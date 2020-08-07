You’ve heard the story of two friends encountering a grizzly bear and as one bends to tie his sneakers, the other says, “That’s not going to help much, because we cannot outrun the bear.”
To which his buddy replies, “I don’t have to outrun the bear, I just have to outrun YOU.”
The National Park Service had further advice for folks in a similar dilemma in a post this week offering advice on how to stay safe around bears.
NPS has a special section where you can learn more about bear attacks, bear pepper spray, avoiding an encounter, and what you should do when meeting a bear.
“If you come upon a stationary bear, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping,” NPS suggests. “Moving sideways is also non-threatening to bears. Do NOT run, but if the bear follows, stop, and hold your ground. Like dogs, they will chase ﬂeeing animals. Do NOT climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.”
NPS had more. “Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Don’t we all? Identify yourself by making noise so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Help the bear recognize you as a human. We recommend using your voice. (Waving and showing off your opposable thumb mean nothing to the bear) The bear may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.”
On its official Facebook page, NPS added, “Please don’t run from or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.”
Good advice, perhaps, for those who didn’t think of tying their sneakers.
YOUTHS CAN SIGNUP
FOR PHEASANT HUNT
Junior hunters can sign up for the fourth annual Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area (WPRA) youth hunt.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pheasants Forever invite junior hunters to pursue wild pheasants in the Commonwealth.
About 200 birds flushed ahead of young hunters on two mornings at last year’s hunt.
A limited number of permits will be issued to junior hunters aged 12 to 16. The application period begins today, and applications are due by Sunday, Sept. 20. A random drawing will be held Sept. 22.
Youth hunters may apply through the Commission’s online application process found online at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/PheasantYouthHuntApplication.
Young hunters will be assigned one hunt date of the morning of Nov. 7 or Nov. 14, and each will be assigned a “hunt mentor” to ensure safety and guide the permittee. The Game Commission encourages each permittee to be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian so that the experience can be shared. Following the hunt, permittees and their guests are invited to attend a free luncheon provided by Pheasants Forever.
The Game Commission says the WPRA program was a key objective within the 2008-2017 Ring-necked Pheasant Management Plan for Pennsylvania and looked to identify four habitat areas of at least 10,000 acres where wild pheasants from western states could be stocked. The primary goal of the program was to restore self-sustaining and huntable ring-necked pheasant populations in suitable habitat.
The Central Susquehanna WPRA, located in Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties, experienced the most significant wild pheasant population increase since the initial release of 992 wild-trapped birds from South Dakota and Montana.
FAST FINS FACTS
• Sightings of the spotted lanternfly have increased in Pennsylvania by near 500 percent. There were over 33,000 reports in the state through July 17. Adams County is not among the 26 quarantine counties. Cumberland, York, and Lancaster counties are.
• Here’s a question asked by a member of a running group that suggests plantar fasciitis may not be the only threat. “Kind of odd question but I am so curious! Do you guys ever let loose, like drink too much and are too hung over to run? I just feel like you’re all so healthy and fit since you run every day.”
• Got my antlerless deer permit to hunt in Wildlife Management Area 5A, Adams County. I haven’t actually received the license yet, but know it is coming after checking the Game Commission website to verify that my application was successful. You can make the same check. Of the 26,000 antlerless permits allocated for WMU 5A, 14,886 were sold as of yesterday.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“On today’s 2020Talks podcast – Iowa’s governor has restored the right to vote for people with past felony convictions via executive order.” — Public News Service
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
