 113.
Brown, a state qualifier a year ago, was taking on Hanover senior Michael Corbin, who was 7-1 on the year coming in with his only loss to Brown earlier in the season. The Littlestown junior picked up an early takedown with a dump and never looked back, rolling to a 10-2 major decision to give his team a 22-9 lead.
“Connor’s a leader on this team,” Polashuk said of the performance. “We always want him to get the best kid on the opposite team. He knew he had to come in and get us bonus points.”
While the bonus point didn’t end up factoring into the win, Brown said that he felt pressure to perform before he even took the mat.
“I just kept fighting to get that extra point,” he said. “I knew we were going to need extra points. In the end, we didn’t need mine, but I didn’t really know that at the time and I was working for a pin, but that didn’t really work out how I wanted it. But I fought to the end and got the major.”
It looked, briefly, like the Hawks were going to get right back in it with a fall from Dominic Taylor at 120 pounds and then a hard-fought win from Dalton Kirby over Littlestown’s Austin Ressler at 126 to bring the score to 22-18, but then up stepped Ayden Dillon.
The Bolts junior picked up an early takedown and then used a double arm bar to run Hanover’s Ryder Mathias over for the fall in 1:17.
Littlestown’s McKinley Dell followed that up with with a pin of his own, taking Breyden Parry from feet to back at the 4:40 mark for the fall, and then Mason Hurst completed the trifecta with a second-period pin of Roger Romany to make it 40-18 and lock up the dual win.
The Hawks did close well, however, as Miguel Melendez showed slick offense on the way to a 13-6 win over Zachary Eader at 152 and then Malcolm Gerlach secured a first-period fall at 160 to bring the final score to 40-27.
“It’s always good to beat a team that beat you earlier in the year,” Polashuk said of his team’s showing. “We came out to Snacktown Duals and lost by four, but I knew we were a better team than that. We put a lot of a work in and it felt good to win on the road.”
The Bolts, who are now 4-0 in YAIAA Division III and 5-2 overall, will hope to keep the momentum rolling on Jan. 16 when they play host to Biglerville.
The Hawks, meanwhile, sit at 1-3 in the division and 3-4 overall and head to New Oxford on Jan. 17 and 18 for the New Oxford Invitational.
Littlestown 40, Hanover 27
106-Double forfeit; 113-Connor Brown (L) MD. Michael Corbin 10-2; 120-Dominic Taylor (H) p. Sam Murphy 5:30; 126-Dalton Kirby (H) dec. Austin Ressler 4-1; 132-Ayden Dillon (L) p. Ryder Mathias 1:17; 138-McKinley Dell (L) p. Breyden Parry 4:40; 145-Mason Hurst (L) p. Roger Romany 2:10; 152-Miguel Melendez (H) dec. Zachary Eader 13-6; 160-Malcolm Gerlach (H) p. Colby Hall 1:44; 170-Jacob Yealy (L) p. Amir Benson 1:08; 182-Kehgan Wolf (H) p. Tyler Rock 1:45; 195-James Knill (L) p. Collin Lyston 5:39; 220: Jeremy Gebhart (L) p. Henry Garcia :46; 285-Kardan Trish (H) dec. Cordell Irwin 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.